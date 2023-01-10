- Home
- /
- Saratoga Springs
- /
- Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A
Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A
No reviews yet
1012 North Redwood Road Unit A
Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Ice Cream
Kids Shake.
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
Mini Shake
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Regular Shake
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
Small Cone.
Our small cone. Choose chocolate, vanilla or twist. Have us chocolate dip it to make it even better.
Large Cone.
Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!
Sundae
Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional
Float
Choose your favorite soda flavor and we will add some of our signature vanilla soft serve. 20 oz.
Freeze
Choose your favorite soda and we mix it with vanilla for a tasty treat you can drink thru a straw.
Bag of Ice
Burgers and Sandwiches
Iceburger
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Double Iceburger
Our famous Iceburger. Just in a 1/2 pound version.
Rodeo Burger
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Pastrami Burger
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Sandwich
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.
Cordon Bleu
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy patty. We then melt ham and swiss together and place on top of the chicken patty. We include our white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little bit of mustard. A customer favorite!
Fish Sandwich
Footlong
We split a 1/3 lb hot dog and cook it right on the grill. Served with a toasted bun and your choice of condiments.
BLT
A traditional BLT on texas toast with 4 strips of crispy bacon.
Grilled Cheese
Two slices of texas toast that we butter and toast on the grill. Add two slices of melted american cheese and you have yourself a classic treat!
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Two slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast. We then add slices of ham and melt it all together. Gooey goodness.
Jr Cheeseburger
Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.
Jr Hamburger
Our kids burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.
Combos
Iceburger Combo
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Double Iceburger Combo
Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Pastrami Combo
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Rodeo Combo
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Hickory Combo
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Chicken Cordon Combo
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We melt ham and swiss on the grill before combining it with the chicken, white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little mustard. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Footlong Combo
We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
BLT Combo
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then mayo, lettuce, tomato and 4 slices of crispy bacon. Choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Grilled Cheese Combo
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Ham and Cheese Combo
Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Fried Foods
Fries
Large Fries
Extra large serving of our famous fries. And always served with our amazing fry sauce.
Frings
Cant decide? Try our half order of fries and a half order of our hand breaded rings
Onion Rings
We take the biggest onion we can find, cut it half and then hand bread them in our stores every day. So fresh and tasty. Served with our homemade fry sauce
Zucchini Strips
We hand cut zucchini and bread them in the store every day. Still with a bit of crisp and served with cool ranch dressing.
Tots
Classic tots! Served with our homemade fry sauce.
Ranch Tots
Fresh cooked tots that we toss in a Hidden Valley Ranch powder. Super tasty.
Cajun Tots
Tots straight from the fryer that we toss in a cajun seasoning. Not too spicy, but a little bit of kick. Served with cool ranch dressing.
Spicy Fries
Fresh fries tossed in a cajun seasoning and served with ranch dipping sauce.
Ranch Fries
Fries tossed in a Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle cut sweet potato with our famous fry sauce. For an extra treat ask for some marshmallow creme dipping sauce.
Corndog
Fresh from the fryer corndog. Hot and crispy.
Pickle Chips
Deep fried pickle chips. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Mozz Sticks
5 breaded mozz sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.
Extra Sauces
Dinners
Chicken Dinner
4 fresh cooked chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to our onion rings, tots or any of our other tasty sides.
Chicken Dinner Combo
Our chicken dinner with a drink. Upgrade to one of our famous thick shakes in over 50 flavors.
Fish Dinner
3 pieces of crispy fried fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Includes fries or your can upgrade to one of our other tasty sides.
Fish Dinner Combo
Our fish dinner paired with a 20 oz soda. Upgrade the soda to a Famous Thick Shake
Ex Chicken Strip
Single chicken strip with your choice of dipping sauce.
Ex Fish Piece
A crispy piece of fish served with home made tartar.
Extra Sauces
Drinks
Kids Meals.
Extra Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Since 1960 Iceberg has been the choice of Utah for the best burgers, sandwiches, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes
1012 North Redwood Road Unit A, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045