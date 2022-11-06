Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ichijiku

review star

No reviews yet

5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Popular Items

Salmon
Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna

SNACKS

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Miso Soup

$4.00
Nukazuke Pickles

Nukazuke Pickles

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Salmon

Salmon

$7.00
Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$7.00

Albacore

$7.00
Branzino

Branzino

$7.00
Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$7.00
Scallop

Scallop

$7.00
Eel

Eel

$7.00
Tuna

Tuna

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp

$9.00
Salmon Roe

Salmon Roe

$9.00
Chutoro

Chutoro

$10.00
Otoro

Otoro

$15.00
Tuna Trio

Tuna Trio

$15.00
Tamago

Tamago

$6.00
Japanese Wagyu*

Japanese Wagyu*

$7.00

HOUSE HANDROLLS

Yellowtail Habanero

Yellowtail Habanero

$8.00
Salmon Sesame

Salmon Sesame

$8.00

Negitoro

$9.00

Spicy Scallop

$8.00
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$8.00
Lobster

Lobster

$12.00
Salmon Skin

Salmon Skin

$8.00
Baked Crab

Baked Crab

$8.00

California

$7.00
Beet & Tofu

Beet & Tofu

$6.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$6.00
Shitake Mushroom

Shitake Mushroom

$6.00

Avocado & Cucumber

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Natto

Natto

$6.00

COMBOS

Sushi Box for 1

$32.00

>> edamame >> tuna nigiri >> branzino nigiri >> salmon nigiri >> spicy tuna roll (cut)

Sushi Box for 2

$59.00

>> edamame >> tuna nigiri >> branzino nigiri >> salmon nigiri >> yellowtail nigiri >> albacore nigiri >> spicy tuna roll (cut) >> salmon & sesame roll (cut) >> california roll (cut)

Deluxe Box for 2

$80.00

>> edamame >> tuna nigiri >> branzino nigiri >> salmon nigiri >> yellowtail nigiri >> albacore nigiri >> chutoro nigiri >> spicy tuna roll (cut) >> salmon & sesame roll (cut) >> california roll (cut) >> lobster roll (cut)

Vegan Box for 1

$25.00

>> edamame >> avocado & cucumber roll (cut) >> asparagus roll (cut) >> shiitake mushroom roll (cut) >> beet roll (cut)

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$36.00

>> yellowtail >> salmon >> tuna >> branzino >> tamago >> ikura >> avocado

Sashimi Trio

Sashimi Trio

$18.00

>> salmon >> yellowtail >> tuna

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

$15.00

SAKE

Lucky Dog

Lucky Dog

$7.00
Snow Angel

Snow Angel

$10.00

Northern Skies

$26.00Out of stock

Soto (180mL)

$9.00

Kikusui (300mL)

$25.00

Hot Sake

$8.00

Everlasting Roots

$58.00

Akashi tai

$27.00

Soto (300mL)

$35.00Out of stock

Kikusui (750mL)

$55.00

Ozeki

$9.00Out of stock

Summer Snow

$41.00Out of stock

Cherry Bouquet

$28.00

Soto (750mL)

$65.00

WINE

White

$10.00

Rose'

$10.00

Orange

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

BT White

$40.00

BT Rose'

$40.00

BT Orange

$48.00

BT Pinot Noir

$48.00

Oregon PN Can

$13.00

BEER

Sapporo - Draft

$7.00

Suntory Malt - Draft

$7.00

IPA - Draft

$7.00

Asahi

$5.00

Aooni IPA

$8.00

Echigo

$7.00

Hitachino Yuzu

$8.00Out of stock

Coedo

$7.00

Sorry Ale

$8.00

Sapporo - Can

$9.00Out of stock

Kirin Can

$5.00

N/A BEV

Sparkling Water

$3.00

UCC Oolong Tea

$3.00

UCC Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Kimino Yuzu

$5.00

Kimino Ume

$5.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

|| neighborhood sushi joint ||

Website

Location

5629, 1/2 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

