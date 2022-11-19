Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

$$

1800 E. 3rd St

Williamsport, PA 17701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Hibachi
Kani Salad
California Roll

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$2.00

Clear Soup

$2.00

Green Salad

$2.00

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Crab stick and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo and masago

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Secret Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed seaweed salad, assorted fish, cucumber, masago, with spicy mayo

Jason Salad

$8.00

Crab sticks and cucumber mixed with seaweed salad, spicy mayo and masago

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Kitchen Apps

BBQ Squid

$10.00

Pan fried whole squid with teriyaki sauce

Beef Tataki

$10.00

Japanese style seared steak with ponzu sauce

Ebi Tar Tar

$10.00

Jumbo shrimp tempura with Japanese style tar tar sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed fresh soy bean

Edamame (Chili)

$7.00

Steamed fresh soy bean, sauteed in chili sauce

Edamame (Garlic)

$7.00

Steamed fresh soy bean, sauteed in garlic sauce

Gyoza (Pork)

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Gyoza (Veg)

$6.00

Pan fried vegetable dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Baked yellowtail chin, served with scallions, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Kani Pocket

$7.00

Deep fried dumplings with crab stick & cream cheese

Shumai

$7.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Shumai (Jumbo)

$8.00

Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings

Shumai (Wasabi)

$8.00

Steamed wasabi flavored pork dumplings

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried soft shell crab, served with tempura sauce on the side

Spicy Squid

$10.00

Stirred fried sliced squid with Kimchi sauce

Spring Roll

$7.00

Deep fried spring roll stuffed with salmon, cream cheese and asparagus

Takoyaki

$9.00

Deep fried octopus balls topped with teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, seaweed powder and bonito flakes

Tatsuta-Age

$7.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Tempura (App)

$9.00

Lightly battered and fried, served with tempura sauce on the side

Veg Haru-Maki

$6.00

Japanese style mini vegetable spring rolls

Yakitori

$8.00

Skewered chicken, peppers and onions broiled in teriyaki sauce

Kitchen Entrees

Vegetable Teriyaki

$13.00

Sauteed vegetable, served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Tofu Teriyaki

$16.00

Lightly fried tofu, served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Chicken served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Pork Teriyaki

$18.00

Pork served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.00

Salmon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$21.00

Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Steak Teriyaki

$25.00

Angus steak served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Scallop Teriyaki

$25.00

Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$30.00

Filet Mignon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Lobster Teriyaki

$39.00

2 pieces of 5oz Lobster tails served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Angus Steak & Shrimp Teriyaki

$28.00

Angus Steak & Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Angus Steak & Scallop Teriyaki

$29.00

Angus Steak & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Shrimp & Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

Shrimp & Salmon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Shrimp & Scallop Teriyaki

$29.00

Shrimp & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Teriyaki

$32.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Filet Mignon & Scallop Teriyaki

$33.00

Filet Mignon & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.

Chicken Tempura

$20.00

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$20.00

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$21.00

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.

Chicken Katsu

$20.00

Japanese style breading and deep fried. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Pork Katsu

$20.00

Japanese style breading and deep fried. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.

Veg Tempura Udon Soup

$16.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.

Veg Udon Soup

$16.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.

Tofu Udon Soup

$16.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.

Chicken Udon Soup

$18.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Pork Udon Soup

$18.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup

$19.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Chicken Tempura Udon Soup

$19.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Beef Udon Soup

$20.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Shrimp Udon Soup

$20.00

Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.

Scallop Udon Soup

$25.00

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$16.00

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.

Chicken Yaki Udon

$18.00

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.

Pork Yaki Udon

$18.00

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$20.00

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.

Beef Yaki Udon

$20.00

Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Beef Fried Rice

$16.00

Plain Noodles

$10.00

Vegetable Noodles

$11.00

Chicken Noodles

$14.00

Pork Noodles

$14.00

Shrimp Noodles

$16.00

Beef Noodles

$16.00

TOGO DINING HIBACHI

Vegetable Hibachi

$17.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, fried rice and noodle. (No shrimp)

Angus Steak Hibachi

$28.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken Hibachi

$18.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chilean Sea Bass Hibachi

$28.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$33.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Lobster Hibachi

$42.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Pork Hibachi

$19.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Scallop Hibachi

$28.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Angus Steak & Lobster Hibachi

$38.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Angus Steak & Pork Hibachi

$27.00

Angus Steak & Salmon Hibachi

$29.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Angus Steak & Scallop Hibachi

$29.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Angus Steak & Seabass Hibachi

$31.00

Angus Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$28.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken & Angus Steak Hibachi

$27.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken & Lobster Hibachi

$33.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken & Pork Hibachi

$21.00

Chicken & Salmon Hibachi

$27.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$27.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken & Seabass Hibachi

$29.00

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$26.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$30.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon & Lobster Hibachi

$42.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon & Pork Hibachi

$30.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi

$36.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi

$36.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Filet Mignon & Seabass Hibachi

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$35.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp & Lobster Hibachi

$36.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp & Pork Hibachi

$26.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi

$29.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$29.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Shrimp & Seabass Hibachi

$31.00

Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Scallop & Pork Hibachi

$27.00

Scallop & Salmon Hibachi

$30.00

Scallop & Seabass Hibachi

$32.00

Seabass & Pork Hibachi

$28.00

Seabass & Salmon Hibachi

$31.00

Seafood Deluxe Hibachi

$44.00

Lobster tail, shrimp & scallop hibachi. Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Ichiban Deluxe Hibachi

$50.00

Lobster tail, shrimp, scallop & filet mignon hibachi. Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle

Chicken (Kids Hibachi)

$14.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Pork (Kids Hibachi)

$14.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Angus Steak (Kids Hibachi)

$14.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Shrimp (Kids Hibachi)

$14.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Salmon (Kids Hibachi)

$14.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Filet Mignon (Kids Hibachi)

$19.00

Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)

Noodles (Side)

$4.00

Fried Rice (Side)

$4.00

Vegetables (Side)

$7.00

Chicken (Side)

$8.00

5 oz

Pork (Side)

$9.00

5 oz

Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

5 pcs

Salmon (Side)

$9.00

5 oz

Chilean Sea Bass (Side)

$11.00

5 oz

Scallops (Side)

$11.00

5 oz

Angus Steak (Side)

$12.00

5 oz

Filet Mignon (Side)

$15.00

5 oz

Lobster (Side)

$17.00

5 oz

Sushi Bar App

Seared white tuna wrapped with spicy kani inside, topped with ponzu sauce

Sushi App

$10.00

5 pieces of assorted sushi

Sashimi App

$12.00

9 pieces of assorted sashimi

Mango Tuna Wrap

$11.00

Pepper tuna wrapped around spring mix, cucumber and mango, covered in 5 different sauces

Pepper Tuna

$10.00

Seared with black pepper, served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce

White Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce

Kobe Beef Tataki

$15.00

Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce

Crabby White Tuna

$10.00

Seared white tuna wrapped with spicy kani inside, topped with ponzu sauce

Green Mussel

$10.00

Baked green mussel with Japanese mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.00

Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeno and black tobiko, served with ponzu sauce and wasabi mayo

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Sushi Bar Entrees

Sashimi Dinner

$26.00

20 pcs of sashimi with rice on the side. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Sushi Dinner

$24.00

10 pcs of sushi and tuna roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

6 pcs of sushi, 10 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Triple Delight

Sushi (4 pieces each) or Sashimi (6 pieces each). Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Chirashi

$22.00

Assorted fish served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Salmon Chirashi

$27.00

Slices of salmon served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

All Salmon Sashimi

$27.00

15 pcs. of salmon sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

All Salmon Sushi

$27.00

12 pcs. of salmon sushi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

All Tuna Sashimi

$29.00

15 pcs. of tuna sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

All Tuna Sushi

$29.00

12 pcs. of tuna sushi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Sushi for Two

$50.00

16 pcs of assorted sushi, California roll and dragon roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Sashimi for Two

$55.00

45 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.

Love Boat for Two

$55.00

12 pcs of sushi, 15pcs of sashimi, California roll and Rock N Roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions. (Add $22 for each extra person)

UnaJu

$28.00

Japanese grilled eel served on a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and green salad.

Sushi & Sashimi

Crab Stick

$6.00

Eel

$7.00

Egg Cake

$5.00

Fluke

$7.00

Mackerel

$6.00

Octopus

$6.00

Red Clam

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Belly

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.00

Scallop

$7.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Squid

$6.00

Striped Bass

$6.00Out of stock

Tuna

$7.00

Uni

$13.00Out of stock

White Tuna

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Rolls

Alaska Roll

$7.00

Salmon and avocado

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Boston Roll

$6.00

Inside out with lettuce, cucumber, shrimp and mayo

California Roll

$7.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Chicken tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber

Crab Stick Tempura Roll

$7.00

Deep fried kani topped with eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Dragon Roll

$11.00

Eel & cucumber inside topped with avocado and masago

Eel (Unagi) Roll

$7.00

Inside out with eel and cucumber

Futo Maki

$7.00

Kani, tamago and vegetables

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Kani Roll

$6.00

New York Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon, avocado and mayo

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon and cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll inside, topped with salmon, tuna, whitefish, yellowtail and avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Salmon skin and cucumber

Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and masago

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Special Rolls

Amazing Tuna Roll

$13.00

Inside: spicy tuna, white tuna, avocado; Top: pepper tuna & spicy mayo

Best of the Best Roll

$14.00

Inside: lobster salad; Top: seared salmon, spicy mayo & masago

Black Dragon Roll

$14.00

Inside: kani tempura, avocado & cucumber; Top: eel, avocado & tobiko

Fisherman Roll

$14.00

Inside: eel and avocado; Top: lobster salad

Fried Philly Roll

$10.00

Deep fried roll with smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Green Bean Roll

$12.00

Lobster salad, tempura flakes and avocado wrapped with soy paper

Honey Roll

$13.00

Inside: spicy salmon, masago, avocado & cucumber; Top: kani, tempura flakes

Ichiban Bomb Roll

$15.00

Inside: shrimp tempura; top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, eel, avocado & eel sauce

Kani Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy kani; Top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and avocado

King of Dragon Roll

$17.00

Inside: deep fried 4 oz giant shrimp; Top: seared salmon with chef special sauce

M.16 Roll

$13.00

Inside: salmon tempura & avocado; Top: salmon and spicy mayo

Out Of Control Roll

$13.00

Inside: shrimp tempura & avocado; Top: spicy tuna and tempura flakes

Precious Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna; Top: eel and masago

Rock N Roll

$11.00

Deep fried roll with white fish, salmon, kani, masago and avocado

Sapporo Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & spicy yellowtail, wrapped with kombu soy paper, topped with hot sauce

Scorpion Roll

$15.00

Inside: deep-fried soft-shell crab and cucumber; Top: eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce

Sea & Land Roll

$17.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, wrapped with white soy paper; Top: seared kobe beef with chef’s special sauce

Sea Bass Tempura Roll

$15.00

Inside: deep fried Chilean sea bass; Top: Lobster Salad

Sex on the Beach Roll

$14.00

Inside: shrimp tempura and spicy tuna; Top: white tuna & tobiko

Spicy Santa Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura roll inside out with spicy kani on top

Spider in Trouble

$15.00

Deep-fried soft-shell crab, spring mix, cucumber & avocado wrapped with scallion pancake, topped with sweet chili sauce

Tiger in Trouble

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado wrapped with scallion pancake, topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

TNT Roll

$11.00

Deep fried spicy tuna & cream cheese roll, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Inside: spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes; Top: hot sauce

White Bean Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, kani, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Williamsport Roll

$13.00

Inside: spicy tuna & tempura flakes; Top: kani, masago and chef’s sauce

Y2J Roll

$14.00

Inside: shrimp tempura; Top: eel, masago & avocado

Yellow Bean Roll

$12.00

Inside: spicy salmon, kani, avocado & soy paper; Top: masago & spicy mayo

Monthly Features

Dragon Ball

$13.00

Tuna, salmon and avocado wrapped around spicy salmon mixed with tempura flakes, topped with sweet chili sauce and masago

Blazed Salmon

Blazed Salmon

$13.00

6 pieces of lightly torched salmon sashimi, topped with diced jalapeno and mango, drizzled with wasabi yuzu sauce

Katana Bay Oyster (6)

Katana Bay Oyster (6)

$15.00

Half dozen of fresh shucked Katana Bay oysters on half shells, topped with scallions, chili sauce and ponzu sauce

Katana Bay Oyster (12)

Katana Bay Oyster (12)

$26.00

One dozen of fresh shucked Katana Bay oysters on half shells, topped with scallions, chili sauce and ponzu sauce

Thanksgiving Roll

$14.00

In: sweet potato tempura Top: white tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Wasabi Explosion Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese and jalapeno Top: tuna, salmon, torched sweet cream sauce and wasabi mayo

Crabby Lobster Roll

$18.00

In: lobster tempura, spicy kani, mango and avocado wrapped with soy paper Top: spicy tuna mixed with tempura flakes, mango sauce and eel sauce

Spider 2.0 Roll

$16.00

In: soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber Top: spicy salmon mixed with tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Boneless Japanese fried chicken, served with spicy mayo

Katsudon (Chicken)

$24.00

Panko-breaded chicken cutlet topped with eggs, sautéed onions and scallions, served with a sweet and savory sauce on top of white rice

Katsudon (Pork)

$24.00

Panko-breaded pork cutlet topped with eggs, sautéed onions and scallions, served with a sweet and savory sauce on top of white rice

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Tempura

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream Tempura

$7.50Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream Tempura

$7.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701

Directions

Gallery
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

