ICHIBAN JAPANESE STEAK & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1870 FRUITVILLE PIKE

Appetizer Menu

Appetizer

Crazy Jalapeno

$10.00

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$12.00

Raw yellowtail served with jalapeno, cilantro & yuzo soy vinaigrette

Tuna Avocado Martini

$12.00

Raw tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tabiko & ponzu sauce

Albacore Tuna Takati

$12.00

Seared albacore tuna served with masago & ponzu sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$10.00

4 pcs of sushi

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

5 pcs fresh, raw fish sampler

Sushi & Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

3 pcs of sushi & 4 pcs of sashimi

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Fried shrimp with a sweet hot pepper Korean sauce

Edamame

$8.00

Lightly salted & boiled soybeans

Shumai

$8.00

Japanese style steamed shrimp dumplings

Gyoza

$8.00

Japanese style deep fried pork dumplings

Harumaki

$9.00

Deep fried Japanese vegetable spring rolls

Taco Yaki

$9.00

4 pcs deep fried octopus ball with sweet sauce & topped with fish flake

Beef Tataki

$13.00

Thinly sliced seared strip steak served with ponzu sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Assorted vegetables lightly battered & deep fried

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

3 pcs of shrimp & assorted vegetables lightly battered & deep fried

Scallop Tempura

$14.00

3 pcs of scallop & assorted vegetables lightly battered & deep fried

House Salad

$3.00

Iceburg lettuce with house ginger dressing

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$7.00

A light seaweed salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Fresh avocado served with cucumber & sesame dressing

Spicy Crab Salad

$8.00

Spicy imitation crab

House Soup

$3.00

Homemade chicken and vegetable broth soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean paste soup with tofu and scallion

Sushi Menu

Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte

Tuna (Maguro)

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Salmon ( Sake)

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

2 pcs per order

White Tuna

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$9.00

2 pcs per order

Smoked Salmon

$10.00

2 pcs per order

Squid (Ika)

$7.00

2 pcs per order

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$10.00

2 pcs per order

Scallop (Hotategai)

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$9.00

2 pcs per order

Mackerel (Saba)

$7.00

2 pcs per order

Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.00

2 pcs per order

Octopus (Tako)

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Surf Calm (Hokkigai)

$6.00

2 pcs per order

Egg Omelet (Tamago)

$5.00

2 pcs per order

Crab Stick (Kanikama)

$5.00

2 pcs per order

Fried Tofu (Inari)

$5.00

2 pcs per order

Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

2 pcs per order

Smelt Fish Roe (Masago)

$5.00

2 pcs per order

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$6.00

2 pcs per order

Sushi Rolls

Albacore Fever

$12.00

Albacore tuna, jalapeno, asparagus, cucumber topped with albacore tuna & special sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$9.00

Salmon, steamed shrimp, avocado & lettuce

Broiled Shrimp Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$7.00

Christmas Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab meat & asparagus roll topped with tuna, white tuna, avocado & tobiko

Crab Stick Tempura Roll

$10.00

Crab stick tempura roll topped with deep-fried crab with sweet & spicy sauce

Crazy Roll

$10.00

Baked california roll topped with crab, shiitake mushrooms with sweet & spicy sauce

Crunchy Spicy Tuna or Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna or salmon, cucumber, asparagus roll topped with tuna or salmon & crunchy bits

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll topped with eel, avocado & crunchy bits

Deep-fried California Roll

$10.00

A deep-fried California roll

Double Punch Roll

$11.00

Spicy crab avocado roll topped with crab meat, scallion, tobiko & crunchy bits

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Eel, cucumber & layered avocado

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Baked california roll topped with scallops, crab, scallion & spicy mayo

Eel Roll

$10.00

Avocado or cucumber

Fantastic Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll topped with crab salad & crunchy bits

Fire Crunch

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, crunchy bits, spicy mayo & Sriracha

Futomaki

$10.00

Mixture of cooked & raw vegetable, tamago & crab

Honeymoon Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab mango roll topped with tuna, salmon & honey washabi aioli

Ichiban Special Roll (Big Roll)

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, tobiko & avocado in a soybean sheet

Lancaster Roll

$17.00

Baked california roll topped with salmon, spicy tuna & special sauce

Manheim Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with layered avocado, crunchy bits, spicy mayo & sweet sauce

Marilyn Monroe Roll

$8.00

Broiled shrimp, crab & lettuce

Maryland Roll

$16.00

Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber topped with layered avocado

Ninja Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & avocado roll topped with lump crab meat

Oasis Roll

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, crab, mango & avocado wrapped with cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Phoenix Roll

$20.00

Lobster tempura, crab, asparagus roll wrapped with avocado, shrimp tempura & scallion

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon & whitefish

Red Dragon Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber roll topped with spicy tuna

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Shogun Roll (Tuna or Salmon)

$12.00

Crunchy breaded roll with salmon or tuna, cream cheese & avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Albacore Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy crab & avocado

Spicy Lump Crab Roll with Cucumber

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Steamed spicy scallop, asparagus & cucumber roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab with cucumber

TNT Roll

$13.00

Crunchy breaded roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna & avocado

Tuna Avocado

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus & lettuce

Volcano Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with baked scallop, shrimp, salmon & special sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Dinner Entree from Sushi Bar

Small Sushi Combination

$17.00

5 pcs sushi, 8 pcs spicy tuna roll, includes miso soup & house salad

Regular Sushi Combination

$23.00

9 pcs of sushi, 8 pcs spicy tuna roll, includes miso soup & house salad

Sashimi Regular

$25.00

Chef's choice 16 pcs assorted sashimi, includes miso soup & house salad

Sushi Sashimi Combination

$33.00

Chef's choice 14 pcs of sashimi & 5 pcs of sushi, includes miso soup & house salad

Roll Combination

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & eel roll includes miso soup & house salad

Love Boat Combination

$72.00

Chef's choice of 21 pcs sashmi, 9 pcs sushi & 2 rolls includes miso soup & house salad

Chirashi

$28.00

Variety of sashimi over sushi rice includes miso soup & house salad

Tekka Don

$24.00

Fresh tuna over sushi rice includes miso soup & house salad

Unagi Don

$24.00

Broiled eel over sushi rice includes miso soup & house salad

Vegetarian Deluxe

$16.00

2 vegetable rolls & 4 pcs vegetable sushi includes miso soup & house salad

Hibachi Menu

Hibachi Grill

Hibachi Vegetarian

$16.00

Hibachi Chicken

$20.00

Hibachi Rib Eye Steak

$32.00

10 oz Rib Eye steak

Hibachi Strip Steak

$24.00

Hibachi NY Steak

$30.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$32.00

Hibachi Salmon

$26.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$28.00

Hibachi Scallop

$32.00

Hibachi Lobster

$40.00

Hibachi Dinner for Two

$60.00

Dinner Combination

Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Steak & Chicken

$27.00

Steak & Shrimp

$28.00

Steak & Scallop

$30.00

Steak & Lobster

$34.00

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$30.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$32.00

Filet Mignon & Scallop

$33.00

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$36.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$30.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$34.00

Lobster & Scallop

$36.00

Chicken & Scallop

$30.00

Shrimp & Salmon

$30.00

Lobster & Chicken

$35.00

Salmon & Scallop

$32.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

$32.00

Filet Mignon, Chicken & Shrimp

$35.00

Filet Mignon, Shrimp & Scallop

$38.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster & Shrimp

$43.00

Filet Mignon, Lobster & Scallop

$45.00

Lobster, Shrimp & Scallop

$44.00

Steak.Lobster & Scallop

$44.00

Steak, Shrimp & Scallop

$35.00

Steak,Chicken & Scallop

$34.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken

$12.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid NY Steak

$15.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid Shrimp

$15.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid Scallop

$17.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid Filet Mignon

$17.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid Lobster

$20.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Kid Salmon

$15.00

Includes soup, grilled vegetables (onion, zucchini, squash, carrot, broccoli and cabbage)

Share Dish

$8.00

Share for 2

Hibachi Side

Fried Rice with Entree

$3.00

Fried Rice without Entree

$6.00

Steamed Rice with Entree

$3.00

Steamed Rice without Entree

$5.00

Noodles with Entree

$3.00

Noodles without Entree

$6.00

Extra Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Carrot

$3.00

Onion

$3.00

Zucchini Squash

$4.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Chicken (4oz)

$8.00

Chicken Liver (4 oz)

$9.00

New York Steak (5oz)

$10.00

Filet Mignon (4 oz)

$13.00

Rib Eye (10oz)

$18.00

Salmon (4 oz)

$10.00

Shrimp (4 oz)

$10.00

Scallop (4 oz)

$13.00

Lobster Tail (5 oz)

$18.00

2oz Sauce

$0.75

8oz Sauce

$5.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Wine Glass

$1.00

Beer Glass

$1.00

Shot Glass

$1.00

Water

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant offers a grand selection of sushi rolls for your enjoyment. From tuna and salmon to eel and lobster, there is so much tasty variety for you to try. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1870 FRUITVILLE PIKE, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

