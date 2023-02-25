Ichitori 4820 E 61st St Suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa, OK 74136
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Farrell Bread & Bakery - Farrell - 8090 S Yale Ave
No Reviews
8090 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurant