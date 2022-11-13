Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights

review star

No reviews yet

44955 Hayes Road

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Hibachi (C)
Steak Hibachi (C)
Fried Rice (C)

Appetizers (C)

Edamame (C)

Edamame (C)

$6.00

Japanese soybeans boiled and salted.

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer (C)

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer (C)

$6.00

Tempura style vegetable medley served with tempura sauce.

Spring Rolls (C)

Spring Rolls (C)

$8.00

Vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Tokyo Shumai (C)

Tokyo Shumai (C)

$7.00+

Japanese shrimp dumplings fried or steamed. Served with chef’s special sauce.

Gyoza (C)

Gyoza (C)

$7.00

Pan-seared dumplings served with chef’s special sauce.

Crispy Cheese Rangoon (C)

Crispy Cheese Rangoon (C)

$9.00

Hand folded wonton filled with crab & cream cheese. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)

$8.00

Tempura style shrimp and vegetable medley. Served with tempura sauce.

Golden Butterfly Shrimp (C)

Golden Butterfly Shrimp (C)

$10.00

Lightly breaded butterfly shrimp served with katsu sauce.

Crispy Calamari (C)

Crispy Calamari (C)

$10.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with katsu sauce.

Mongolian Beef Roll (C)

Mongolian Beef Roll (C)

$11.00

Thinly sliced USDA choice beef wrapped around green onion. Glazed with teriyaki sauce.

Ichiban Combo Platter (C)

Ichiban Combo Platter (C)

$13.00

An assortment of Spring Rolls, Golden Butterfly Shrimp, and Crispy Cheese Rangoons.

Hibachi Dinner (C)

Vegetable Hibachi (C)

$17.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken Hibachi (C)

Chicken Hibachi (C)

$21.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Steak Hibachi (C)

Steak Hibachi (C)

$28.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)

$32.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp Hibachi (C)

Shrimp Hibachi (C)

$23.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Salmon Hibachi (C)

Salmon Hibachi (C)

$25.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Tuna Hibachi (C)

Tuna Hibachi (C)

$25.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Scallop Hibachi (C)

Scallop Hibachi (C)

$28.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Twin Lobster Tail Hi (C)

Twin Lobster Tail Hi (C)

$42.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken & Shrimp Hi (C)

$28.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken & Steak Hi (C)

$28.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Steak & Shrimp Hi (C)

Steak & Shrimp Hi (C)

$29.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp & Scallop Hi (C)

$30.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Steak & Salmon Hi (C)

$30.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Steak & Tuna Hi (C)

$30.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)

$29.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)

$33.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp & Lobster Hi (C)

$34.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Ichiban Surf & Turf Hi (C)

$40.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Ichiban Seafood Delight Hi (C)

$45.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Ichiban Trio Hi (C)

$37.00

Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Filet Mignon & Scallop Hi (C)

$35.00

Chicken & Salmon Hi (C)

$29.00

Shrimp & Salmon Hi (C)

$30.00

Steak & Lobster Hi (C)

$36.00

Steak & Scallop Hi (C)

$33.00

Chicken & Lobster Hi (C)

$33.00

Kids Chicken Hibachi (C)

$13.00

Served with a choice of clear soup or house salad. Your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Kids Steak Hibachi (C)

$15.00

Served with a choice of clear soup or house salad. Your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Kids Shrimp Hibachi (C)

$14.00

Served with a choice of clear soup or house salad. Your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Kids Salmon Hibachi (C)

$15.00

Served with a choice of clear soup or house salad. Your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Kids Filet Mignon Hibachi (C)

$18.00

Served with a choice of clear soup or house salad. Your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Steamed Rice (C)

$3.00

Miso Soup (C)

$4.00

Clear Soup (C)

$4.00

House Salad (C)

$4.00

Fried Rice (C)

$6.00

Side Vegetable (C)

$6.00

Side Chicken (C)

$9.00

Side Shrimp (C)

$11.00

Side Salmon (C)

$12.00

Side Steak (C)

$13.00

Side Filet Mignon (C)

$15.00

Side Lobster Tail (C)

$20.00

Side Scallop (C)

$11.00

Side Noodles (C)

$6.00

Entrees (C)

Vegetable Teriyaki (C)

$17.00

Drizzled with house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, house ginger salad, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Chicken Teriyaki (C)

Chicken Teriyaki (C)

$21.00

Drizzled with house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, house ginger salad, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Salmon Teriyaki (C)

$25.00

Drizzled with house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, house ginger salad, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Steak Teriyaki (C)

Steak Teriyaki (C)

$28.00

Drizzled with house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, house ginger salad, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Shrimp Teriyaki (C)

$23.00

Drizzled with house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, house ginger salad, and your choice of white or fried rice.

