Iconic Eats

1418 Plainfield Pike

Cranston, RI 02920

Order Again

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy golden brown onion rings.

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Heaping portion of crispy fries with a pillowy soft interior

Side Fries

$1.99

Add a crispy sidefry with any Sandwich or Burger

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded gooey mozzarella perfectly fried to a golden brown, served with our house marinara sauce

Chicken Bites

$7.99

Panko breaded chicken breast bites fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Meatballs

$10.99

Three house made beef meatballs in our delectable marinara sauce, with a dollop of ricotta cheese. Served with warm, crusty Italian bread

Nachos

$6.99

Crunchy Nachos smothered in gooey melted cheese.

Volcanic Hawaiian Nachos

$8.99

Crunchy Nachos with Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Crunchy Nachos with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Crunchy Nachos with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, scallions

Tex-Mex Nachos

$8.99

Crunchy Nachos with Seasoned ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro

Loaded Volcanic Hawaiian Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce

Loaded Chicken Primo Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, cheese, garlic, tomato sauce

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions 

Loaded BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with  Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, scallions

Loaded Tex-Mex Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with Seasoned ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro

Loaded Italian Fries

$9.99

Our Crispy Fries loaded with pepperoni, meatball crumbles, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.99

Hand breaded pickle chips, deep fried to a crunchy golden brown, with ranch dipping sauce

Wings

Spicy Teriyaki WIngs

$9.99

Nine chicken wings in a SpicyTeriyaki Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Nine chicken wings in a classic Buffalo sauce

BBQ Wings

$9.99

Nine chicken wings in our BBQ sauce

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.99

Nine chicken wings in our Garlic Parmesan sauce

Korean Hot Wings

$9.99

Nine chicken wings in our Gochujang sauce

Lemon Pepper WIngs

$9.99

Nine chicken wings dusted with our lemon pepper blend

Bourbon Brown Sugar Wings

$9.99

Nine Chicken WIngs dusted with our Bourbon Brown Sugar

PB&J

$9.99

Nine chicken wings with our unique Thai peanut and jelly sauce

Unsauced Wings

$9.99

Nine chicken wings fried golden brown

Grilled Pizza

Grilled Volcanic Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

With Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

With Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

With Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, scallions

Grilled Chicken Primo Pizza

$12.99

WIth Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, cheese, garlic, tomato sauce

Grilled Tex-Mex_Pizza

$12.99

With ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour crème, cilantro

Grilled Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

With Pepperoni, cheese, tomato sauce

Grilled Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$12.99

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, carmalized onions, scallions.

Burgers

Volcanic Hawaiian Burger

Volcanic Hawaiian Burger

$11.99

Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce

All American Burger

All American Burger

$11.99

Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mustard, mayo, ketchup

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onion ring

Tex-Mex Burger

$11.99

Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Pepperjack Cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, jalapeños, sour crème, spicy mayo

Banh Mi Burger

$11.99

Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Asian Mayo, pickled carrot and daikon slaw, jalapeños, cilantro

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Bubbly, cheese Mac and Cheese, with breadcrumb topping

Loaded Volcanic Hawaiian Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Ground beef , bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce

Loaded Chicken Primo Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, corn, garlic

Loaded Bufalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, buffalo sauce, scallions 

Loaded BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, BBQ sauce, pineapple, scallions

Loaded Tex-Mex Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with ground beef, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro

Iconic Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Chicago style thinly sliced hot roast beef on an Italian sub roll, with au jus (either dipped, ladled, or on the side) with Giardiniera (pickled carrot, cauliflower, celery, red pepper slaw

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Thinly sliced hot roast pork on an Italian sub roll with au jus, sautéed garlic spinach, and provolone cheese

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

House made beef meatballs with delectable tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a Italian sub roll

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwch

$11.99

New Orleans style breaded fried shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork with our house BBQ sauce on a brioche roll.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Hand Panko breaded breast of chicken, fried to a crispy golden brown, in our marinara sauce, covered with gooey, melted mozzarella cheese, in a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Fried

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast is on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our spicy teriyaki sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our buffalo sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our BBQ sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Garlic Parmesan Sandwich- Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our garlic parmesan sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our spicy Korean hot sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with lemon pepper, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

PB&J Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our PB&J sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Bourbon Brown Sugar Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with Bourbon Brown Sugar sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Sandwich - Fried

$11.99

Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

PB&J Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Bourbon Brown Sugar Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich - Grilled

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Pakno breaded breast of chicken, fried golden brown, with provolone cheese and house marinara on a toasted brioche roll

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$5.99

With choice of sauce — strawberry, caramel, fudge

Tiramisu

$5.99

Ladyfinger cookies, bathed in espresso, layered in a delectable mixture of mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, served with whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Rich flourless cake served with whipped cream and your choice of caramel or strawberry syrup (gluten free)

Drinks

Coke 12 oz can

$1.80

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$1.80

Sprite 12 oz can

$1.80

Fanta Grape 12 oz can

$1.80

Fanta Orange 12 oz can

$1.80

Poland Springs Water 16.9 oz

$1.80

Monster Energy Drink - Original - 16 oz can

$3.60

Coke 2 liter

$3.60

Diet Coke 2 liter

$3.60

Sprite 2 liter

$1.80

Dinners

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Hand Panko breaded breast of chicken, fried to a golden brown, baked in our marinara sauce covered with gooey melted provolone cheese. Served with penne in our marinara sauce.

Salads (Half Pan serves 10-15. Pan serves 20-30)

Garden Salad

$29.99+

Crispy lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, croutons, with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$29.99+

Crispy Romaine lettuce and croutons with our Caesar dressing.

Chicken Garden Salad

$37.99+

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, croutons, with your choice of dressing

$37.99+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$37.99+

Grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, croutons and our Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$37.99+

Our crispy Garden Salad with sliced turkey, ham, and provolone cheese.

Antipasto

$37.99+

Assorted Italians cold cuts and cheeses on fresh greens, with peppers, onions, tomatoes, olives, and other veggies.

Pasta and Potatoes (Half Pan serves 6-8. Pan serves 12-15)

Penne pasta with marinara sauce

$24.99+

Penna pasta with our signature marinara sauce.

Mac and Cheese

$26.99+

Elbow macaroni with our cheese sauce, topped with baked breadcrumbs

Baked Ziti

$28.99+

Baked pasta in our marinara sauce and ricotta cheese, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Penne with Pink Vodka Sauce

$27.99+

Penne with our Pink Vodka sauce

Pasta and Broccoli Aglio Olio

$29.00+

Penne pasta in olive oil with broccoli.

Oven Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$24.99+

Oven Roasted Red Bliss potatoes, crispy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside.

Buttery Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$24.99+

Buttery, garlicky mashed potatoes.

Entrees (Half Pan serves 6-8. Pan serves 12-15)

Sausage, Red Bliss Potatoes, and Red Peppers

$29.99+

Roasted sausage, Red Bliss potatoes, and sweet red peppers.

Lasagna

$36.99+

Crumbles Meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce layered in sheets of pasta in our marinara sauce.

Eggplant Lasagna

$36.99+

Breaded eggplant with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce layered in sheets of pasta in our marinara sauce.

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$36.99+

Breaded eggplant baked with cheese and our marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Penne Pasta

$29.99+

Penne pasta with grilled chicken breast and vegetables

Stuffed Shells

$29.99+

Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in our marinara sauce

Meatballs

$29.99+

Italian meatballs in our marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$36.99+

Panko breaded chicken breast cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Chicken Cacciatori

$33.99+

Chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms in our marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$33.99+

Chicken breast cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in our Marsala sauce.

Scrod Florentine

$36.99+

Ocean Fresh Scrod with a tasty cracker and seafood stuffing

Loaded Mac And Cheese

$29.99+

Choose one of our signature Loaded Mac and Cheeses: Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Primo, Tex-Mex, Volcanic Hawaiian Burger,

Buffet Packages (Minimum of 20 people per package)

Italian Dinner

$13.99

Pick One Entree. Penne with Marinara, Garden Salad with Dressing, Italian Bread with Butter.

Deluxe Italian Dinner

$15.99

Pick Two Entrees, Penne with Marinara, Garden Salad with Dressing, Italian Bread with Butter.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Legendary food in a fun, relaxed atmosphere

Location

1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, RI 02920

Directions

