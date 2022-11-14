Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ickabod's

12475 S.W.1st St

Beaverton, OR 97005

TTO Appetizers

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.75

Dill pickle slices marinated in buttermilk and Frank’s Hot Sauce, then breaded and fried to golden deliciousness!

Fried Chicken Gizzards 0.5 lb

$5.75

Served with a Sweet Honey chili Drizzle

Fried Chicken Gizzards 1 lb

$9.25

Served with a Sweet Honey chili Drizzle

Fry Basket

$4.75

A customer favorite!

Hummus plate

$11.00

Onion Rings

$7.25

Beer battered thick rings

Pretzel

$7.50

Handmade with love by Rob served with cheese sauce

Small Fries

$3.25

A customer favorite!

Southern Fried Chicken Bites

$9.25

Served with a Sweet Honey chili Drizzle

Zucchini Stix

$7.25

Burgers

Served with your choice of fries, house potato salad, kettle chips or house coleslaw

Bacon Bleu cheese burger

$14.50

1/3 LB. hand pressed patty with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and 2 slices of bacon

BBQ Burger

$13.00

1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun

BOD'S Burger

$15.50

1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with bacon, ham, fried egg and cheddar

Chiliburger

$12.50

1/3 LB. patty topped with housemade chili. (no side)

Tavern Burger

$11.50

1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

1/3 lb.hand pressed patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

TTO bacon bleu burger

$13.50

Desserts

Baby Brulee'

$4.00

Baby Cheesecake

$4.00

Extras

Burger Patty

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread 1 pc

$1.00

Side Of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Side Of Pulled Pork

$5.00

Melts

Served with your choice of fries, house potato salad, kettle chips of house coleslaw

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$11.50

You choose the cheese & the bread and we'll make it delicious

Reuben

$13.50

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 Island dressing on rustic marble rye

Albacore Tuna Melt

$11.50

White Albacore tuna, sliced tomatoes topped with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread

Grilled 3 Cheese

$9.00

3 cheeses on your choice of bread

Patty Melt

$12.00

1/3 lb. hand pressed patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1000 island on your choice of bread

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Small Salad

$6.50

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of fries, house potato salad, kettle chips of house coleslaw

B.L.T.

$11.50

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Cajun Chicken served with spicy mayo

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Cajun Chicken served with spicy mayo

Chicken ceasar wrap

$11.50

Club sandwich

$12.50

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with your choice of swiss or provolone

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken served with spicy mayo

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.50

FriedChicken served with spicy mayo

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$12.00

GrilledChicken served with spicy mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.50

GrilledChicken served with spicy mayo

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Bacon Avocado sandwich

$12.50

Turkey bacon Avocado wrap

$12.50

Specialties

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Cajun Chicken Mac

$14.50

House crafted mac & cheese topped with cajun spice grilled chicken breast

Chicken and a Biscuit

$13.50

Fried chicken breast strips topped with our house sausage gravy and pickles sandwiched in our house biscuit

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken strips

$10.50

They speak for themselves – no description necessary. Try them and you will be hooked

Pesto chicken mac n' cheese

$14.50

House crafted mac & cheese with our own pesto sauce topped with grilled chicken breast

Pulled Pork Mac

$14.50

House crafted mac & chees with a generous portion of our own smoked pork

Purist Mac n Cheese

$10.50

House crafted mac & cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005

