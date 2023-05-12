Main picView gallery

Iceberg- Original 3900 South 900 East

review star

No reviews yet

3906 South 900 East

Millcreek, UT 84124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mini Shake

Mini Shake

$5.79

The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.

Regular Shake

Regular Shake

$6.29

Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.

Kids Shake.

$5.29

A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)


Ice Cream

Kids Shake.

$5.29

A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)

Mini Shake

Mini Shake

$5.79

The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.

Regular Shake

Regular Shake

$6.29

Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.

Kiddie Cone

Kiddie Cone

$1.25

Our small cone. Choose chocolate, vanilla or twist. Have us chocolate dip it to make it even better.

Small Cone.

Small Cone.

$1.99

Our small cone. Choose chocolate, vanilla or twist. Have us chocolate dip it to make it even better.

Large Cone.

Large Cone.

$2.59

Our large cone! 5 levels of fun. Vanilla, chocolate or twist!

Sundae

Sundae

$5.19

Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional

Float

$4.99

Choose your favorite soda flavor and we will add some of our signature vanilla soft serve. 20 oz.

Freeze

$4.99

Choose your favorite soda and we mix it with vanilla for a tasty treat you can drink thru a straw.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$7.19

Choose vanilla, chocolate or twist. Then choose one or more of our amazing homemade toppings. Whipped cream and nuts are optional

Burgers and Sandwiches

Jumbo Burger

Jumbo Burger

$6.19

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese

Double Jumbo

$7.89

Our famous Iceburger. Just in a 1/2 pound version.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$6.99

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.

Cordon Bleu

$7.99

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy patty. We then melt ham and swiss together and place on top of the chicken patty. We include our white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little bit of mustard. A customer favorite!

Fish Sandwich

$7.69
Footlong

Footlong

$5.99

We split a 1/3 lb hot dog and cook it right on the grill. Served with a toasted bun and your choice of condiments.

BLT

$5.49

A traditional BLT on texas toast with 4 strips of crispy bacon.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Two slices of texas toast that we butter and toast on the grill. Add two slices of melted american cheese and you have yourself a classic treat!

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.29

Two slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast. We then add slices of ham and melt it all together. Gooey goodness.

Double Cheeseburger

$5.09

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.59

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Jr Cheeseburger

$3.59

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Jr Hamburger

$3.29

Our kids burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Chili Chz Dog

$7.99

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Chili Chz Burger

$7.99

Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.

Crab Sandwich

Crab Sandwich

$7.59

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.

Krab Ham and Cheese

Krab Ham and Cheese

$8.79

Two slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast. We then add slices of ham and melt it all together. Gooey goodness.

Taco

$4.29

Philly Cheese w/ fries

$9.09

Sliced beef cooked on the grill with melted swiss. Grilled onions and green peppers.

Combos

#1 Jumbo Combo

#1 Jumbo Combo

$11.29

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

#2 Footlong Combo

#2 Footlong Combo

$10.99

We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

#3 Ham and Cheese Combo

$10.29

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

#4 Chicken Sandwich Combo

#4 Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.29

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

#5 Dbl Jumbo Combo

#5 Dbl Jumbo Combo

$12.89

Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

#6 Rodeo Combo

#6 Rodeo Combo

$11.99

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Double Chz Combo

Double Chz Combo

$9.99

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Iceburger Combe

Iceburger Combe

$12.99

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Chicken Cordon Combo

$12.89

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We melt ham and swiss on the grill before combining it with the chicken, white sauce, lettuce, tomato and a little mustard. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

BLT Combo

$10.89

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then mayo, lettuce, tomato and 4 slices of crispy bacon. Choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.29

Two slices of texas toast buttered and toasted on the grill. Then add 2 slices of american cheese and hot ham slices. Serious comfort food. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Chili Burger Combo

Chili Burger Combo

$13.49

Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Chili Dog Combo

Chili Dog Combo

$13.49

We split and grill a 1/3 lb footlong hotdog. Choose your condiments on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Fish Sandwich Combo

Fish Sandwich Combo

$13.98

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Krab H&C Combo

Krab H&C Combo

$5.29

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Krab Sandwich Combo

Krab Sandwich Combo

$13.57

Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Fried Foods

Fries

Fries

$2.89
Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.89

Extra large serving of our famous fries. And always served with our amazing fry sauce.

Frings

Frings

$4.29

Cant decide? Try our half order of fries and a half order of our hand breaded rings

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.59

We take the biggest onion we can find, cut it half and then hand bread them in our stores every day. So fresh and tasty. Served with our homemade fry sauce

Zucchini Strips

Zucchini Strips

$4.59

We hand cut zucchini and bread them in the store every day. Still with a bit of crisp and served with cool ranch dressing.

Tots

Tots

$3.69

Classic tots! Served with our homemade fry sauce.

Ranch Tots

Ranch Tots

$4.49

Fresh cooked tots that we toss in a Hidden Valley Ranch powder. Super tasty.

Cajun Tots

Cajun Tots

$4.49

Tots straight from the fryer that we toss in a cajun seasoning. Not too spicy, but a little bit of kick. Served with cool ranch dressing.

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$3.99

Fresh fries tossed in a cajun seasoning and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$3.99

Fries tossed in a Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.89

Crinkle cut sweet potato with our famous fry sauce. For an extra treat ask for some marshmallow creme dipping sauce.

Corndog

$2.89

Fresh from the fryer corndog. Hot and crispy.

Extra Sauces

Chili Chz Fries

Chili Chz Fries

$6.29
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Dinners

3 pieces of breaded fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Choose fries or upgrade to another side choice.
Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$11.29

4 fresh cooked chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to our onion rings, tots or any of our other tasty sides.

Chicken Dinner Combo

Chicken Dinner Combo

$12.79

Our chicken dinner with a drink. Upgrade to one of our famous thick shakes in over 50 flavors.

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$13.49

3 pieces of crispy fried fish served with our home made tartar sauce. Includes fries or your can upgrade to one of our other tasty sides.

Fish Dinner Combo

Fish Dinner Combo

$14.99

Our fish dinner paired with a 20 oz soda. Upgrade the soda to a Famous Thick Shake

Ex Chicken Strip

$2.99

Single chicken strip with your choice of dipping sauce.

Ex Fish Piece

$3.99

A crispy piece of fish served with home made tartar.

Extra Sauces

Drinks

12 oz soda

Kids Drink

$1.79
Small Drink

Small Drink

$1.99

16 oz of your favorite drink.

Med Drink

$2.49

20 oz drink

Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.89

32 oz of your favorite soda

Water Cup

Bottled Water

$1.50

Kids Meals.

Our kids meal comes with a jr. cheeseburger, fries, fry sauce, 12 oz drink and a choices of a small vanilla, chocolate or twist cone. Kids will love this.

Kids Jr Hamburger

$5.79
Kids Jr Cheeseburger

Kids Jr Cheeseburger

$5.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Kids Corndog

$5.79

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.79

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One Taste And It's A Tradition.

Location

3906 South 900 East, Millcreek, UT 84124

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.1 • 1,719
1109 E 3900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
1109 E 3900 s Millcreek, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Stella Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,341
4291 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
orange starNo Reviews
733 East 3300 South Salt Lake City, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
orange star4.0 • 135
3190 Highland Dr Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3600 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millcreek

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millcreek
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston