Ichiban 10135 S Harlem Ave
10135 S Harlem Ave
Suite B
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Popular Items
Kitchen Appetizers
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
Edamame
Gyoza
pork and chicken filled japanese style potstickers
King Crab Rangoon
cream cheese and crabmeat filled fried wontons
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Shumai
shrimp dumplings
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Thai Coconut Shrimp
deep fried coconut coated shrimp
Vegetable Egg Roll
Vegetable Gyoza
vegetable filled japanese style potstickers
Vegetable Tempura
japanese style battered deep fried veggies
Yakitori
teriyaki grilled chicken skewers
Chinese Dinner Entrées
Orange Chicken
General Tso Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Chicken w/ Broccoli
Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Mongolian Chicken
Spicy Basil Chicken
Beef w/ Broccoli
Beef w/ Garlic Sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Mongolian Beef
Spicy Basil Beef
Shrimp w/ Broccoli
Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Spicy Basil Shrimp
Vegetable Delight
Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice
includes: peas and carrots, onions, and egg
Beef Fried Rice
includes: beef, peas and carrots, onions, and egg
Chicken Fried Rice
includes: chicken, peas and carrots, onions, and egg.
Shrimp Fried Rice
includes: shrimp, peas and carrots, onions, and egg
Vegetable Fried Rice
includes: Broccoli, baby corn, peas and carrots, onions, and egg
Combination Fried Rice
includes: chicken, beef, shrimp, peas and carrots, onions, and egg
Basil Fried Rice
includes: chicken, shrimp, eggs, peas and carrots, onions, basil, and jalapeño.
Hibachi Noodles
Pad Thai Noodle
Beef Pad Thai
thai rice noodle with beef, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.
Chicken Pad Thai
thai rice noodle with chicken, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.
Shrimp Pad Thai
thai rice noodle with shrimp, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.
Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai
thai rice noodle with broccoli, baby corn, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.
Combination Pad Thai
thai rice noodle with chicken, shrimp, beef, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.
Hibachi Dinner Entrées
Hibachi Combinations
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Hibachi Chicken & Salmon
Hibachi Chicken & Filet Mignon
Hibachi Chicken & Scallop
Hibachi Chicken & Lobster
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
Hibachi Steak & Lobster
Hibachi Steak & Scallop
Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon
Hibachi Shrimp & Lobster
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Lobster
Hibachi Scallop & Lobster
Hibachi Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
Hibachi Shrimp, Scallop, and Lobster
Teriyaki Dinner Entrées
Teriyaki Combinations
Teriyaki Chicken & Steak
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp
Teriyaki Chicken & Salmon
Teriyaki Chicken & Filet Mignon
Teriyaki Chicken & Scallop
Teriyaki Chicken & Lobster
Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp
Teriyaki Steak & Lobster
Teriyaki Steak & Scallop
Teriyaki Shrimp & Salmon
Teriyaki Shrimp & Lobster
Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Scallop
Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Lobster
Teriyaki Scallop & Lobster
Teriyaki Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp
Teriyaki Shrimp, Scallop, and Lobster
Hibachi Sides
Salads
Soups
Sauces
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Baked Scallop
seared scallops on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with mayo, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
Ichiban Special Appetizer
assorted fishes on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with masago, scallions, and yuzu sauce
Jalapeno Bites
deep fried crabmeat and cream cheese stupped jalapeños topped with chef's special sauce
Salmon Bowl
spicy salmon wrapped with avocado. topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and masago.
Salmon Wrap
thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with salmon, topped with yuzu sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pieces of chef's choice sashimi
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces of chef's choice sushi
Tuna Bowl
spicy tuna wrapped with avocado. topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and masago.
Tuna Tataki
perfectly seared tuna, topped with yuzu sauce, scallions, and masago
Yellowtail Jalapeno
yellowtail sashimi topped with sliced jalapeño and chef's special sauce
Sushi
Crabstick Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Eel Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Egg Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Mackerel Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Masago Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Octopus Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Red Snapper Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Salmon Roe Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Salmon Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Scallop Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Shrimp Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Smoked Salmon Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Spicy Scallop Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Squid Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Tuna Sushi
2 pieces per order.
White Tuna Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Yellowtail Sushi
2 pieces per order.
Sashimi
Crabstick Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Eel Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Egg Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Mackerel Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Masago Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Octopus Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Red Snapper Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Salmon Roe Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Salmon Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Scallop Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Shrimp Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Squid Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Tuna Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
White Tuna Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Yellowtail Sashimi
3 pieces per order.
Regular Rolls
Alaskan Roll
fresh salmon, avocado, and cucumber
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
shrimp, avocado, and mayo
California Roll
crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Eel and Avocado Roll
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Rainbow Roll
assorted fishes over california roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, lettuce, and eel sauce
Spicy Crabmeat Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Roll
tempura soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and eel sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
avocado, cucumber, and asparagus
Yellowtail Roll
Chef's Special Rolls
Angel Hair Roll
shrimp tempura and apple inside, topped with crabmeat, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and mango sauce
Black Thunder Roll
shrimp tempura and avocado inside. topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Fire Roll
tempura jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese, avocado inside. topped with seared filet mignon, cheese, hot oil, and yuzu sauce
Flaming Philly Roll
deep fried roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeño inside. topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and wasabi mayo.
Godzilla Roll
deep fried roll with eel, shrimp, crabmeat, white fish, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, chef's special sauce, and scallions.
Happy Roll
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, and cucumber inside. wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Honey Roll
spicy yellowtail, avocado, and jalapeño inside. topped with fresh tuna, mango sauce, and honey sauce
Ichiban Special Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail inside. topped with crabmeat, ikura, and wasabi mayo
Mexican Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, and cliantro inside. topped with serano pepper, eel sauce, and sriracha.
Naruto Roll
salmon, tuna, crabmeat, avocado rolled with cucumber and topped with yuzu sauce (no rice)
Red Dragon Roll
spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh tuna, avocado, and tobiko.
Sakura Roll
salmon tempura and avocado inside, topped with spicy crabmeat, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Shrimp Lover Roll
shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and mango sauce
Spiderman Roll
tempura soft shell crab, spicy tuna, mango, cream cheese, avocado,and cucumber inside. wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Sweetheart Roll
tuna, crawfish salad, mango, and avocado inside. wrapped with soy paper and topped with chili sauce
Triple Delight
salmon, tuna, and avocado inside. Topped with salmon, tuna, eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
deep fried roll with tuna, crabmeat, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
White Dragon Roll
spicy crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and cliantro inside. topped with seared white tuna, green onions, and yuzu sauce.
Chicago Ridge Roll
tempura white fish and avocado inside. topped with fresh salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Harlem Roll
shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cream cheese inside. topped with white tuna, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, and sriracha
Sushi Assorted Platters
Chirashi
15 pieces of chef's choice sashimi with sushi rice
Eel Don
12 pieces of Eel over a bed of sushi rice
Maki Combination
Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, and California Roll
Salmon Don
12 pieces of Salmon over a bed of sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe
16 pieces of chef's choice sashimi
Spicy Maki Combination
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, and Spicy Crabmeat
Sushi & Sashimi Combination
6 pieces of chef's choice sushi, 9 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, and a California Roll
Sushi Deluxe
8 pieces of chef's choice sushi and a California Roll
Sushi For 2
10 pieces of chef's choice sushi, 15 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, and choice of Angel Hair Roll or Dragon Roll.
Tuna Don
12 pieces of Tuna over a bed of sushi rice
Vegetable Maki Combination
Avocado Roll, Cucumber Roll, and Veggie Roll
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10135 S Harlem Ave, Suite B, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415