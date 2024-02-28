Ichiban Japanese Sushi Ramen
2786 E Fowler Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Dinner Menu*
Appetizers
- Age Tofu$5.95
Fried tofu served with tempura sauce
- Chicken Karrage$6.95
Fried chicken bits served with spicy Mayo
- Chicken Katsu$7.50
Panko fried chicken breast cut into strips served over a bed of lettuce and comes with yum yum sauce
- Edamame$5.95
Salted boiled soybeans
- Fried Mussels$6.95
Panko batter covered mussels, deep fried, and served with spicy mayo
- Gyoza$6.95
6 PC pork and veggies filled dumplings served with house made gyoza sauce
- Kama Appetizer$11.95
Grilled yellow tail cheek serve with ponzu sauce
- Krab Rangoons$6.99
5 PC krab rangoons. filled with cream cheese, green onion, and krab. Served with duck sauce
- Kushi Yaki$8.95
Beef and green onion on a skewer
- Negimaki Beef$8.95
Beef and green onion rolled and pan fried then covered in teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Shioyaki$8.50
Pan fried a piece of salmon
- Sashimi Appetizer$20.95
3 Slices each of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, white tuna
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$6.95
Shrimp and veggies tempura style served with tempura sauce
- Side of fried rice$4.00
- Soft Shell Crab app$7.95
Panko covered soft shell crab, deep fried, and served with spicy mayo
- Spring Rolls$4.95
3 PC veggie filled spring rolls with duck sauce
- Sushi Appetizer$10.95
- Takoyaki$6.95
6 PC octopus mixed with batter and fried. Topped with yum yum sauce and takoyaki sauce with bonito flakes
- Tempura Calamari$7.95
Tempura style calamari served with spicy mayo
- Tempura Shumai$6.95
Shumai covered in batter and deep fried on a skewer
- Teriyaki Mussels$6.95
Mussels served with teriyaki sauce
- TNT Mussels$8.50
- Tuna Martini$13.95
Green seaweed, clear noodle, fresh scallop special, tuna, avocado topped with chili, wasabi and regular flying fish roe
- Tuna Tartar$13.95
- Tuna Tataki$14.95
Sear tuna with ponzu sauce
- Yaki Tori$7.50
Chicken and green onion pan fried on a skewer and served with teriyaki sauce
Soups and Salads
- Miso Soup$3.00
The soy bean brothy soup usually contains tofu , seaweed and green onions.
- Osumashi Soup$3.00
Japanese Seafood soup with carrot,green onion and crunch
- Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cucumber salad with Krab meat in Ponzu sauce
- Ginger Salad$3.00
Lettuce , cucumber,tomato house salad with ginger dressing
- Green Seaweed Salad$5.95
Marinated & Chilled Seaweed Salad served with Sesame Dressing
- Hijiki Salad$6.00
- Krab Salad$6.95
- Spicy Seared Tuna Salad$14.95
- Squid Salad$6.95
Imitation Krab with Mayo n smelt roe
- Sunomono$8.95
Cucumbers with Krab, Octopus & Steamed Shrimp, finished with Ponzu
Cooked Entrees
- BBQ Eel Rice (Unaju)$17.95
Seasoned BBQ eel over rice
- Beef Donburi$16.95
Thinly sliced beef stir fried with green onion and regular onion served on top a bed of fried with a fried egg
- Chicken Katsudon$16.95
Fried chicken breast topped with onion, scallion, and egg served over rice
- Hibachi - Chicken$16.95
Fried rice served with hibachi style chicken and veggies
- Hibachi - Shrimp$16.95
Fried rice served with hibachi style shrimp and veggies
- Hibachi - Steak$18.95
Fried rice served with hibachi style steak and veggies
- Japanese Curry Chicken$16.95
Japanese curry served with rice, panko fried chicken, and steamed veggies
- Negimaki Beef dinner$16.95
Grilled beef rolled with green onion and asparagus in teriyaki sauce
- Soft Shell Crab dinner$16.95
Fried soft shell crab served with shrimp chips, rice, ponzu sauce, and spicy mayo
- Tempura Dinner$16.95
6 piece of your choice of shrimp, chicken, or seafood served with rice, tempura veggies, and tempura sauce
- Teriyaki Beef$18.95
Grilled beef stir fried with veggies and teriyaki sauce served with rice
- Teriyaki Chicken$16.95
Grilled chicken stir fried with veggies and teriyaki sauce served with rice
- Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
Grilled salmon served with teriyaki sauce on top, rice, and steamed veggies
- Teriyaki Seafood$18.95
Grilled seafood stir fried with veggies and teriyaki sauce served with rice
- Chicken fried rice$12.95
- Shrimp fried rice$13.95
- Karma dinner$24.95
Noodle Station
- Chicken Yaki Soba$12.95
Fried noodles tossed with a savory sauce, egg, and vegetables
- Ichiban Nabe Special$16.95
Hot pot of seafood and chicken with rice noodles in a spicy miso soup
- Pork Ramen$15.95
ramen, pork shoulder, fish cake, green onion, seaweed, and egg
- Seafood Nabeyaki Udon$15.95
Udon noodle soup served with seafood and vegetable
- Seafood Yaki Udon$15.95
Stir fried udon noodles with seafood and veggies
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$13.95
Stir fried noodles tossed with veggies and shrimp in a savory sauce
- Spicy Pork Ramen$15.95
Pork ramen with chili sauce
- Sukiyaki$16.95
Thinly sliced beef with tofu, rice noodle, and vegetable in sweet soy sauce soup
- Tempura Udon$15.95
Udon noodle soup with 4 tempura shrimp
- Yosenabi$16.95
Assorted seafood, veggies, and clear noodles in soup
Dinner Boxes
- Chirashi$28.95
- Dinner box A$21.95
- Sashimi Combo$29.95
- Sashimi Combo Deluxe$34.95
- Sushi A Dozen$26.95
- Sushi Combination$18.95
- Sushi Combo Deluxe$20.95
- Sushi Sashimi Combo$34.95
- T1 Dinner Box$18.95
Shrimp tempura, teriyaki salmon, chicken katsu, and rice. Served with soup and salad
- T2 Dinner Box$17.95
Shrimp tempura, gyoza, teriyaki chicken, and California roll. Served with soup and salad
- T3 Sushi Dinner Box$23.95
- T4 Dinner Box$24.95
Galbi (marinated short ribs), fried gyoza, shrimp and veggie tempura, kimchi, and rice. Served with soup and salad
- Tekka Don$28.95
Sushi
- Alaska$6.50
- Arizona$8.00
- Asparagus Special Roll$6.95
Asparagus, krab, shrimp, smelt roe, and bonito flakes
- Asparagus Tempura$12.00
Krab special, shrimp, smelt roe, bonito flakes, and asparagus, tempura style served with eel sauce
- Bagel Roll$7.50
Smoked salmon, green onion, and cream cheese
- Bagel Tempura$10.00
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallion in tempura style serve with eel sauce
- Bahama$7.99
- Bucs Roll$8.99
Baked tuna, cream cheese, asparagus, scallion, smelt roe, tempura style served with eel sauce
- Busted$12.95
Krab,avocado and cream cheese roll in the Tempura style , Top with spicy mayo tuna with crunch
- California Dream Roll$12.00
California roll with 6 pc eel on top
- California Roll$5.25
Avocado, cucumber, Imitation Krab
- Conch sa$6.50
- Conch sushi$5.50
- Cowboy$6.95
Salmon, scallion, smelt roe, mayo, chili.
- Crab sp sushi$5.95
- Crab sushi$5.50
- Crazy mackerel$11.00
- Crunch spicy tuna$6.50
- Crunchy Baked Salmon$7.95
Baked salmon, smelt roe, scallion, asparagus, mayo, tempura crunch, and avocado
- Dancing Krab Roll$10.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with krab special, crunchy, and eel sauce
- Double hot$7.95
- DP roll$15.95
Crunchy spicy tuna roll top with tuna and DP sauce.
- Dragon Roll$12.00
3 piece eel and 3 pc avocados served over California roll
- Ebi Odori$6.95
Tempura shrimp, white raddish, smelt roe, mayo, bonito flakes
- Eel Special Roll$7.95
Eel with smelt roe, cream cheese, and avocado
- Eel sushi/sa$5.95
- Egg sushi/sa$4.00
- Firework$11.95
California roll with cream cheese, topped with avocado, baked krab mix, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Flying fish roe$5.95
- Fresh scallops special sushi$6.00
- Fresh Scallops sushi$5.50
- Futomaki 4pc$6.00
- Futomaki Roll (8pc)$12.00
8pc roll with 6 ingredients
- Geisha burrito$14.95
- Hana 4pc$7.00
- Hana 8pc$12.00
- Honor$15.95
- Hurricane$13.95
- Ichiban Special Roll$7.95
Smelt roe, eel, salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, and carrot. Served with eel sauce
- Jalapeño sp tempura$11.00
- Jalapeño special sushi$8.00
- Kappa$4.00
- Kentucky Roll$6.99
Tempura chicken, mayo, and white onion
- Keywest$8.95
- Land and Sea Roll$6.95
Krab, tempura chicken, smelt roe, mayo, asparagus, and avocado
- Lightening Roll$6.95
Baked salmon skin, cream cheese, scallion, smelt roe, and asparagus
- Lobster$15.95
- Lollipop$14.95
- Macherel sushi/sa$5.95
- Matt N Rosy$13.95
Fresh salmon over volcano topping roll.
