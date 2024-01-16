- Home
Ice House BBQ
6966 Main Street
Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Food
STARTERS
- Nacho Nirvana
House-Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken or Black Beans, Generous Layers Of Fresh Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Crispy Tortilla Chips. Served With A Side Of WArm Queso, Zesty Pico De Gallo, And Creamy Guacomole for dipping$23.00
- Smoked Whitefish Dip
Served with Warm Naan and Flatbread Crackers$16.00
- House-made Kettle Chips
House-Made Kettle Chips With A Warm Dripping Sauce Of Bleu Cheese Fondue$14.00
- Sweet Potato Chili-Cheese Fries
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Brisket Chili$16.00
- Fried Brie
Panko Crusted And Flash Fried Brie, Sliced Apples, Grapes, Baguette Slices, Michigan Cherry Compote$16.00
- BBQ Eggrolls
Smoked Brisket And Pulled Pork, Onions, Peppers, Napa Cabbage, Served With Barbecue Sauce$17.00
- Smoked Brisket Chili
Made Fresh With House-Smoked Brisket, Garnished With Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$7.00
- Soup Du Jour
Chef's Daily Whim$6.00
HANDHELDS
- Smash Burger
Signature Blend Patty, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun. Add Bacon $4 or Fried Egg $2$22.00
- Smokehouse Sandwich
House-Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Tangy Coleslaw, Toasted Brioche Bun$23.00
- Black Bean Burger
Locally Sourced Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Gluten-Free Kaiser Roll$18.00
- Brisket Tacos
Chopped Smoked Brisket, House-Made Queso, Pickled Red Onions, Sliced Jalapenos, Flash-Fried Corn Tortilla Shells$21.00
- Monte Cristo
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, and Cheddar on Texas Toast, Beer Battered and Dusted With Powdered Sugar, Served With Spicy Pepper Jelly$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Hawaiian Roll, Pimento Cheese, Served With Pickle Chips$21.00
- Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
House-Smoked, Basted in Signature House BBQ Sauce, Fig Jam, Manchego Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bread$20.00
SMOKEHOUSE Classics
- Whitefish & Chips
Wild Caught Locally, Flash Fried and Served With Coleslaw, Fries and Tartar Sauce$28.00
- Baby Back Ribs
Slow-Smoked With Signature House Rub, Basted With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Served With Coleslaw And Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$25.00
- Smokehouse Special
Slow-Smoked Brisket or Pork Shoulder Served With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Coleslaw, Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$28.00
- Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese
Cinnamon-Chipotle Spice Rubbed and Slow-Smoked, Basted With Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Served With Coleslaw and Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread$18.00
SALADS
- Chopped Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Croutons, Crispy Onions, Creamy Garlic Dressing$21.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons. Add Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Brisket $4$9.00
- Michigan Summer Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Glazed Walnuts, Sliced Red Onions, Chopped Eggs, Dried Michigan Cherries, Sliced Pears, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Served With Honey-Mustard Dressing$18.00
- Garden Salad$9.00
STONE-FIRED PIZZA
- Cheese Pizza
House-Made Tomato Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend$20.00
- Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Fresh Parmesan Cheese$20.00
- Sweet & Savory Pizza
Brie Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Fig Jam, Fresh Ricotta, Prosciutto Ham, Microgreens, Signature Cheese Blend$23.00
- Sweet & Spicy
Cup-Char Pepperoni, Signature Cheese Blend, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Hot Honey Drizzle$23.00
- Smokehouse Pizza
Shaved Smoked Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend$24.00
- Blanco Pizza
Traditional White Pizza With Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese$23.00
- B.L.T. Pizza
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Lettuce, House-Made Tomato Sauce, Duke's Mayonnaise Drizzle$24.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mackinac's hidden gem offers a secluded garden hideaway with shaded umbrella tables, perfect for unwinding with a BBQ Bloody Mary and Smokin' Beef Brisket Tacos. Enjoy creative twists on BBQ classics and hand-tossed, stone-fired pizza. Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting.
6966 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757