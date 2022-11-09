Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Iced Cube Corpus 5017 Saratoga Suite 113

review star

No reviews yet

5017 Saratoga Suite 113

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Order Again

Snow Cones

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky

$13.50

Ice cream Bananas Strawberries Whip cream Ice cream sandwich Chocolate drizzle Lechera Pecan nuts

Oreo Supreme

Oreo Supreme

$13.50

Banana Oreo Cookies Strawberry's Whip Cream Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich Chocolate syrup Oreo Crumbles

Banana Split Raspa

Banana Split Raspa

$13.50

Banana Strawberry's Whip Cream Chocolate Syrup Pecan Nuts

Ice Cream Sunday

Ice Cream Sunday

$6.00
Strawberry Supreme

Strawberry Supreme

$10.50

Ice cream Strawberries Lechera

Monster Dilly

Monster Dilly

$12.00

Pickles Gummy bears Salsagettis Sour worms Strawberries Chamoy Koolaid Tajin

Parti With Cardi

Parti With Cardi

$10.50

Hot Cheetos Salsagettis Sour rolls Pickles Koolaid Chamoy Tajin

Hot Cheetoh Spice

Hot Cheetoh Spice

$10.50

Hot Cheetos Pickles Salsagetties Chamoy Tajin Koolaid

Iced Cube Special

Iced Cube Special

$8.00

Gummy Worms Gummy Bears Pickles Salsagetties Sour Rolls KoolAid Chamoy Tajin

Post Mangon

$11.00
Views Raspa

Views Raspa

$8.00

Pickles Gummy Bears Sour Rolls KoolAid

Iced Cube Double Mango

Iced Cube Double Mango

$12.00

Gummy Worms Gummy Bears Pickles Mango Sour Rolls KoolAid Chamoy Tajin Tamarindo Stick

Magonada Plate

Magonada Plate

$13.50
Drip Drip

Drip Drip

$10.50

Gummy Bears Mango Strawberry's Watermelon Salsagettis Chamoy Tajin

Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00
Chamoyada

Chamoyada

$7.00
Fruit Cup Raspa

Fruit Cup Raspa

$10.50

Cucumber Watermelon Mango Strawberry Chamoy Tajin

Flat Raspa

$5.00

Piccadilly

$6.00

Chilli Bear Dilly

$6.50

Build Your Own

$5.00

12oz Flat Raspa

$2.00

Flat Mangonada / Chamoyada

$5.00

Plates

Mangonada Plate

$12.50

Mangonada Pickle Plate

$9.50

Oreo Supreme Plate

$9.50

Strawberry Supreme Plate

$9.50

Banana Split Plate

$9.50

A$AP Rocky Plate

$9.50

Hot Food

Nachos

$4.00

Maranada

$6.00

Hot Cheetos W/ Cheese

$4.00

Corn In Cup

$4.00

Extras

Chamoy Dipper

$10.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Water

$1.00

chips

$0.75

Chamoy Key Chain

$5.50

Chamoy Key Chain REFILL

$1.00

Mini Tajin Bottle

$1.00

Holiday Chocolate Bomb

$6.50

Valley Beer

Pickle Beer

Pickle Beer

$4.50
Grape Piccadilly Beer

Grape Piccadilly Beer

$4.50
Punch Piccadilly Beer

Punch Piccadilly Beer

$4.50
6 pack*

6 pack*

$22.50

Frozen Drinks

16 oz Bottle

$6.00

Michilada Mix

Michilada

Michilada

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our delicious Raspa's

Location

5017 Saratoga Suite 113, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

Gallery
Iced Cube Corpus image
Iced Cube Corpus image
Iced Cube Corpus image

