Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor

4641 washtenaw ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice (C)
Chicken Hibachi (C)
Clear Soup (C)

Beverages (C)

Soda

$3.45

Milk

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Japanese Soda

$5.95

Green Tea

$1.95

Red Bull

$5.95

Appetizers (C)

Edamame (C)

Edamame (C)

$6.00
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer (C)

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer (C)

$6.00
Spring Roll (C)

Spring Roll (C)

$8.00
Tokyo Shumai (C)

Tokyo Shumai (C)

$7.00+
Gyoza (C)

Gyoza (C)

$7.00
Crispy Cheese Rangoon (C)

Crispy Cheese Rangoon (C)

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)

$8.00
Golden Butterfly Shrimp (C)

Golden Butterfly Shrimp (C)

$10.00
Crispy Calamari (C)

Crispy Calamari (C)

$10.00
Mongolian Beef Roll (C)

Mongolian Beef Roll (C)

$11.00
Ichiban Combo Platter (C)

Ichiban Combo Platter (C)

$13.00

Hibachi Dinner (C)

Vegetable Hibachi (C)

$17.00
Chicken Hibachi (C)

Chicken Hibachi (C)

$21.00
Steak Hibachi (C)

Steak Hibachi (C)

$28.00
Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)

Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)

$32.00
Shrimp Hibachi (C)

Shrimp Hibachi (C)

$23.00
Salmon Hibachi (C)

Salmon Hibachi (C)

$25.00
Tuna Hibachi (C)

Tuna Hibachi (C)

$25.00

Scallop Hibachi (C)

$28.00
Twin Lobster Tail Hibachi (C)

Twin Lobster Tail Hibachi (C)

$42.00

Chicken & Shrimp Hi (C)

$28.00
Chicken & Steak Hi (C)

Chicken & Steak Hi (C)

$28.00

Steak & Shrimp Hi (C)

$29.00

Shrimp & Scallop Hi (C)

$30.00

Steak & Salmon Hi (C)

$30.00

Steak & Tuna Hi (C)

$30.00

Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)

$29.00

Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)

$33.00

Shrimp & Lobster Hi (C)

$34.00

Ichiban Surf & Turf Hi (C)

$40.00

Ichiban Seafood Delight Hi (C)

$45.00

Ichiban Trio Hi (C)

$37.00

Filet Mignon & Scallop Hi (C)

$35.00

Chicken & Salmon Hi (C)

$29.00

Shrimp & Salmon Hi (C)

$30.00

Steak & Lobster Hi (C)

$36.00

Steak & Scallop Hi (C)

$33.00

Chicken & Lobster Hi (C)

$33.00

Chicken & Tuna Hi (C)

$30.00

Scallop & Tuna Hi (C)

$31.00

Scallop & Lobster Hi (C)

$35.00

Shrimp & Tuna Hi (C)

$31.00

Scallop & Salmon Hi (C)

$32.00

Salmon & Tuna Hi (C)

$30.00

Chicken & Scallop Hi (C)

$29.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon Hi (C)

$33.00

Filet Mignon & Tuna Hi (C)

$33.00

Kids Chicken Hibachi (C)

$13.00

Kids Steak Hibachi (C)

$15.00

Kids Shrimp Hibachi (C)

$14.00

Kids Salmon Hibachi (C)

$15.00

Kids Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)

$18.00

Steamed Rice (C)

$3.00

Miso Soup (C)

$4.00

Clear Soup (C)

$4.00

House Salad (C)

$4.00

Fried Rice (C)

$6.00

Side Vegetable (C)

$6.00

Side Chicken (C)

$9.00

Side Shrimp (C)

$11.00

Side Salmon (C)

$12.00

Side Steak (C)

$13.00

Side Filet Mignon (C)

$15.00

Side Lobster Tail (C)

$20.00

Side Scallop (C)

$11.00

Side Noodles (C)

$6.00

Entrees (C)

Vegetable Teriyaki (C)

$17.00
Chicken Teriyaki (C)

Chicken Teriyaki (C)

$21.00

Salmon Teriyaki (C)

$25.00
Steak Teriyaki (C)

Steak Teriyaki (C)

$28.00

Shrimp Teriyaki (C)

$23.00

Vegetable Tempura Dinner (C)

$17.00

Chicken Tempura Dinner (C)

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura Dinner (C)

$21.00

Yaki Udon Chicken & Beef (C)

$17.00
Yaki Soba Chicken & Beef (C)

Yaki Soba Chicken & Beef (C)

$17.00
Yaki Udon Seafood (C)

Yaki Udon Seafood (C)

$19.00

Yaki Soba Seafood (C)

$19.00
Tempura Udon Soup (C)

Tempura Udon Soup (C)

$17.00
Chicken Udon Soup (C)

Chicken Udon Soup (C)

$17.00
Seafood Udon Soup (C)

Seafood Udon Soup (C)

$19.00

Sushi (C)

Cucumber Roll (C)

Cucumber Roll (C)

$6.00

Avocado Roll (C)

$6.00

Asparagus Roll (C)

$6.00
Vegetable Roll (C)

Vegetable Roll (C)

$6.00

Tuna Roll (C)

$8.00

Alaska Roll (C)

$8.00
Spicy California Roll (C)

Spicy California Roll (C)

$8.00
Philadelphia Roll (C)

Philadelphia Roll (C)

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll (C)

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus Roll (C)

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll (C)

$8.00

Krab Roll (C)

$7.00

Shrimp Roll (C)

$7.00
Salmon Roll (C)

Salmon Roll (C)

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll (C)

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll (C)

$7.00
California Roll (C)

California Roll (C)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll (C)

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll (C)

$9.00

Eel Roll (C)

$9.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll (C)

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)

Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)

$9.00

Dynamite Roll (C)

$11.00

Spider Roll (C)

$11.00

Volcano Roll (C)

$11.00

Green Dragon Roll (C)

$13.00

Crazy Roll (C)

$13.00
Tiger Eye Roll (C)

Tiger Eye Roll (C)

$13.00
Double Spicy Roll (C)

Double Spicy Roll (C)

$14.00
Rainbow Roll (C)

Rainbow Roll (C)

$14.00

Michigan Roll (C)

$15.00

Happy Dragon Roll (C)

$15.00
Delicious Roll (C)

Delicious Roll (C)

$15.00
Ichiban Roll (C)

Ichiban Roll (C)

$16.00

Tempura Lobster Roll (C)

$16.00
Tuna (C)

Tuna (C)

$4.00+
Salmon (C)

Salmon (C)

$4.00+
Smoked Salmon (C)

Smoked Salmon (C)

$4.00+
Yellowtail (C)

Yellowtail (C)

$4.00+
Smoked Eel (C)

Smoked Eel (C)

$4.00+
Krab Stick (C)

Krab Stick (C)

$4.00+
Masago (C)

Masago (C)

$4.00+
Shrimp (C)

Shrimp (C)

$4.00+

Angel Roll (C)

$14.00

Rock N Roll (C)

$11.00

Spicy Santa Roll (C)

$13.00

Mummy Roll (C)

$14.00

Beauty Roll (C)

$15.00

House Roll (C)

$15.00

Wasabi Sting Roll (C)

$14.00

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll (C)

$7.00

Double Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)

$15.00
Seaweed Salad (C)

Seaweed Salad (C)

$8.00

Crab Salad (C)

$9.00

Sushi Appetizers (C)

$12.00
Sashimi Appetizers (C)

Sashimi Appetizers (C)

$13.00
Seared Ahi Tuna (C)

Seared Ahi Tuna (C)

$14.00
Chirashi (C)

Chirashi (C)

$21.00
Unagi Don (C)

Unagi Don (C)

$23.00

Sushi Regular (C)

$25.00

Sashimi Regular (C)

$27.00

Sushi Deluxe (C)

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo (C0

$30.00
Love Boat for Two (C)

Love Boat for Two (C)

$68.00

Monthly Specials (C)

Avocado Bombs (C)

Avocado Bombs (C)

$12.00

Snow Princess Roll (C)

$16.00

Spicy Monster Roll (C)

$16.00

Dessert (C)

Tempura Ice Cream (C)

Tempura Ice Cream (C)

$8.00
Tempura Cheesecake (C)

Tempura Cheesecake (C)

$8.00

Sauces (C)

Side Yum Yum Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Ginger Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Salad Dressing (C)

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter (C)

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo (C)

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili (C)

$1.00

Side Sriracha Sauce (C)

$1.00

Pint Yum Yum (C)

$8.00

Pint Salad Dressing (C)

$8.00

Pint Ginger Sauce (C)

$8.00

Pint Garlic Butter (C)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A wonderful hibachi experience involves flare, showmanship and food that is fresh and flavorful. At Ichiban, you get all this and more. Our experienced knife-flashing chefs will prepare your meal just the way you like it.

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

