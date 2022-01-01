Main picView gallery

iCompete Experience 2405 South Stemmons Freeway

review star

No reviews yet

2405 South Stemmons Freeway

Lewisville, TX 75067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer Wall Card

$10 Beer Wall Card

$10.00

$15 Beer Wall Card

$15.00

$20 Beer Wall Card

$20.00

Axe Throwing

Axe - 15 min

$9.00

Axe - 30 min

$18.00

Axe - 60 min

$36.00

Baseball

Baseball - 15 min

$15.00

Baseball - 30 min

$30.00

Baseball - 60 min

$60.00

Darts

Darts - 15 min

$7.50

Darts - 30 min

$15.00

Darts - 60 min

$30.00

Golf

Golf Practice - Hourly

$23.09

Golf Membership

$170.90

Golf Member - Family

$95.00

Golf Member - Guest

$25.00

Golf Student Package

$95.00

Golf Tournament Entry Fee

$25.00

Golf Suite - 15 min

$12.00

Golf Suite - 30 min

$24.00

Golf Suite - 60 min

$48.00

PGA/Golf Lesson - 60 min

$35.00

Golf Bay - 15 min

$7.50

Golf Bay - 30 min

$15.00

Golf Bay - 60 min

$30.00

PGA/Golf Lesson - 60 min

$25.00

Pool

Pool - 60 min

$15.00

All You Can Play

All You Can Play

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Play. Compete.

Location

2405 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Street Bites
orange star4.1 • 136
2401 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Chill Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2513 S. Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Coral Reef Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Round Grove Road #300 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Lewisville
orange starNo Reviews
360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2225 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Chowrastha - 121 SH 121
orange starNo Reviews
121 SH 121 Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewisville

Pollo Regio - 043 Lewisville
orange star4.5 • 706
726 Main St Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Prairie House Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 260
119 E Main St Lewisville, TX 75057
View restaurantnext
Street Bites
orange star4.1 • 136
2401 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0366 - Lewisville, TX
orange star5.0 • 1
360 E Round Grove Rd Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewisville
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston