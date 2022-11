Fresh Mango Avalanche

$18.99

The most original Taiwanese traditional fresh mango shaved ice. Invented by us in 1997. IM original Taiwanese traditional water shaved ice with our signature caramelized brown sugar syrup with evaporated milk. Covered with cuts of fresh mango and fresh mango puree with condensed milk drizzled on top. Served with panna cotta and a scoop of fresh mango sorbet.