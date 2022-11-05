Restaurant header imageView gallery

Icicles - San Francisco 829 Mission Street

review star

No reviews yet

829 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream Rolls

Make It Yours!

Make It Yours!

$12.00

Create your own ice cream flavor starting with our house-made vanilla custard base! Up to THREE free mix-ins but as many toppings as you desire.

Baesic

Baesic

$12.00

A classic flavor made with our vanilla custard base

Mai Thai

Mai Thai

$12.00

Traditional thai tea base

Butterface

Butterface

$12.00

Biscoff cookie butter and graham crackers

Bravocado

Bravocado

$12.00

Fresh avocado with an optional dash of condensed milk to sweeten it up

Oreo Blast

Oreo Blast

$12.00

Made with your choice of Regular Oreo or Mint Oreo

Time For Reese's

Time For Reese's

$12.00

Peanut butter, chocolate, graham cracker, and bananas

Strawberry Fantasy

Strawberry Fantasy

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh strawberries, graham cracker, and condensed milk

Nutella N' Chill

$12.00

Bananas, graham cracker, and nutella

Matcha Berry

Matcha Berry

$12.00Out of stock

Organic matcha base with fresh strawberries chopped in

Wake Me Up

Wake Me Up

$12.00

Rich and creamy hazelnut coffee mixed with our vanilla custard base

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$12.00

Made with your choice of cereal(s): Fruity Pebbles, Cap n' Crunch, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Rock N' Roll

Rock N' Roll

$12.00

Almonds, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce mixed with our vanilla custard base

Ube Everywhere

Ube Everywhere

$12.00

Coconut flakes mixed with a blend of ube and our vanilla custard base

Ferrari

Ferrari

$12.00

Almonds and nutella mixed with our vanilla custard base

Teas Me

Teas Me

$12.00

Traditional thai tea base rolled in our organic matcha base

Yay For Coco!

Yay For Coco!

$12.00

Creamy blend of coconut milk and our vanilla custard base

It's A Rasp

$12.00

A tart and sweet mix of raspberry sorbet and our vanilla custard base

All Fudged Up

All Fudged Up

$12.00

Brownie bites, chocolate, and caramel mixed with our vanilla custard base

Milk Tea Ice Cream

Milk Tea Ice Cream

$12.00

Delicious milk tea ice cream rolls with an optional boba topping

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

$12.00

Sweet and creamy blend of cheesecake bites, caramel, and condensed milk mixed with our vanilla custard base

Non-Dairy Rolls

The Great Raspy

The Great Raspy

$12.00

Raspberry sorbet rolls

Man Goes Wild

Man Goes Wild

$12.00

Mango sorbet rolls

Pink Swirlz

Pink Swirlz

$12.00

Strawberry lemonade sorbet rolls

Fineapple

$12.00

Pineapple sorbet rolls

Berried In Mango

Berried In Mango

$12.00

Fresh strawberries chopped in a blend of raspberry and mango base

Coco Nut N' Nanas

Coco Nut N' Nanas

$12.00

Almonds and bananas mixed with our house-made coconut base

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pineapple sorbet mixed with our coconut base

The Fruit Roll Up

The Fruit Roll Up

$12.00

Fruity blend of the strawberry lemonade, mango, and raspberry base

Mangonada

$12.00

Mango sorbet mixed with chamoy and tajin seasoning

Boba Teasers

Aladdin's Wife

Aladdin's Wife

$7.75

Jasmine cream tea with boba

We Oolong Together

We Oolong Together

$7.75

Roasted oolong cream tea with boba

The Besteas

The Besteas

$7.75

Strawberry passionfruit tea with lychee jelly

Rise N Shine

Rise N Shine

$7.75

Mango oolong tea with popping boba

Crazy Peach

Crazy Peach

$7.75

Peach oolong tea with rainbow jelly

Strawgazing

Strawgazing

$7.75

Strawberry cream tea with popping boba

Thai The Knot

Thai The Knot

$7.75

Thai cream tea with boba

U-Bae

U-Bae

$7.75

Ube cream tea with boba

Carter's World

Carter's World

$7.75

CAFFEINE-FREE Brown sugar milk with crushed Oreo

Aria

Aria

$7.75

Jasmine tea with boba and lychee jelly

One In A Melon

One In A Melon

$7.75

Wintermelon cream tea with boba

Young Melonaire

$7.75

Wintermelon oolong tea with crystal boba

Milkshakes

All shakes are made with dairy. Topping and drizzles pictured are not included, it will be an additional charge. Whipped cream is optional.
Diesel's Favorite

Diesel's Favorite

$8.75

Oreo cream shake

The Love Shake

The Love Shake

$8.75Out of stock

Strawberry cream shake

Prince Hinton

Prince Hinton

$8.75

Nutella and banana cream shake

All The Cuddles

All The Cuddles

$8.75

avocado cream

Wake & Shake

$8.75

Oolong cream shake

Baesic Shake

Baesic Shake

$8.75

Classic vanilla cream shake

Fudge It Up

Fudge It Up

$8.75

Chocolate and caramel cream shake

Cobana

Cobana

$8.75

Coconut, banana, and almond cream shake

Ahoy! Captain

Ahoy! Captain

$8.75

Cap n' Crunch cream shake

Hot chocolate

Regular

$5.00

Super

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delivering Ice cream with... A Twist! Freshly made ice cream with the freshest ingredients.

Location

829 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega SF - 138 Mason Street
orange starNo Reviews
138 Mason Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Hidden Spot - SoMa
orange starNo Reviews
1123 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Cellarmaker Brewing Company - Howard St.
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Popsons Burgers
orange star4.5 • 2,662
998 Market St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston