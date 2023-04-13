Ichiriki - Honolulu 510 Piikoi St

A map showing the location of Ichiriki - Honolulu 510 Piikoi StView gallery

Ichiriki - Honolulu

No reviews yet

510 Piikoi St

Honolulu, HI 96814

Dinner

Meat Appetizers

Pork Kimchi

$10.95

Arabiki Sausage

$7.50

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Korean Fried Chicken

$7.50

Fried Gyoza

$8.00

Seafood Appetizers

Ahi Poke

$10.50

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$11.50

Ahi Katsu

$10.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Fried Garlic Shrimp

$9.95

Vegetable Appetizers

Mushroom Medley

$9.95

Edamame

$5.95

Ichiriki Tofu Salad

$9.95

Tataki Cucumber

$6.50

Nori (Roasted Seaweed)

$2.75

Kimchi

$4.95

French Fries

$5.50

Appetizer Platters

Small Platter A

$21.00

Large Platter A

$43.00

Small Platter B

$25.95

Large Platter B

$51.95

Minamoto Course

Minamoto Course

$45.00

Per person. Seasonal appetizer platter, chicken karaage, one chanko nabe with classic broth *excludes shabu shabu & seafood chanko small flavored shave ice

Minamoto App

Minamoto Karaage

Chanko Set

Chanko Set

$28.95

Vegetables, meats, and seafood combo set. Hakusai, chives, choy sum, mushroom, shiitake, tofu, aburaage, kuzukiri, sausage, chicken, fish, tsukune, shrimp Includes one bowl of rice and ramen, udon or zosui. Brown rice available for additional $2.00.

Seafood Nabe

$43.00

Vegetarian Nabe

$26.00

Shabu Shabu Set

Shabu Shabu Set

$30.95

Vegetables and meat set. Hakusai, chives, choy sum, mushroom, shiitake, tofu, carrots, kuzukiri.Includes one bowl of rice and ramen, udon or zosui.Brown rice available for additional $2.00.

Ramen

Udon

Zosui

Curry/Tomato Zosui

Ramen EXTRA

$1.50

Udon EXTRA

$1.50

Zosui EXTRA

$1.50

Curry/Tom Zosui EXTRA

$1.50

Extra Broth

Shio Broth

Ichiriki Broth

Pirikara Broth

Shio Pirikara Broth

Tomato Broth

Yuzu Kosho Broth

Ginger Broth

Konbu Broth

Angry Goma Broth

$3.00

Paitan Broth

$3.00

Curry Broth

$3.00

Tom Yum Broth

$3.00

Miso Broth

$3.00

Kimchi Broth

$3.00

Extras and Add Ons

Chuck Roll

$11.00

Short Rib Beef

$12.00

Prime Ribeye Beef

$16.50

Choice Ribeye Beef

$13.00

Kobe Kalbi Beef

$16.50

Kurubota Pork

$9.50

Pork Belly

$9.50

Chicken

$7.00

Tsukune

$3.95

Sausage (8pcs)

$6.50

Beef Ball Extra

$4.50

Aburaage

$4.50

Carrots

$4.50

Chives

$4.50

Choy Sum

$4.50

Cremini

$4.50

Eryngi

$4.50

Hakusai

$4.50

Kuzukiri

$4.50

Shiitake

$4.50

Shimeji

$4.50

Tofu

$4.50

Shrimp

$7.50

Snow Crab

$14.95

Calamari

$6.50

Jumbo Shrimp

$9.95

Salmon

$11.95

Fishcake

$5.50

Ponzu Extra

$1.00

Goma Extra

$1.00

Ponzu Goma Extra

$2.00

Sriracha

$0.50

ketchup extra

Chanko Set

Short Rib Chanko Lunch

$17.95

Kurobuta Pork Chanko Lunch

$17.95

Pork Belly Chanko Lunch

$17.95

Chicken Chanko Lunch

$17.95

Choice Ribeye Chanko Lunch

$18.95

Seafood Chanko Lunch

$19.95

Veggie Chanko Lunch

$16.95

Shabu Shabu Set

Pork Shabu Shabu

$24.95

Shortrib Shabu Shabu

$25.95

Ribeye Shabu Shabu

$26.95

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Hot Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Yuzu Tea

$3.50

Calpico

$3.50

Coke (12 Oz Can)

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite (12 Oz Can)

$2.75

Ginger Ale (12 Oz Can)

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.00

Free Kids Meal

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Dessert

Warabi Mochi with Ice Cream

$5.95

Brownie A La Mode

$5.95

Ichiriki Ice Cream

$5.95

Ice Cream Single

$2.50

Ice Cream Double

$4.95

Small Ice Monster

$6.00

Large Ice Monster

$8.00

Strawberry Shave Ice

$5.95

Uji Shave Ice

$5.95

Family Set

Family Set

$85.00

Assortment Set

Mushroom Set

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

510 Piikoi St, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