- Mexican$6.95
Fried shrimp, avocado, carrot, smelt roe
- Mike$6.50
- Monk Roll$12.00
Tempura shrimp, mayo, krab special, avocado, scallion, tempura style served with eel sauce
- Mussel Roll$6.95
Fried mussels, smelt roe, scallion, wasabi, mayo, and asparagus
- Octopus baby sushi/sa$5.50
- Octopus sushi /sa$5.50
- Pink lady$13.95
- Quail egg sashimi$1.00
- Quail egg sushi$3.00
- Rainbow$13.95
- Randy$10.95
- Red dragon$15.95
- Rock$7.99
- S+j$15.95
- Salmon avocado roll$7.99
- salmon fresh sashimi 3pcs$6.95
3 pcs of fresh salmon sashimi
- salmon fresh sushi$5.50
2 pcs of fresh salmon sushi
- Salmon roe$7.99
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
Fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, carrot, smelt roe
- Seasoned squid roll$6.50
- Shrimp special sushi$5.95
- Shrimp sushi$5.50
- Smelt roe sushi$5.95
- Smoke salmon sashimi$6.50
- Smoke salmon sushi$5.95
- Spicy Tuna Sushi Negima$8.99
- Spider Roll$6.95
Fried soft shell crab, mayo, smelt roe, avocado, cucumber, and carrot
- Squid sushi/sashimi$5.50
- Steam scallops special sushi$6.00
- Steam scallops sushi$5.50
- Sumo burrito$12.95
- Sunset$7.99
- Sushi Khabob$11.00
- Sushi Pizza$13.95
Baked yellow tail, tuna, white fish, salmon over sushi rice with spicy mayo, scallion, smelt roe, cream cheese
- Sweet shrimp sushi$6.99
- Sydney Special Roll$7.95
2 pc of shrimp with krab special
- T and D Roll$12.00
Steamed shrimp over the roll with avocado, smelt roe, cucumber, and tempura shrimp
- Takara Roll$6.95
Krab, shrimp, mayo, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, and bonito flakes
- Tampa$6.95
Tempura grouper, white onion, and mayo
- Tanigawa$6.95
- Tekka$6.50
- Tekka spicy$6.50
- Tekkyu$6.50
- Tempura California Roll$7.75
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$6.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese served with eel sauce on top
- Tepo$12.95
- Tobiko sp$13.95
- Torch salmon$14.95
- Tuna avocado roll$7.99
- Tuna Sashimi sashimi$6.95
- Tuna sushi$5.95
- Umemaki$5.99
- Unakyu Roll$6.95
Eel and cucumber
- Volcano Roll$12.00
California roll topped with a baked salmon mix
- Volcano Topping Roll$6.95
Baked salmon mixed with chili, mayo, scallion, smelt roe, and crunch
- White fish$6.99
- White tuna sashimi$6.95
- White tuna sushi$5.95
- Yellowtail hala$8.00
- Yellowtail sashimi$7.00
- Yellowtail sushi$6.00
- Yummy roll$11.95
- Yuzan Roll$7.95
Octopus, krab, eel, mayo, smelt roe, cucumber, and scallion
- Uni Sea Urchin$12.00
Valentines Special
Vegetarian Menu*
Appetizers
Entrees
Sushi Rolls
- A.O. Nori Roll$5.00
Seasoned seaweed paste with avocado
- Asparagus Roll$4.25
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Green Seaweed Special Roll$5.00
- Hijiki Roll$5.00
- Inari Pocket Sushi$4.00
- Inari Roll$5.00
- Kappa Roll$4.00
- Oshinko Roll$4.00
- Tempura Veggie Roll$6.95
Tempura onion, tempura sweet potato, tempura asparagus, and wasabi mayo
- Vege Roll$5.00
- Veggie Caterpillar Roll$8.95
Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, spicy mayo, topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Sweet potato roll$5.00
Beverages
- Bottle Of Water$2.00
- Pepsi$2.99
- Ramune$3.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Hot Green Tea$2.50
- Sweet Ice Tea$2.99
- Un-sweet Ice Tea$2.99
- Thai Tea$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Apple Ale$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Light Miller$4.00
- Michelob Light$4.00
- Michelob Miller$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Sapporo$5.50
- Sapporo Dark/kirin can$7.50
- Yuengling$4.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon$6.95
- Chardonnay$6.95
- Merlot$6.95
- Pino Grigio$6.95
- Plum Wine$6.95
- White Zinfandel$6.95
- Asahi 12Oz.$4.50
- Cold Ozeki Sake (Large)$11.95
- Cold Ozeki Sake (Small)$6.50
- Hot Sake Large$8.50
- Hot Sake Small$5.50
- Kirin$4.50
- Kirin Light 12Oz.$4.50
- Kurosawa$14.95
- Ozeki Nigori$12.95
- Skirakawago$14.95
- Sparkling Sake$11.95
- Diet pepsi$2.99
- Big bottle of house sake$32.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Traditional Japanese cuisine Ramen and Sushi! Come in and enjoy!
2786 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612