Vegetable Tempura Dinner (C)

$17.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried vegetables. Served with miso soup & house salad, and your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Chicken Tempura Dinner (C)

$19.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken & vegetables. Served with miso soup & house salad, and your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Shrimp Tempura Dinner (C)

$21.00

Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp & vegetables. Served with miso soup & house salad, and your choice of steamed or fried rice.

Yaki Udon Chicken & Beef (C)

$17.00

Served with miso soup and house salad.

Yaki Soba Chicken & Beef (C)

Yaki Soba Chicken & Beef (C)

$17.00

Served with miso soup and house salad.

Yaki Udon Seafood (C)

Yaki Udon Seafood (C)

$19.00

Served with miso soup and house salad.

Yaki Soba Seafood (C)

$19.00

Served with miso soup and house salad.

Tempura Udon Soup (C)

Tempura Udon Soup (C)

$17.00

Served with house salad.

Chicken Udon Soup (C)

Chicken Udon Soup (C)

$17.00

Served with house salad.

Seafood Udon Soup (C)

Seafood Udon Soup (C)

$19.00

Served with house salad.

Sushi (C)

Cucumber Roll (C)

Cucumber Roll (C)

$6.00

Avocado Roll (C)

$6.00

Asparagus Roll (C)

$6.00
Vegetable Roll (C)

Vegetable Roll (C)

$6.00

Tuna Roll (C)

$8.00

Alaska Roll (C)

$8.00
Spicy California Roll (C)

Spicy California Roll (C)

$8.00
Philadelphia Roll (C)

Philadelphia Roll (C)

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll (C)

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus Roll (C)

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll (C)

$8.00

Krab Roll (C)

$7.00

Shrimp Roll (C)

$7.00
Salmon Roll (C)

Salmon Roll (C)

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll (C)

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll (C)

$7.00
California Roll (C)

California Roll (C)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll (C)

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll (C)

$9.00

Eel Roll (C)

$9.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll (C)

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)

Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)

$9.00

Dynamite Roll (C)

$11.00

Spider Roll (C)

$11.00

Volcano Roll (C)

$11.00

Green Dragon Roll (C)

$13.00

Crazy Roll (C)

$13.00
Tiger Eye Roll (C)

Tiger Eye Roll (C)

$13.00
Double Spicy Roll (C)

Double Spicy Roll (C)

$14.00
Rainbow Roll (C)

Rainbow Roll (C)

$14.00

Michigan Roll (C)

$15.00

Happy Dragon Roll (C)

$15.00
Delicious Roll (C)

Delicious Roll (C)

$15.00
Ichiban Roll (C)

Ichiban Roll (C)

$16.00

Tempura Lobster Roll (C)

$16.00
Tuna (C)

Tuna (C)

$4.00+
Salmon (C)

Salmon (C)

$4.00+
Smoked Salmon (C)

Smoked Salmon (C)

$4.00+
Yellowtail (C)

Yellowtail (C)

$4.00+
Smoked Eel (C)

Smoked Eel (C)

$4.00+
Krab Stick (C)

Krab Stick (C)

$4.00+
Masago (C)

Masago (C)

$4.00+
Shrimp (C)

Shrimp (C)

$4.00+
Seaweed Salad (C)

Seaweed Salad (C)

$8.00

Crab Salad (C)

$9.00

Sushi Appetizers (C)

$12.00
Sashimi Appetizers (C)

Sashimi Appetizers (C)

$13.00
Seared Ahi Tuna (C)

Seared Ahi Tuna (C)

$14.00
Chirashi (C)

Chirashi (C)

$21.00
Unagi Don (C)

Unagi Don (C)

$23.00

Sushi Regular (C)

$25.00

Sashimi Regular (C)

$27.00

Sushi Deluxe (C)

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo (C)

$30.00
Love Boat for Two (C)

Love Boat for Two (C)

$68.00

Seasonal Specials (C)

Nagoya Roll (C)

$20.00

Crazy Cheese Roll (C)

$17.00

Dessert (C)

Tempura Ice Cream (C)

Tempura Ice Cream (C)

$8.00
Tempura Cheesecake (C)

Tempura Cheesecake (C)

$8.00

Sauces (C)

Side Yum Yum Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Ginger Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Salad Dressing (C)

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter (C)

$1.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo (C)

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce (C)

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili (C)

$1.00

Side Sriracha Sauce (C)

$1.00

Pint Yum Yum (C)

$8.00

Pint Salad Dressing (C)

$8.00

Pint Ginger Sauce (C)

$8.00

Pint Garlic Butter (C)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Everyday is a celebration!

Location

44955 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

