  • Home
  • /
  • San Jose
  • /
  • ICICLES - San Jose - 1275 Lincoln Avenue Ste 1
Restaurant header imageView gallery

ICICLES - San Jose 1275 Lincoln Avenue Ste 1

review star

No reviews yet

1275 Lincoln Avenue Ste 1

San Jose, CA 95125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream Rolls

Our handcrafted ice cream is made daily using nothing but the freshest fruits and ingredients around. Each bowl is made to order and can be customized to your liking. To top it off, we offer UNLIMITED TOPPINGS!
Baesic

Baesic

$12.00

A classic flavor made with our vanilla custard base

Mai Thai

Mai Thai

$12.00

Traditional thai tea base

Butterface

Butterface

$12.00

Biscoff cookie butter and graham crackers

Bravocado

Bravocado

$12.00

Fresh avocado with an optional dash of condensed milk to sweeten it up

Oreo Blast

Oreo Blast

$12.00

Made with your choice of Regular Oreo or Mint Oreo

Time For Reese's

Time For Reese's

$12.00

Peanut butter, chocolate, graham cracker, and bananas

Strawberry Fantasy

Strawberry Fantasy

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, graham cracker, and condensed milk

Nutella N' Chill

$12.00

Bananas, graham cracker, and nutella

Matcha Berry

Matcha Berry

$12.00

Organic matcha base with fresh strawberries chopped in

Wake Me Up

Wake Me Up

$12.00

Rich and creamy hazelnut coffee mixed with our vanilla custard base

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$12.00

Made with your choice of cereal(s): Fruity Pebbles, Cap n' Crunch, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Rock N' Roll

Rock N' Roll

$12.00

Almonds, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce mixed with our vanilla custard base

Ube Everywhere

Ube Everywhere

$12.00

Coconut flakes mixed with a blend of ube and our vanilla custard base

Ferrari

Ferrari

$12.00

Almonds and nutella mixed with our vanilla custard base

Teas Me

Teas Me

$12.00

Traditional thai tea base rolled in our organic matcha base

Yay For Coco!

Yay For Coco!

$12.00

Creamy blend of coconut milk and our vanilla custard base

It's A Rasp

$12.00

A tart and sweet mix of raspberry sorbet and our vanilla custard base

All Fudged Up

All Fudged Up

$12.00

Brownie bites, chocolate, and caramel mixed with our vanilla custard base

Milk Tea Ice Cream

Milk Tea Ice Cream

$12.00

Delicious milk tea ice cream rolls with an optional boba topping

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

$12.00

Sweet and creamy blend of cheesecake bites, caramel, and condensed milk mixed with our vanilla custard base

Pumpkin Ain't Easy (Seasonal)

$12.00

Non-Dairy Rolls

The Great Raspy

The Great Raspy

$12.00

Raspberry sorbet rolls

Man Goes Wild

Man Goes Wild

$12.00

Mango sorbet rolls

Pink Swirlz

Pink Swirlz

$12.00

Strawberry lemonade sorbet rolls

Fineapple

$12.00

Pineapple sorbet rolls

Berried In Mango

Berried In Mango

$12.00

Fresh strawberries chopped in a blend of raspberry and mango base

Coco Nut N' Nanas

Coco Nut N' Nanas

$12.00

Almonds and bananas mixed with our house-made coconut base

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pineapple sorbet mixed with our coconut base

The Fruit Roll Up

The Fruit Roll Up

$12.00

Fruity blend of the strawberry lemonade, mango, and raspberry base

Mangonada

$12.00Out of stock

Mango sorbet mixed with chamoy and tajin seasoning

Boba Teasers

Aladdin's Wife

Aladdin's Wife

$7.75

Jasmine cream tea with boba

We Oolong Together

We Oolong Together

$7.75

Roasted oolong cream tea with boba

The Besteas

The Besteas

$7.75

Strawberry passionfruit tea with lychee jelly

Rise N Shine

Rise N Shine

$7.75

Mango oolong tea with popping boba

Crazy Peach

Crazy Peach

$7.75

Peach oolong tea with rainbow jelly

Strawgazing

Strawgazing

$7.75

Strawberry cream tea with popping boba

Thai The Knot

Thai The Knot

$7.75

Thai cream tea with boba

Taroffic

Taroffic

$7.75

Taro cream tea with boba

Carter's World

Carter's World

$7.75

CAFFEINE-FREE Brown sugar milk with crushed Oreo

Aria

Aria

$7.75

Jasmine tea with boba and lychee jelly

One In A Melon

One In A Melon

$7.75

Wintermelon cream tea with boba

Young Melonaire

$7.75

Wintermelon oolong tea with crystal boba

Milkshakes

All shakes are made with dairy. Topping and drizzles pictured are not included, it will be an additional charge. Whipped cream is optional.
Diesel's Favorite

Diesel's Favorite

$8.75

Oreo cream shake

The Love Shake

The Love Shake

$8.75

Strawberry cream shake

Prince Hinton

Prince Hinton

$8.75

Nutella and banana cream shake

All The Cuddles

All The Cuddles

$8.75

avocado cream

Wake & Shake

$8.75

Oolong cream shake

Baesic Shake

Baesic Shake

$8.75

Classic vanilla cream shake

Fudge It Up

Fudge It Up

$8.75

Chocolate and caramel cream shake

Cobana

Cobana

$8.75

Coconut, banana, and almond cream shake

Ahoy! Captain

Ahoy! Captain

$8.75

Cap n' Crunch cream shake

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1275 Lincoln Avenue Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95125

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Sheep Brasserie
orange star4.0 • 641
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30 San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
1072 Willow Street San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
orange star4.6 • 3,611
1109 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
The Cider Junction
orange star4.6 • 590
820 Willow St Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Braise Willow Glen
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston