Iconic Eats

1418 Plainfield Pike
Cranston, RI 02920
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Crispy golden brown onion rings.
Fries
Heaping portion of crispy fries with a pillowy soft interior
Side Fries
Add a crispy sidefry with any Sandwich or Burger
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded gooey mozzarella perfectly fried to a golden brown, served with our house marinara sauce
Chicken Bites
Panko breaded chicken breast bites fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Meatballs
Three house made beef meatballs in our delectable marinara sauce, with a dollop of ricotta cheese. Served with warm, crusty Italian bread
Nachos
Crunchy Nachos smothered in gooey melted cheese.
Volcanic Hawaiian Nachos
Crunchy Nachos with Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Crunchy Nachos with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Crunchy Nachos with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, scallions
Tex-Mex Nachos
Crunchy Nachos with Seasoned ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro
Loaded Volcanic Hawaiian Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce
Loaded Chicken Primo Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, cheese, garlic, tomato sauce
Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions
Loaded BBQ Chicken Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, scallions
Loaded Tex-Mex Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with Seasoned ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro
Loaded Italian Fries
Our Crispy Fries loaded with pepperoni, meatball crumbles, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand breaded pickle chips, deep fried to a crunchy golden brown, with ranch dipping sauce
Wings
Spicy Teriyaki WIngs
Nine chicken wings in a SpicyTeriyaki Sauce
Buffalo Wings
Nine chicken wings in a classic Buffalo sauce
BBQ Wings
Nine chicken wings in our BBQ sauce
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Nine chicken wings in our Garlic Parmesan sauce
Korean Hot Wings
Nine chicken wings in our Gochujang sauce
Lemon Pepper WIngs
Nine chicken wings dusted with our lemon pepper blend
Bourbon Brown Sugar Wings
Nine Chicken WIngs dusted with our Bourbon Brown Sugar
PB&J
Nine chicken wings with our unique Thai peanut and jelly sauce
Unsauced Wings
Nine chicken wings fried golden brown
Grilled Pizza
Grilled Volcanic Hawaiian Pizza
With Ground beef, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza
With Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, Buffalo sauce, scallions
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
With Breaded chicken bites, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, scallions
Grilled Chicken Primo Pizza
WIth Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, cheese, garlic, tomato sauce
Grilled Tex-Mex_Pizza
With ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour crème, cilantro
Grilled Pepperoni Pizza
With Pepperoni, cheese, tomato sauce
Grilled Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, carmalized onions, scallions.
Burgers
Volcanic Hawaiian Burger
Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce
All American Burger
Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mustard, mayo, ketchup
Cowboy Burger
Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, fried onion ring
Tex-Mex Burger
Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Pepperjack Cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, jalapeños, sour crème, spicy mayo
Banh Mi Burger
Half pound flame broiled burger on a buttered toasted brioche, with Asian Mayo, pickled carrot and daikon slaw, jalapeños, cilantro
Mac and Cheese
Classic Mac and Cheese
Bubbly, cheese Mac and Cheese, with breadcrumb topping
Loaded Volcanic Hawaiian Mac and Cheese
Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Ground beef , bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, spicy teriyaki sauce
Loaded Chicken Primo Mac and Cheese
Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, broccoli, corn, garlic
Loaded Bufalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, buffalo sauce, scallions
Loaded BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese
Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with Breaded chicken bites, bacon, BBQ sauce, pineapple, scallions
Loaded Tex-Mex Mac and Cheese
Our Mac and Cheese, loaded with ground beef, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour crème, cilantro
Iconic Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwich
Chicago style thinly sliced hot roast beef on an Italian sub roll, with au jus (either dipped, ladled, or on the side) with Giardiniera (pickled carrot, cauliflower, celery, red pepper slaw
Italian Roast Pork Sandwich
Thinly sliced hot roast pork on an Italian sub roll with au jus, sautéed garlic spinach, and provolone cheese
Meatball Sandwich
House made beef meatballs with delectable tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a Italian sub roll
Shrimp Po Boy Sandwch
New Orleans style breaded fried shrimp on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork with our house BBQ sauce on a brioche roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Hand Panko breaded breast of chicken, fried to a crispy golden brown, in our marinara sauce, covered with gooey, melted mozzarella cheese, in a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwiches
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast is on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our spicy teriyaki sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our buffalo sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our BBQ sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Garlic Parmesan Sandwich- Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our garlic parmesan sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our spicy Korean hot sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with lemon pepper, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
PB&J Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with our PB&J sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Bourbon Brown Sugar Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with Bourbon Brown Sugar sauce, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Sandwich - Fried
Panko hand-breaded fried chicken breast OR grilled chicken breast on a buttered, toasted brioche roll, with cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Garlic Parmesan Sandwich - Grilled
Korean Hot Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
PB&J Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Bourbon Brown Sugar Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Chicken Sandwich - Grilled
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Pakno breaded breast of chicken, fried golden brown, with provolone cheese and house marinara on a toasted brioche roll
Dessert
Fried Oreos
With choice of sauce — strawberry, caramel, fudge
Tiramisu
Ladyfinger cookies, bathed in espresso, layered in a delectable mixture of mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, served with whipped cream
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Rich flourless cake served with whipped cream and your choice of caramel or strawberry syrup (gluten free)
Drinks
Dinners
Salads (Half Pan serves 10-15. Pan serves 20-30)
Garden Salad
Crispy lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine lettuce and croutons with our Caesar dressing.
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, croutons, with your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, croutons and our Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Our crispy Garden Salad with sliced turkey, ham, and provolone cheese.
Antipasto
Assorted Italians cold cuts and cheeses on fresh greens, with peppers, onions, tomatoes, olives, and other veggies.
Pasta and Potatoes (Half Pan serves 6-8. Pan serves 12-15)
Penne pasta with marinara sauce
Penna pasta with our signature marinara sauce.
Mac and Cheese
Elbow macaroni with our cheese sauce, topped with baked breadcrumbs
Baked Ziti
Baked pasta in our marinara sauce and ricotta cheese, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Penne with Pink Vodka Sauce
Penne with our Pink Vodka sauce
Pasta and Broccoli Aglio Olio
Penne pasta in olive oil with broccoli.
Oven Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Oven Roasted Red Bliss potatoes, crispy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside.
Buttery Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Buttery, garlicky mashed potatoes.
Entrees (Half Pan serves 6-8. Pan serves 12-15)
Sausage, Red Bliss Potatoes, and Red Peppers
Roasted sausage, Red Bliss potatoes, and sweet red peppers.
Lasagna
Crumbles Meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce layered in sheets of pasta in our marinara sauce.
Eggplant Lasagna
Breaded eggplant with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce layered in sheets of pasta in our marinara sauce.
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant baked with cheese and our marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with grilled chicken breast and vegetables
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in our marinara sauce
Meatballs
Italian meatballs in our marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Panko breaded chicken breast cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Cacciatori
Chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms in our marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in our Marsala sauce.
Scrod Florentine
Ocean Fresh Scrod with a tasty cracker and seafood stuffing
Loaded Mac And Cheese
Choose one of our signature Loaded Mac and Cheeses: Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Primo, Tex-Mex, Volcanic Hawaiian Burger,
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1418 Plainfield Pike, Cranston, RI 02920