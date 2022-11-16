Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ichiban 10135 S Harlem Ave

No reviews yet

10135 S Harlem Ave

Suite B

Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
King Crab Rangoon
Gyoza

Kitchen Appetizers

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$9.95

Edamame

$4.50

Gyoza

$5.95

pork and chicken filled japanese style potstickers

King Crab Rangoon

$5.95

cream cheese and crabmeat filled fried wontons

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Shrimp Shumai

$5.95

shrimp dumplings

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.95

Thai Coconut Shrimp

$8.50

deep fried coconut coated shrimp

Vegetable Egg Roll

$3.50

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.95

vegetable filled japanese style potstickers

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

japanese style battered deep fried veggies

Yakitori

$5.95

teriyaki grilled chicken skewers

Chinese Dinner Entrées

Orange Chicken

$12.95

General Tso Chicken

$12.95

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$11.95

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Mongolian Chicken

$12.95

Spicy Basil Chicken

$12.95

Beef w/ Broccoli

$12.95

Beef w/ Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Kung Pao Beef

$12.95

Mongolian Beef

$12.95

Spicy Basil Beef

$12.95

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$13.95

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.95

Spicy Basil Shrimp

$13.95

Vegetable Delight

$11.95

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$7.50

includes: peas and carrots, onions, and egg

Beef Fried Rice

$10.50

includes: beef, peas and carrots, onions, and egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.50

includes: chicken, peas and carrots, onions, and egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.95

includes: shrimp, peas and carrots, onions, and egg

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.95

includes: Broccoli, baby corn, peas and carrots, onions, and egg

Combination Fried Rice

$11.95

includes: chicken, beef, shrimp, peas and carrots, onions, and egg

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

includes: chicken, shrimp, eggs, peas and carrots, onions, basil, and jalapeño.

Hibachi Noodles

Plain Hibachi Noodles

$12.95

Beef Hibachi Noodles

$15.95

Chicken Hibachi Noodles

$13.95

Shrimp Hibachi Noodles

$15.95

Vegetable Hibachi Noodles

$12.95

Combination Hibachi Noodles

$16.95

chicken, beef, and shrimp

Pad Thai Noodle

Beef Pad Thai

$14.95

thai rice noodle with beef, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.

Chicken Pad Thai

$13.95

thai rice noodle with chicken, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.95

thai rice noodle with shrimp, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.

Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.95

thai rice noodle with broccoli, baby corn, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.

Combination Pad Thai

$16.95

thai rice noodle with chicken, shrimp, beef, egg, tofu, carrots, and bean sprouts. stir-fried in special pad thai sauce. served with lime and peanuts.

Hibachi Dinner Entrées

Hibachi Entrees includes hibachi noodles, hibachi veggies, soup, salad, steamed rice, and 2 pcs of Shrimp.

Hibachi Chicken

$22.99

Hibachi Steak

$25.99

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$30.99

Hibachi Shrimp

$25.99

Hibachi Scallop

$30.99

Hibachi Salmon

$25.99

Hibachi Golden Shrimp

$26.99

Hibachi Twin Lobster

$55.99

Hibachi Vegetable

$17.99

vegetarian* includes tofu

Hibachi Combinations

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$28.99

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$28.99

Hibachi Chicken & Salmon

$28.99

Hibachi Chicken & Filet Mignon

$32.99

Hibachi Chicken & Scallop

$32.99

Hibachi Chicken & Lobster

$40.99

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$28.99

Hibachi Steak & Lobster

$43.99

Hibachi Steak & Scallop

$32.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon

$28.99

Hibachi Shrimp & Lobster

$43.99

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$32.99

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop

$40.99

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Lobster

$50.99

Hibachi Scallop & Lobster

$50.99

Hibachi Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

$40.99

Hibachi Shrimp, Scallop, and Lobster

$60.99

Teriyaki Dinner Entrées

Teriyaki Chicken

$22.99

Teriyaki Steak

$25.99

Teriyaki Filet Mignon

$30.99

Teriyaki Shrimp

$25.99

Teriyaki Scallop

$30.99

Teriyaki Salmon

$25.99

Teriyaki Twin Lobster

$55.99

Teriyaki Vegetable

$17.99

Teriyaki Combinations

Teriyaki Chicken & Steak

$28.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

$28.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Salmon

$28.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Filet Mignon

$32.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Scallop

$32.99

Teriyaki Chicken & Lobster

$40.99

Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp

$28.99

Teriyaki Steak & Lobster

$43.99

Teriyaki Steak & Scallop

$32.99

Teriyaki Shrimp & Salmon

$28.99

Teriyaki Shrimp & Lobster

$43.99

Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$32.99

Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Scallop

$40.99

Teriyaki Filet Mignon & Lobster

$50.99

Teriyaki Scallop & Lobster

$50.99

Teriyaki Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

$40.99

Teriyaki Shrimp, Scallop, and Lobster

$60.99

Hibachi Sides

Side Chicken

$7.99

Side Filet Mignon

$13.99

Side Salmon

$10.99

Side Shrimp

$10.99

Side Steak

$10.99

Side Vegetable

$5.50

Side Scallop

$13.99

Side Lobster

$21.99

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Hibachi Noodles

$3.99

Side White Rice

$2.99

Salads

Avocado Salad

$5.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

cucumber on a bed with seaweed dressed with vinaigrette

Ginger Salad

$3.99

Kani Salad

$5.95

tempura flakes, crabmeat, lettuce, masago, scallions, with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Squid Salad

$5.95

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.95

soy paste broth with tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Clear Soup

$2.95

fried onions, scallions, and mushrooms

Egg Drop Soup

$2.95

Tom Yum Soup

$6.49

thai herbs spicy shrimp soup with veggies

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Hot Oil

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Sushi Ginger

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Baked Scallop

$12.95

seared scallops on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with mayo, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago

Ichiban Special Appetizer

$13.95

assorted fishes on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with masago, scallions, and yuzu sauce

Jalapeno Bites

$11.95

deep fried crabmeat and cream cheese stupped jalapeños topped with chef's special sauce

Salmon Bowl

$10.95

spicy salmon wrapped with avocado. topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and masago.

Salmon Wrap

$11.95

thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with salmon, topped with yuzu sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.95

9 pieces of chef's choice sashimi

Sushi Appetizer

$10.95

5 pieces of chef's choice sushi

Tuna Bowl

$10.95

spicy tuna wrapped with avocado. topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and masago.

Tuna Tataki

$13.95

perfectly seared tuna, topped with yuzu sauce, scallions, and masago

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.95

yellowtail sashimi topped with sliced jalapeño and chef's special sauce

Sushi

Crabstick Sushi

$4.95

2 pieces per order.

Eel Sushi

$6.95

2 pieces per order.

Egg Sushi

$4.49

2 pieces per order.

Mackerel Sushi

$5.49

2 pieces per order.

Masago Sushi

$5.95

2 pieces per order.

Octopus Sushi

$5.49

2 pieces per order.

Red Snapper Sushi

$5.95

2 pieces per order.

Salmon Roe Sushi

$6.50

2 pieces per order.

Salmon Sushi

$5.95

2 pieces per order.

Scallop Sushi

$7.95

2 pieces per order.

Shrimp Sushi

$5.49

2 pieces per order.

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$6.50

2 pieces per order.

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$7.95

2 pieces per order.

Squid Sushi

$5.49

2 pieces per order.

Tuna Sushi

$6.95

2 pieces per order.

White Tuna Sushi

$6.95

2 pieces per order.

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.95

2 pieces per order.

Sashimi

Crabstick Sashimi

$4.95

3 pieces per order.

Eel Sashimi

$6.95

3 pieces per order.

Egg Sashimi

$4.49

3 pieces per order.

Mackerel Sashimi

$5.49

3 pieces per order.

Masago Sashimi

$5.95

3 pieces per order.

Octopus Sashimi

$5.49

3 pieces per order.

Red Snapper Sashimi

$5.95

3 pieces per order.

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$6.50

3 pieces per order.

Salmon Sashimi

$5.95

3 pieces per order.

Scallop Sashimi

$7.95

3 pieces per order.

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.49

3 pieces per order.

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.50

3 pieces per order.

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$7.95

3 pieces per order.

Squid Sashimi

$5.49

3 pieces per order.

Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

3 pieces per order.

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

3 pieces per order.

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.95

3 pieces per order.

Regular Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$7.49

fresh salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Boston Roll

$6.95

shrimp, avocado, and mayo

California Roll

$6.29

crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Dragon Roll

$13.95

tempura shrimp and cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Eel and Avocado Roll

$7.49

Philadelphia Roll

$7.49

smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

assorted fishes over california roll

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, lettuce, and eel sauce

Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$6.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.49

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.49

Spider Roll

$12.95

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.29

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.95

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$5.49

avocado, cucumber, and asparagus

Yellowtail Roll

$6.49

Chef's Special Rolls

Angel Hair Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura and apple inside, topped with crabmeat, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and mango sauce

Black Thunder Roll

$14.95

shrimp tempura and avocado inside. topped with spicy tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Fire Roll

$16.95

tempura jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese, avocado inside. topped with seared filet mignon, cheese, hot oil, and yuzu sauce

Flaming Philly Roll

$15.95

deep fried roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeño inside. topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and wasabi mayo.

Godzilla Roll

$15.95

deep fried roll with eel, shrimp, crabmeat, white fish, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, chef's special sauce, and scallions.

Happy Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, and cucumber inside. wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Honey Roll

$15.95

spicy yellowtail, avocado, and jalapeño inside. topped with fresh tuna, mango sauce, and honey sauce

Ichiban Special Roll

$16.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail inside. topped with crabmeat, ikura, and wasabi mayo

Mexican Roll

$13.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, and cliantro inside. topped with serano pepper, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Naruto Roll

$12.95

salmon, tuna, crabmeat, avocado rolled with cucumber and topped with yuzu sauce (no rice)

Red Dragon Roll

$13.95

spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh tuna, avocado, and tobiko.

Sakura Roll

$14.95

salmon tempura and avocado inside, topped with spicy crabmeat, tempura flakes, and eel sauce

Shrimp Lover Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and mango sauce

Spiderman Roll

$16.95

tempura soft shell crab, spicy tuna, mango, cream cheese, avocado,and cucumber inside. wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Sweetheart Roll

$14.95

tuna, crawfish salad, mango, and avocado inside. wrapped with soy paper and topped with chili sauce

Triple Delight

$15.95

salmon, tuna, and avocado inside. Topped with salmon, tuna, eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$13.95

deep fried roll with tuna, crabmeat, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

White Dragon Roll

$15.95

spicy crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and cliantro inside. topped with seared white tuna, green onions, and yuzu sauce.

Chicago Ridge Roll

$14.95

tempura white fish and avocado inside. topped with fresh salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Harlem Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cream cheese inside. topped with white tuna, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, and sriracha

Sushi Assorted Platters

Chirashi

$23.95

15 pieces of chef's choice sashimi with sushi rice

Eel Don

$24.95

12 pieces of Eel over a bed of sushi rice

Maki Combination

$20.95

Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, and California Roll

Salmon Don

$24.95

12 pieces of Salmon over a bed of sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe

$25.95

16 pieces of chef's choice sashimi

Spicy Maki Combination

$22.95

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, and Spicy Crabmeat

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$27.95

6 pieces of chef's choice sushi, 9 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, and a California Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$24.95

8 pieces of chef's choice sushi and a California Roll

Sushi For 2

$59.95

10 pieces of chef's choice sushi, 15 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, and choice of Angel Hair Roll or Dragon Roll.

Tuna Don

$25.95

12 pieces of Tuna over a bed of sushi rice

Vegetable Maki Combination

$17.95

Avocado Roll, Cucumber Roll, and Veggie Roll

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10135 S Harlem Ave, Suite B, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

Directions

