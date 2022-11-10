Icicles - Mountain View 292 Castro Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
292 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masa Sushi Japan - 650 Castro Street #180
No Reviews
650 Castro Street #180 Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mountain View
Jamba - 000059 - Mountain View
4.7 • 2,896
1037 A. El Monte Ave. Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurant
More near Mountain View