Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
$$
1800 E. 3rd St
Williamsport, PA 17701
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Miso Soup
Clear Soup
Green Salad
Avocado Salad
Kani Salad
Crab stick and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo and masago
Seaweed Salad
Secret Garden Salad
Mixed seaweed salad, assorted fish, cucumber, masago, with spicy mayo
Jason Salad
Crab sticks and cucumber mixed with seaweed salad, spicy mayo and masago
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
Kitchen Apps
BBQ Squid
Pan fried whole squid with teriyaki sauce
Beef Tataki
Japanese style seared steak with ponzu sauce
Ebi Tar Tar
Jumbo shrimp tempura with Japanese style tar tar sauce
Edamame
Steamed fresh soy bean
Edamame (Chili)
Steamed fresh soy bean, sauteed in chili sauce
Edamame (Garlic)
Steamed fresh soy bean, sauteed in garlic sauce
Gyoza (Pork)
Pan fried pork dumplings
Gyoza (Veg)
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
Hamachi Kama
Baked yellowtail chin, served with scallions, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kani Pocket
Deep fried dumplings with crab stick & cream cheese
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Shumai (Jumbo)
Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings
Shumai (Wasabi)
Steamed wasabi flavored pork dumplings
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Lightly battered and fried soft shell crab, served with tempura sauce on the side
Spicy Squid
Stirred fried sliced squid with Kimchi sauce
Spring Roll
Deep fried spring roll stuffed with salmon, cream cheese and asparagus
Takoyaki
Deep fried octopus balls topped with teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, seaweed powder and bonito flakes
Tatsuta-Age
Japanese style fried chicken
Tempura (App)
Lightly battered and fried, served with tempura sauce on the side
Veg Haru-Maki
Japanese style mini vegetable spring rolls
Yakitori
Skewered chicken, peppers and onions broiled in teriyaki sauce
Kitchen Entrees
Vegetable Teriyaki
Sauteed vegetable, served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Tofu Teriyaki
Lightly fried tofu, served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Pork Teriyaki
Pork served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Steak Teriyaki
Angus steak served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Scallop Teriyaki
Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Filet Mignon Teriyaki
Filet Mignon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Lobster Teriyaki
2 pieces of 5oz Lobster tails served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Angus Steak & Shrimp Teriyaki
Angus Steak & Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Angus Steak & Scallop Teriyaki
Angus Steak & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Shrimp & Salmon Teriyaki
Shrimp & Salmon served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Shrimp & Scallop Teriyaki
Shrimp & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Teriyaki
Filet Mignon & Shrimp served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Filet Mignon & Scallop Teriyaki
Filet Mignon & Scallop served on a bed of mixed vegetables and topped with teriyaki sauce. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.
Chicken Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried to a golden perfection. Served with miso soup, green salad, white rice and tempura sauce.
Chicken Katsu
Japanese style breading and deep fried. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Pork Katsu
Japanese style breading and deep fried. Includes miso soup, green salad and white rice.
Veg Tempura Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.
Veg Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.
Tofu Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with scallions. (No egg) Served with green salad.
Chicken Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Pork Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Chicken Tempura Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Beef Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Shrimp Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodle soup with kombu broth, vegetables, topped with egg and scallions. Served with green salad.
Scallop Udon Soup
Vegetable Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.
Chicken Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.
Pork Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.
Shrimp Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.
Beef Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Japanese udon noodles with mixed vegetables, served with miso soup and green salad.
Plain Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Plain Noodles
Vegetable Noodles
Chicken Noodles
Pork Noodles
Shrimp Noodles
Beef Noodles
TOGO DINING HIBACHI
Vegetable Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, fried rice and noodle. (No shrimp)
Angus Steak Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chilean Sea Bass Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Lobster Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Pork Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Salmon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Scallop Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Angus Steak & Lobster Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Angus Steak & Pork Hibachi
Angus Steak & Salmon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Angus Steak & Scallop Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Angus Steak & Seabass Hibachi
Angus Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken & Angus Steak Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken & Lobster Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken & Pork Hibachi
Chicken & Salmon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken & Seabass Hibachi
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon & Lobster Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon & Pork Hibachi
Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon & Seabass Hibachi
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp & Lobster Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp & Pork Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Shrimp & Seabass Hibachi
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Scallop & Pork Hibachi
Scallop & Salmon Hibachi
Scallop & Seabass Hibachi
Seabass & Pork Hibachi
Seabass & Salmon Hibachi
Seafood Deluxe Hibachi
Lobster tail, shrimp & scallop hibachi. Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Ichiban Deluxe Hibachi
Lobster tail, shrimp, scallop & filet mignon hibachi. Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Chicken (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Pork (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Angus Steak (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Shrimp (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Salmon (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Filet Mignon (Kids Hibachi)
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Noodles (Side)
Fried Rice (Side)
Vegetables (Side)
Chicken (Side)
5 oz
Pork (Side)
5 oz
Shrimp (Side)
5 pcs
Salmon (Side)
5 oz
Chilean Sea Bass (Side)
5 oz
Scallops (Side)
5 oz
Angus Steak (Side)
5 oz
Filet Mignon (Side)
5 oz
Lobster (Side)
5 oz
Sushi Bar App
Sushi App
5 pieces of assorted sushi
Sashimi App
9 pieces of assorted sashimi
Mango Tuna Wrap
Pepper tuna wrapped around spring mix, cucumber and mango, covered in 5 different sauces
Pepper Tuna
Seared with black pepper, served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce
White Tuna Tataki
Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce
Kobe Beef Tataki
Seared outside, sliced and served with ponzu sauce
Crabby White Tuna
Seared white tuna wrapped with spicy kani inside, topped with ponzu sauce
Green Mussel
Baked green mussel with Japanese mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeno and black tobiko, served with ponzu sauce and wasabi mayo
Side Avocado
Side Jalapeno
Sushi Bar Entrees
Sashimi Dinner
20 pcs of sashimi with rice on the side. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Sushi Dinner
10 pcs of sushi and tuna roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Sushi & Sashimi Dinner
6 pcs of sushi, 10 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Triple Delight
Sushi (4 pieces each) or Sashimi (6 pieces each). Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Chirashi
Assorted fish served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Salmon Chirashi
Slices of salmon served on a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
All Salmon Sashimi
15 pcs. of salmon sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
All Salmon Sushi
12 pcs. of salmon sushi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
All Tuna Sashimi
15 pcs. of tuna sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
All Tuna Sushi
12 pcs. of tuna sushi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Sushi for Two
16 pcs of assorted sushi, California roll and dragon roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Sashimi for Two
45 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
Love Boat for Two
12 pcs of sushi, 15pcs of sashimi, California roll and Rock N Roll. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions. (Add $22 for each extra person)
UnaJu
Japanese grilled eel served on a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and green salad.
Sushi & Sashimi
Crab Stick
Eel
Egg Cake
Fluke
Mackerel
Octopus
Red Clam
Red Snapper
Salmon
Salmon Belly
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Scallop
Shrimp
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Striped Bass
Tuna
Uni
White Tuna
Yellowtail
Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon and avocado
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Inside out with lettuce, cucumber, shrimp and mayo
California Roll
Kani, avocado and cucumber
Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber
Crab Stick Tempura Roll
Deep fried kani topped with eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel & cucumber inside topped with avocado and masago
Eel (Unagi) Roll
Inside out with eel and cucumber
Futo Maki
Kani, tamago and vegetables
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail and scallions
Kani Roll
New York Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado and mayo
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside, topped with salmon, tuna, whitefish, yellowtail and avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin and cucumber
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber
Smoked Salmon Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spider Roll
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado and masago
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Special Rolls
Amazing Tuna Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, white tuna, avocado; Top: pepper tuna & spicy mayo
Best of the Best Roll
Inside: lobster salad; Top: seared salmon, spicy mayo & masago
Black Dragon Roll
Inside: kani tempura, avocado & cucumber; Top: eel, avocado & tobiko
Fisherman Roll
Inside: eel and avocado; Top: lobster salad
Fried Philly Roll
Deep fried roll with smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Green Bean Roll
Lobster salad, tempura flakes and avocado wrapped with soy paper
Honey Roll
Inside: spicy salmon, masago, avocado & cucumber; Top: kani, tempura flakes
Ichiban Bomb Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura; top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, eel, avocado & eel sauce
Kani Rainbow Roll
Inside: spicy kani; Top: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish and avocado
King of Dragon Roll
Inside: deep fried 4 oz giant shrimp; Top: seared salmon with chef special sauce
M.16 Roll
Inside: salmon tempura & avocado; Top: salmon and spicy mayo
Out Of Control Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura & avocado; Top: spicy tuna and tempura flakes
Precious Roll
Inside: spicy tuna; Top: eel and masago
Rock N Roll
Deep fried roll with white fish, salmon, kani, masago and avocado
Sapporo Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & spicy yellowtail, wrapped with kombu soy paper, topped with hot sauce
Scorpion Roll
Inside: deep-fried soft-shell crab and cucumber; Top: eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce
Sea & Land Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, wrapped with white soy paper; Top: seared kobe beef with chef’s special sauce
Sea Bass Tempura Roll
Inside: deep fried Chilean sea bass; Top: Lobster Salad
Sex on the Beach Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and spicy tuna; Top: white tuna & tobiko
Spicy Santa Roll
Shrimp tempura roll inside out with spicy kani on top
Spider in Trouble
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, spring mix, cucumber & avocado wrapped with scallion pancake, topped with sweet chili sauce
Tiger in Trouble
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado wrapped with scallion pancake, topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
TNT Roll
Deep fried spicy tuna & cream cheese roll, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes; Top: hot sauce
White Bean Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, kani, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Williamsport Roll
Inside: spicy tuna & tempura flakes; Top: kani, masago and chef’s sauce
Y2J Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura; Top: eel, masago & avocado
Yellow Bean Roll
Inside: spicy salmon, kani, avocado & soy paper; Top: masago & spicy mayo
Monthly Features
Dragon Ball
Tuna, salmon and avocado wrapped around spicy salmon mixed with tempura flakes, topped with sweet chili sauce and masago
Blazed Salmon
6 pieces of lightly torched salmon sashimi, topped with diced jalapeno and mango, drizzled with wasabi yuzu sauce
Katana Bay Oyster (6)
Half dozen of fresh shucked Katana Bay oysters on half shells, topped with scallions, chili sauce and ponzu sauce
Katana Bay Oyster (12)
One dozen of fresh shucked Katana Bay oysters on half shells, topped with scallions, chili sauce and ponzu sauce
Thanksgiving Roll
In: sweet potato tempura Top: white tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Wasabi Explosion Roll
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese and jalapeno Top: tuna, salmon, torched sweet cream sauce and wasabi mayo
Crabby Lobster Roll
In: lobster tempura, spicy kani, mango and avocado wrapped with soy paper Top: spicy tuna mixed with tempura flakes, mango sauce and eel sauce
Spider 2.0 Roll
In: soft shell crab tempura, avocado and cucumber Top: spicy salmon mixed with tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Karaage Chicken
Boneless Japanese fried chicken, served with spicy mayo
Katsudon (Chicken)
Panko-breaded chicken cutlet topped with eggs, sautéed onions and scallions, served with a sweet and savory sauce on top of white rice
Katsudon (Pork)
Panko-breaded pork cutlet topped with eggs, sautéed onions and scallions, served with a sweet and savory sauce on top of white rice
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701