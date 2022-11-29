  • Home
  • /
  • Albuquerque
  • /
  • Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE NE - 5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE NE 5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H

review star

No reviews yet

5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream Rolls

1.Baesic

1.Baesic

$8.50

A classic flavor made with our vanilla custard base

2. Mai Thai

2. Mai Thai

$8.50

Traditional thai tea base

3. Butterface

3. Butterface

$8.50

Biscoff cookie butter and graham crackers

4. Bravocado

4. Bravocado

$8.50

Fresh avocado with an optional dash of condensed milk to sweeten it up

5. Oreo Blast

5. Oreo Blast

$8.50

Made with your choice of Regular Oreo or Mint Oreo

6. Time For Reese's

6. Time For Reese's

$8.50

Peanut butter, chocolate, graham cracker, and bananas

7. Strawberry Fantasy

7. Strawberry Fantasy

$8.50

Fresh strawberries, graham cracker, and condensed milk

8. Nutella N' Chill

$8.50

Bananas, graham cracker, and nutella

9. Matcha Berry

9. Matcha Berry

$8.50

Organic matcha base with fresh strawberries chopped in

10. Wake Me Up

10. Wake Me Up

$8.50

Rich and creamy hazelnut coffee mixed with our vanilla custard base

11. Cereal Killer

11. Cereal Killer

$8.50

Made with your choice of cereal(s): Fruity Pebbles, Cap n' Crunch, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

12. Rock N' Roll

12. Rock N' Roll

$8.50

Almonds, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce mixed with our vanilla custard base

13. Ube Everywhere

13. Ube Everywhere

$8.50

Coconut flakes mixed with a blend of ube and our vanilla custard base

14. Ferrari

14. Ferrari

$8.50

Almonds and nutella mixed with our vanilla custard base

15. Teas Me

15. Teas Me

$8.50

Traditional thai tea base rolled in our organic matcha base

16. Salted Gold

16. Salted Gold

$8.50

pretzel's and caramel drizzle

17. It's A Rasp

$8.50

A tart and sweet mix of raspberry sorbet and our vanilla custard base

18. All Fudged Up

18. All Fudged Up

$8.50

Brownie bites, chocolate, and caramel mixed with our vanilla custard base

19. Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

19. Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

$8.50

Sweet and creamy blend of cheesecake bites, caramel, and condensed milk mixed with our vanilla custard base

20. Berry Squad

$8.50

Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and condensed milk

21. Tres Leche

$8.50

maria's gamesa cookies and condensed milk

22. Horchata Ice Cream

$8.50

horchata syrup, cinnamon powder, and cinnamon toast crunch

23. Cherry Bomb

$8.50

maraschino cherries and vanilla custard mix

24. Fired Up

$8.50

toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate drizzle

25. Pumpkin Ain't Easy

$8.50

pumpkin cheesecake and graham cracker

Non-Dairy Rolls

A. The Great Rasp

A. The Great Rasp

$8.50

Raspberry sorbet rolls

B. Man Goes Wild

B. Man Goes Wild

$8.50

Mango sorbet rolls

C. Pink Swirlz

C. Pink Swirlz

$8.50

Strawberry lemonade sorbet rolls

D. The Fruit Roll Up

D. The Fruit Roll Up

$8.50

Fruity blend of the strawberry lemonade, mango, and raspberry base

E. Berried In Mango

E. Berried In Mango

$8.50

Fresh strawberries chopped in a blend of raspberry and mango base

F. Mangonada

$8.50

Mango sorbet mixed with chamoy and tajin seasoning

Boba Teasers

1. Aladdin's Wife

1. Aladdin's Wife

$6.75

Jasmine cream tea with boba

2. We Oolong Together

2. We Oolong Together

$6.75

Roasted oolong cream tea with boba

3. The Besteas

3. The Besteas

$6.75

Strawberry passionfruit tea with lychee jelly

4. Rise N Shine

4. Rise N Shine

$6.75

Mango oolong tea with popping boba

5. Crazy Peach

5. Crazy Peach

$6.75

Peach oolong tea with rainbow jelly

6. Strawgazing

6. Strawgazing

$6.75

Strawberry cream tea with popping boba

7. Thai The Knot

7. Thai The Knot

$6.75

Thai cream tea with boba

8. Taroffic

8. Taroffic

$6.75

Ube cream tea with boba

9. Carter's World

9. Carter's World

$6.75

CAFFEINE-FREE Brown sugar milk with crushed Oreo

10. Aria

10. Aria

$6.75

Jasmine tea with boba and lychee jelly

Milkshakes

All shakes are made with dairy. Topping and drizzles pictured are not included, it will be an additional charge. Whipped cream is optional.
A. Diesel's Favorite

A. Diesel's Favorite

$7.75

Oreo cream shake

B. The Love Shake

B. The Love Shake

$7.75

Strawberry cream shake

C. Prince Hinton

C. Prince Hinton

$7.75

Nutella and banana cream shake

D. All The Cuddles

D. All The Cuddles

$7.75

avocado cream

E. Wake & Shake

$7.75

Oolong cream shake

F. Baesic Shake

F. Baesic Shake

$7.75

Classic vanilla cream shake

G. Fudge It Up

G. Fudge It Up

$7.75

Chocolate and caramel cream shake

H. Cobana

H. Cobana

$8.75

Coconut, banana, and almond cream shake

I. Ahoy! Captain

I. Ahoy! Captain

$7.75

Cap n' Crunch cream shake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
orange starNo Reviews
5220 Eubank Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Bosque Brewing Co. - Heights Public House
orange starNo Reviews
5210 Eubank Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
11225 MONTGOMERY NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Garcia’s Kitchen-Juan Tabo - 3601 Juan Tabo NE
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Juan Tabo NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Grassburger - Coors
orange star4.7 • 3,675
5600 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston