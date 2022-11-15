Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ice Haus

review star

No reviews yet

7 East 4800 South

Murray, UT 84107

Popular Items

Vegan Tiger Wrap
Cheese Curds
Vegan Haus Quesadilla

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Brat Bites

Bacon Wrapped Brat Bites

$9.00

Brat bites wrapped in bacon, German mustard sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Breaded fried cheese curds with choice of brown gravy or ranch.

German Corn Dog

German Corn Dog

$8.00

Fried German brat in a cornmeal batter, with a choice of beer cheese and/or German mustard.

German Nachos

German Nachos

$15.00

Chips, cheese, brat, pulled pork, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño & beer cheese.

Haus Fire Roll

Haus Fire Roll

$8.00

Brat, jalapeño, bacon, cream cheese, grilled spinach tortilla w/ sweet chili/mustard.

Haus Fries

Haus Fries

$8.00
Haus Wings (8PC)

Haus Wings (8PC)

$15.00

Haus Wings (12PC)

$18.00
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Five jalapeños w/ cream cheese & wrapped in bacon. Sweet chili sauce side.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of cheese, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, or veggies.

Rabbit Platter

Rabbit Platter

$8.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Choice of salsa, guacamole, and/or beer cheese.

Salads & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Greens w/ tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion, carrot, celery & blue crumbles. Chicken w/ buffalo. Balsamic, blue or ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00
Haus Salad

Haus Salad

$9.00

Greens w/ tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots, cucumbers, celery, & blue crumbles. Balsamic, blue or ranch.

Vegan Haus Salad

Vegan Haus Salad

$9.00

Greens w/ tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots & cucumbers. Balsamic or vegan ranch.

Vegan Tiger Wrap

Vegan Tiger Wrap

$12.00

Tiger wings tossed in traditional buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, & ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla. Choice of side.

Vegan Tiger Salad

Vegan Tiger Salad

$14.00

Greens w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, mushrooms, buffalo Tiger wings. Balsamic, or vegan ranch

Burgers & Brats

Bavarian Burger

Bavarian Burger

$13.00

1/3lb beef patty, 1/2 brat, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, aioli, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Blau Speck Burger

Blau Speck Burger

$13.00

1/3lb beef patty, bacon, provolone, blue dressing & crumbles, w/ lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$13.00

1/3lb beef patty, bacon, pulled pork in bourbon BBQ, w/ aioli, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sandwich

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House made smoked pulled pork on toasted brioche bun. Choice of side.

Build-A-Brat

Build-A-Brat

$10.00

Brat w/ choice of topping: Ask your server about options. Pickle, aioli, mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, pickle relish, bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, raw onions & sautéed mushrooms. Bacon ($2), Cheese ($1.50) *shredded or beer cheese.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.00

1/3lb beef patty, cheddar, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Garlic Burger

Garlic Burger

$12.00

1/3 beef patty, minced garlic, bacon, provolone, aioli w/ lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sourdough w/ cheddar cheese. Choice of pulled pork, bacon, burger or corned beef.

Haus Bacon Burger

Haus Bacon Burger

$12.00

1/3lb beef patty, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Just Be Frank

Just Be Frank

$8.00

12” beef hot dog w/ choice of toppings: Ask your server about options. Pickle, aioli, mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, pickle relish, bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, raw onions, sautéed mushrooms. Bacon ($2) Cheese ($1.50) *shredded or beer cheese.

Kolossal Burger

Kolossal Burger

$20.00

1/3lb beef patty, pulled pork, 1/2 brat, corned beef, bacon, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, cheddar, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Kuken Sandwich

Kuken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken w/ bacon, provolone, aioli & choice of sauce. Buffalo, bourbon BBQ, buffalo BBQ, lemon mustard, agave sriracha, or no sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00

Sirloin, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, w/ aioli.

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$7.00

1/3lb beef patty, with brioche bun

Rueben Senf Sandwich

Rueben Senf Sandwich

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, provolone, & mustard on marble rye.

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Pork schnitzel sandwich w/ lettuce, tomato, & aioli.

Traditional Brat

Traditional Brat

$8.00

Brat w/ mustard, caramelized onions & sauerkraut.

Ute Philly Dog

Ute Philly Dog

$10.00

12” Nathan’s beef dog, w/ caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, provolone & aioli.

Dinner Entrees

Two pork Schnitzels, w/ sauerkraut, spaetzle, & gravy.
Bavarian King Platter

Bavarian King Platter

$50.00

Sausage party, 2 pieces of schnitzel, spaetzle, sauerkraut, pretzel bites, & fries **Serves 4-6 people** No Modifications or Substitutions.

Sausage Party

Sausage Party

$18.00

Sheboygan brat, hot dog, and three seasonal brats/sausages. Sauerkraut & mustard.

Schnitzel Dinner

Schnitzel Dinner

$18.00
Spaetzle Skillet

Spaetzle Skillet

$15.00

Spaetzle w/ sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, brown gravy, cheese, & a brat.

Winner Winner! Kuken Dinner

Winner Winner! Kuken Dinner

$12.00

Chicken tenders w/ choice of sauce. Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, buffalo BBQ, agave sriracha, lemon mustard, blue cheese, & ranch.

Vegan

Greens w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, mushrooms, buffalo Tiger wings. Balsamic, or vegan ranch.
Vegan Build-a-Brat

Vegan Build-a-Brat

$12.00

Beyond brat, w/ choice of topping. Ask your server about options. Pickle, aioli, mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, pickle relish, bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes Vegan Bacon ($2) Vegan Cheese ($1.50)

Vegan Caterpillar Roll

Vegan Caterpillar Roll

$9.00

Beyond Brat, jalapeños, cheddar cheese in a spinach tortilla.

Vegan Corn Dog

Vegan Corn Dog

$8.00

Beyond Brat hand-dipped cornmeal batter and deep-fried.

Vegan Fries

Vegan Fries

$8.00

Salted, Cajun, Garlic, Cheese, Bacon & Cheese or Poutine.

Vegan Garlic Burger

Vegan Garlic Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger, minced garlic, bacon, provolone, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Vegan German Nachos

Vegan German Nachos

$15.00

Chips beer cheese, mozzarella, Beyond brat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

Vegan Haus Quesadilla

Vegan Haus Quesadilla

$12.00

Tortilla w/ cheese & Beyond burger, w/ pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream & guacamole.

Vegan Haus Salad

Vegan Haus Salad

$9.00

Greens w/ tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots & cucumbers. Balsamic or vegan ranch.

Vegan Kase Burger

Vegan Kase Burger

$12.00
Vegan Kein Fleisch Burger

Vegan Kein Fleisch Burger

$15.00

Beyond patty, 1/2 hot dog, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, sauerkraut, cheddar, aioli, mustard w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Vegan Kuken Sandwich

Vegan Kuken Sandwich

$12.00

Chick'n scallopini, bacon, w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of sauce; Buffalo, BBQ, buffalo BBQ, lemon mustard, agave sriracha, or no sauce.

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Herbivorous ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms w/ aioli & beer cheese.

Vegan Ruben

$15.00
Vegan Schnitzel Dinner

Vegan Schnitzel Dinner

$18.00

Marinated Seitan, breaded & fried, w/ sauerkraut, spaetzle & mushroom gravy.

Vegan Schnitzel Sandwich

Vegan Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated Seitan, breaded & fried, w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & aioli.

Vegan Spaetzle Skillet

Vegan Spaetzle Skillet

$15.00

Potato gnocchi, sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, shredded mozzarella & smothered in mushroom gravy. Served with a whole Beyond Brat.

Vegan Sweet Potato Tots

Vegan Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00

Fried sweet potatoes dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Vegan Tiger Salad

Vegan Tiger Salad

$14.00

Choice of buffalo, BBQ, buffalo BBQ, agave sriracha, lemon mustard, Cajun rub, or plain.

Vegan Tiger Wings (8)

Vegan Tiger Wings (8)

$15.00

Choice of buffalo, BBQ, buffalo BBQ, agave sriracha, lemon mustard, Cajun rub, or plain.

Vegan Tiger Wings (12)

Vegan Tiger Wings (12)

$18.00
Vegan Tiger Wrap

Vegan Tiger Wrap

$12.00

Tiger wings tossed in traditional buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, & ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla. Choice of side.

Vegan Traditional Brat

Vegan Traditional Brat

$12.00

Beyond brat, mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut.

Vegan Ute Philly Dog

$10.00

Vegan Frank, onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers & cheese.

Vegan Winner Winner! Kuken Dinner

Vegan Winner Winner! Kuken Dinner

$12.00

1 Fried chick’n scallopini served with a side of mushroom gravy.

Desserts

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$8.00

Ice Haus Retail

$25 Poker Chip

$25.00

Darts

$5.00

Haus Dog Toy

$9.00

Haus Hangover Kit

$9.00

Hoodie

$45.00+

Ice Haus Beanie

$20.00+

Ice Haus Dickie

$36.00+

Ice Haus Girl Tank

$20.00+

Ice Haus Golf Towel

$9.00

Ice Haus Grocery Bag

$6.00

Men's Tee Shirt

$15.00

Oktoberfest Golf Tournament

$60.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Retail Groban

$10.00

White Snapback Hat

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Beer, Brats & Booze!

Website

Location

7 East 4800 South, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

