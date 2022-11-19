  • Home
ICICLES - Cupertino 19622 Stevens Creek Boulevard

19622 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Cupertino, CA 95014

Ice Cream Rolls

1. Baesic

1. Baesic

$12.00

Vanilla Custard

2. Mai Thai

2. Mai Thai

$12.00

Traditional Thai Tea

3. Butterface

3. Butterface

$12.00

Biscoff cookie butter and Graham crackers

4. Bravocado

4. Bravocado

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh avocado and Condensed milk

5. Oreo Blast

5. Oreo Blast

$12.00

Choice of Regular or Mint Oreo mixed with Vanilla Custard

6. Time For Reece's

6. Time For Reece's

$12.00

Peanut butter, Chocolate, Graham cracker, and Banana

7. Strawberry Fantasy

7. Strawberry Fantasy

$12.00

Strawberries, Graham crackers, and Condensed milk

8. Nutella N' Chill

8. Nutella N' Chill

$12.00

Bananas, Graham cracker, and Nutella

9. Matcha Berry

9. Matcha Berry

$12.00

Fresh strawberries and Organic matcha

10. Wake Me Up

10. Wake Me Up

$12.00

Creamy hazelnut coffee

11. Cereal Killer

11. Cereal Killer

$12.00

Choice of cereal: Fruity Pebbles, Cap n' Crunch, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

12. Rock N' Roll

12. Rock N' Roll

$12.00

Almonds, Marshmallows, and Chocolate

13. Ube Everywhere

13. Ube Everywhere

$12.00

Toasted coconut flakes mixed with Ube taro

14. Ferrarii

$12.00

Almonds, Nutella, and Chocolate

15. Teas Me

$12.00

Organic matcha and Tradtional thai tea mix

16. Yay For Coco!

$12.00

Coconut and Vanilla custard mix

17. It's A Rasp

17. It's A Rasp

$12.00

Raspberry sorbet and Vanilla custard mix

18. All Fudged Up

$12.00

Brownie bites, Chocolate, and Caramel

19. Boba Milk Tea Ice Cream

$12.00

Oolong milk tea with Boba topping included

20. Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

$12.00

Cheesecake bites, Caramel, and Condensed milk

21. Salted Gold

$12.00

Salted Pretzel sticks, Chocolate, and Caramel

22. Pumpkin Ain't Easy

$12.00

Vanilla Custard with Pumpkin Cheesecake and Graham Cracker

Non Dairy Rolls

A. The Great Raspy

A. The Great Raspy

$12.00

Raspberry

B. Man Goes Wild

B. Man Goes Wild

$12.00

Mango

C. Pink Swirlz

$12.00

Strawberry lemonade

D. Fineapple

$12.00

Pineapple

E. Berried In Mango

$12.00

Raspberry and Mango mixed with Strawberries

F. Coco Nut N' Nanas

$12.00

Coconut, Almonds, and Bananas

G. Pina Colada

$12.00

Pineapple and Coconut

H. The Fruit Roll Up

$12.00

Strawberry lemonade, Mango, and Raspberry

Teasers

Aladdin's Wife

$7.75

Jasmine cream tea with Crystal boba

Carter's World

$7.75

Brown sugar milk with Crushed oreos

Crazy Peach

$7.75

Peach oolong tea with Rainbow jelly

Aria

$7.75

Jasmine tea with Crystal boba & Lychee jelly

One In A Melon

$7.75

Wintermelon cream tea with Crystal boba

Rise N Shine

$7.75

Mango oolong tea with Popping boba

Strawgazing

$7.75

Strawberry cream tea with Popping boba

Taroffic

$7.75

Taro cream tea with Crystal boba

Thai The Knot

$7.75

Thai cream tea with Crystal boba

The Besteas

$7.75

Strawberry passionfruit green tea with Lychee jelly

We Oolong Together

$7.75

Roasted oolong cream tea with Crystal boba

Young Melonaire

Wintermelon oolong tea with Crystal boba

Shakes

Diesel's Favorite

$8.75

Oreo cream

The Love Shake

$8.75

Strawberry cream

Prince Hinton

$8.75

Nutella and Bananas cream

All The Cuddles

$8.75

Avocado cream

Wake & Shake

$8.75

Oolong cream tea

Baesic Shake

$8.75

Vanilla cream

Fudge It Up

$8.75

Chocolate and Caramel cream

Cobana

$8.75

Coconut, Bananas, and Almonds cream

Ahoy! Captain

$8.75

Cap n' Crunch cream

Caffeine Free

Carter's World

$7.75

Brown sugar milk with Crushed oreos

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Here at icicles, we strive to keep our customers happy. Our mission is to provide you with the best customer service and experience while showcasing our artisan handcrafted ice cream rolls, milkshakes, and boba milk tea. Using only fresh ingredients to give you the best tasting desserts you can ever taste!

19622 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014

