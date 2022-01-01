Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing imageView gallery

Picacho Brewery - Icebox Brewing PICACHO

review star

No reviews yet

2825 W Picacho Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88007

Order Again

Apparel

Bandana - White

$10.00

Beanie - Grey

$12.00

Beanie - Tan

$16.00

Boneyard Black Mesh Hat

$18.00

Boneyard Crop Sweatshirt

$34.00

Boneyard Sweatshirt - Purple

$29.00

Boneyard White Mesh Hat

$18.00

Bucket Hat

$28.00

Dickies Workshirt - Black

$39.00

Dickies Workshirt - Grey

$39.00

Flannel - Blue/White

$39.00

Flannel - Dark Charcoal

$39.00

Flannel - Light Heather

$39.00

Flannel - Women's Light Grey

$39.00

Hoodie - Black

$34.00

Hoodie - Forest Green

$34.00

Hoodie - Grey

$34.00

Leather Patch Mesh Hat

$28.00

Low-Pro All Black Hat

$18.00

Raglan - Grey/Royal

$22.00

Raglan - White/Neon

$22.00

T-Shirt - Boneyard Cantina

$18.00

T-Shirt - Employee Shamrock

$11.50

T-Shirt - Long Sleeve Blue

$22.00

T-Shirt - Long Sleeve Grey

$22.00

T-Shirt - Shamrock Black

$20.00

T-Shirt - Short Sleeve Black

$20.00

T-Shirt - Short Sleeve Blue

$20.00

T-Shirt - Short Sleeve Dark Heather

$20.00

T-Shirt - Short Sleeve Light Grey

$20.00

T-shirt - Slate

$18.00

Tank Racerback - Black

$18.00

Tank Racerback - Heather Grey

$18.00

Tank Racerback - Royal Blue

$18.00

Tank-Top - 4th of July Women's

$18.00

Tank-Top - Charcoal Unisex

$18.00

V-Neck - Women's Black

$20.00

V-Neck - Women's Blush

$20.00

V-Neck - Women's Turquoise

$20.00

Glassware

Logo Oktoberfest Mug

$9.00

Logo Belgian Glass

$5.00

64oz. Logo Growler

$5.00

Color Logo Pub Glass

$7.50

Steel Carabiner Mug

$14.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Misc

3" Icebox Sticker

$0.50

Blue Koozie

$1.00

4" Boneyard Sticker

$0.50

Icebox Facemask

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our original Icebox location where all of the craft beer is made!

