  • Home
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100
Main picView gallery

Ichitori 4820 E 61st St Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

4820 E 61st St Suite 100

Tulsa, OK 74136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starter

Shrimp Bun

$6.00

Panko shrimp, lettuce, with spicy mayo sauce.

Pork Bun

$5.50

Braised pork belly, lettuce, cucumber, with kewpie mayo and bun sauce. (1pc)

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, with sea salt or spicy sauce.

Steamed Gyoza - Veggies (6pcs)

$9.00

Steamed Gyoza- Chicken (6pcs)

$9.00

Shrimp Shumai

$9.50

Steamed shrimp dumplings.

Tori Wings (4pcs)

$9.50

Grilled chicken wings with Ichitori's original spicy and sweet sauce. Gluten-free.

Crispy Tori Wings (4pcs)

$9.50

Crispy fried chicken wings

Fried Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$6.00

Vegetable

Takoyaki (6pcs)

$12.00

Battered octopus with smoked bonito flakes, scallion, and topped with kewpie mayo and takoyaki sauce.

Tori Karaage

$9.00

Japanese style fried boneless chicken.

Ika Karaage

$10.00

Crispy fried squid.

Potato Shrimp (4pcs)

$11.00

Fried potato wrapped shrimp.

Crab Cream Croquette (2pcs)

$9.00

Fried mashed potato cake stuffed with creamy crab meat.

Yakitori (2pcs)

$9.50

Grilled chicken skewers or pork toro skewers.

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweed topped with sesame seeds. Vegeterian.

Tori Salad

$14.00

Diced grilled chicken breast, cucumber, edamame, corn, carrot, mixed greens, with sesame dressing.

Shrimp Poke

$17.00

Shrimp, shredded kani stick, mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, with soy ginger dressing or spicy mayo sauce.

Ramen

Tori Paitan

$16.00

Rich and creamy chicken broth with wavy noodle, chicken chashu, scallion, daily green, and soft-boiled egg*.

Old Skool Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth with straight noodles, pork chashu, scallion, kikurage mushroom, and soft-boiled egg*.

Vegan Ramen

$15.00

Vegetable infused tomato flavored broth with straight noodles, tofu, bean sprout, scallion, kikurage mushroom, daily green, and fried onion.

Tan Tan Soboro

$16.00

Sichuan-style spicy broth with chicken ground, wavy noodles, bean sprout, corn, scallion, and fried garlic.

Seafood Miso Ramen

$24.00

Chicken broth with miso tare, wavy noodles, shrimp, crab meat, crawfish meat, scallion, and pickled ginger.

G.F. Tori

$18.00

Clear chicken broth with gluten-free noodles, chicken chashu, shiitake mushroom, scallion, daily green, and fried garlic. (Gluten-free noodles are cooked in the same noodle cooker as regular/non-gluten-free noodles. This gluten-free noodle is not an option if you have gluten allergies.)

Ramen Toppings

Ichitori Egg

$2.50

Soy marinated egg

Soft-boiled Egg*

$2.50

Soft-boiled seasoned egg

Chicken Chashu

$3.50

Pork Chashu

$3.50

Chicken Soboro (ground)

$3.50

Black Tiger Shrimp

$6.00

Fresh Tofu

$3.00

Fried Tofu

$3.00

Daily Green

$2.00

Scallion

$2.00

Kikurage Mushroom

$2.00

Shiitake Mushroom

$2.50

Fried Onions

$1.50

Fried Garlic

$1.50

Extra Straight Noodles

$3.00

Extra Wavy Noodles

$3.00

Rice & Noodles

Tori Don

$14.00

Chicken thigh meat, shiitake mushroom, Ichitori egg, sesame seeds.

Pork Belly Don

$14.00

Pork belly, scallion, pickled ginger, daily green, soft-boiled egg*.

Tori Soboro Don

$14.00

Chicken ground, daily green, scambled egg.

Karaage Don

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, cucumber, daily green, pickled ginger.

Unagi Don

$22.00

Grilled eel with sesame seeds

Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice with cabbage, green pepper, carrot, scallion, and chopped egg.

Spaghetti Napolitan

$16.00

Japanese-style pasta with pork sausage, green pepper, and tomato sauce.

Side of Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Soft Drink (Fountain Drink)

$3.00

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Jasmine Tea (bottled)

$3.50

Unsweetend Iced Tea (bottled)

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Soft Drink (can)

$2.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa, OK 74136

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
orange star4.0 • 59
6231 E. 61 St. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext
The Collaborative Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
4532 E 51st Street Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Waffle That! - 5079 S Yale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5079 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Delta Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4515 E. 51ST STREET TULSA, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Farrell Bread & Bakery - Farrell - 8090 S Yale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8090 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext
Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa
orange starNo Reviews
6921 South Lewis Avenue Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston