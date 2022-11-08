A map showing the location of Icicles - San Mateo 222 East 3rd AvenueView gallery

Icicles - San Mateo 222 East 3rd Avenue

No reviews yet

222 East 3rd Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94401

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream Rolls

Ask cashier for details

Split Into Two Cups

$1.00

This choice only for split ONE order into two cups.

Baesic

Baesic

$12.50

A classic flavor made with our vanilla custard base

Mai Thai

Mai Thai

$12.50

Traditional thai tea base

Butterface

Butterface

$12.50

Biscoff cookie butter and graham crackers

Bravocado

Bravocado

$12.50

Fresh avocado with an optional dash of condensed milk to sweeten it up

Oreo Blast

Oreo Blast

$12.50

Made with your choice of Regular Oreo or Mint Oreo

Time For Reese's

Time For Reese's

$12.50

Peanut butter, chocolate, graham cracker, and bananas

Strawberry Fantasy

Strawberry Fantasy

$12.50

Fresh strawberries, graham cracker, and condensed milk

Nutella N' Chill

$12.50

Bananas, graham cracker, and nutella

Matcha Berry

Matcha Berry

$12.50

Organic matcha base with fresh strawberries chopped in

Wake Me Up

Wake Me Up

$12.50

Rich and creamy hazelnut coffee mixed with our vanilla custard base

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$12.50

Made with your choice of cereal(s): Fruity Pebbles, Cap n' Crunch, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Rock N' Roll

Rock N' Roll

$12.50

Almonds, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce mixed with our vanilla custard base

Ube Everywhere

Ube Everywhere

$12.50

Coconut flakes mixed with a blend of ube and our vanilla custard base

Ferrari

Ferrari

$12.50

Almonds and nutella mixed with our vanilla custard base

Teas Me

Teas Me

$12.50

Traditional thai tea base rolled in our organic matcha base

Yay For Coco!

Yay For Coco!

$12.50

Creamy blend of coconut milk and our vanilla custard base

It's A Rasp

$12.50

A tart and sweet mix of raspberry sorbet and our vanilla custard base

All Fudged Up

All Fudged Up

$12.50

Brownie bites, chocolate, and caramel mixed with our vanilla custard base

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

Girls Just Wanna Have Flan

$12.50

Sweet and creamy blend of cheesecake bites, caramel, and condensed milk mixed with our vanilla custard base

Flavor of the Week

$12.50

Non-Dairy Rolls

The Great Raspy

The Great Raspy

$12.50

Raspberry sorbet rolls

Man Goes Wild

Man Goes Wild

$12.50

Mango sorbet rolls

Pink Swirlz

Pink Swirlz

$12.50

Strawberry lemonade sorbet rolls

Fineapple

$12.50

Pineapple sorbet rolls

Berried In Mango

Berried In Mango

$12.50

Fresh strawberries chopped in a blend of raspberry and mango base

Coco Nut N' Nanas

Coco Nut N' Nanas

$12.50

Almonds and bananas mixed with our house-made coconut base

Pina Colada

$12.50

Pineapple sorbet mixed with our coconut base

The Fruit Roll Up

The Fruit Roll Up

$12.50

Fruity blend of the strawberry lemonade, mango, and raspberry base

Mangonada

$12.00

Mango sorbet mixed with chamoy and tajin seasoning

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 East 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

