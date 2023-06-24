Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Iconic by Chesterfield DoubleTree Hotel Utica

73 Reviews

$$

102 Lafayette Street

Utica, NY 13502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

N/A Beverages

Breakfast Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

2% Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Evening N/A Beverages

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Saranac Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pellagrino Big

$7.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Pellegrino Little

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Water

$1.00

Food

STARTERS

Angry Calamari

Angry Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried calamari tossed with sweet & spicy roasted Spanish chilis with a chili garlic sauce.

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$17.00

General Tso's sweet chili garlic sauce, sesame soy glaze

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp served with our house cocktail sauce.

East Utica Meatballs

East Utica Meatballs

$16.00

Iconic's classic in-house recipe. Served with sweet and hot peppers, garlic bread, spicy sauce and a cheese blend.

Utica Greens

Utica Greens

$17.00

Escarole, cherry peppers, toasted garlic, sausage, potatoes, Romano cheese & toasted bread crumbs.

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Gouda Fondue

$14.00

Iconic House Tenders

$15.00

Fig & Prosciutto Flat Bread

$16.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine blend, shaved aged pecorino asiago, brioche croutons, anchovy and Kalamata olives.

Bacon Blue Salad

Bacon Blue Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine hearts and mesclun mix, cucumber, marinated olives, red onion, pork belly bacon, pecans and gorgonzola, with our blue cheese ranch dressing topped with aged balsamic.

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Blended greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion with balsamic dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Caprese Plate

$12.00

HANDHELDS

Classic Iconic Burger

$15.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a fresh baked brioche roll. Served with Waffle fries.

Iconic Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

ENTREES

French Cut Bone In Pork Chop

$32.00

Chicken Asiago

$26.00

Pan seared organic free range chicken, layered with prosciutto, spinach, roasted tomatoes, with melted asiago, marsala cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes.

Tuscan Chicken

$27.00

Organic chicken rolled with prosciutto & mozzarella, breaded and baked. Served over alfredo rigatoni.

Chicken Riggies

$24.00

Bite size pieces of chicken tossed with rigatoni, hot & sweet peppers, red onions, Romano cheese, and spicy marinara sauce.

Haddock Balsamico

$32.00

Stuffed with seasoned crab and baked with mozzarella and breadcrumbs, with a balsamic cream sauce. Served with parmesan risotto.

Shrimp Pesto

$27.00

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Fried Fish Tacos

$26.00

Maple Walnut Salmon

$31.00

SIDES

Side Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Brown Sugar Carrots

$6.00

Asparagus

$8.00

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Homemade gluten free chocolate flourless cake.

Pb Marsc Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Ny Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids plate

$6.00

DRESSINGS $$

Side ranch

$0.50

Side sour cream

$0.75

Side of chili garlic sauce

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

BRUNCH

Iconic Breakfast

$36.00

Strip steak, Two organic eggs, your way, with home fries and toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Two organic eggs, tomatoes, olive oil, shaved parmesan, avocado on toast

Hotel Breakfast

$12.00

Kielbasa, pierogis, sauteed onions, two eggs your way, and bacon topped with our cheddar and provolone cheese sauce. Served with home fries

Utica Greens Omelette

$16.00

Three egg omelette with ham, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, and cheddar. Served with home fries and fresh fruit

Create Your Own Omelette

$16.00

Three egg omelette with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onion and feta. Served with home fries and fresh fruit

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Melted cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheeses, scrambled eggs, ham, chorizo sausage and pico de Gallo

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Shaved ribeye, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, provolone and cheddar cheese sauce on a fresh hoagie

Creme Brûlée French Toast

$14.00

Ham, gruyere cheese, dijon pork carnitas, field greens, in a battered and deep fried sandwich

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$8.00

Strawberries And Cream Waffles

$14.00

kid's scrambled eggs

$8.00

kid's French Toast

$7.00

kid's pancakes

$6.00

Kid's Waffles

$6.00

Original Pancakes

$7.00

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, fried egg and thosand island dressing on a brioche roll

Crab Cake Egg Benedict

$20.00

Blackberry Champagne Mule

$10.00

Sorbet and rose with fruit

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Choose from apple smoked bacon, celery, stuffed olives, hot sauces and spices, jalapenos and pickled vegetables

Bottomless mimosa for 90 minutes

$18.00

Bottomless mimosa REFILL

Flight of Mimosas

$22.00

Espresso, absolut vanilla, chocolate liquore, baileys

Sangria Lemonade

$13.00

Choose from a variety of fruit juices and fruit garnishes

Single Mimosa

$7.00

Gin and grapefruit juice

tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Iced coffee, kahlua and rum over vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup, and whipped cream

Complimentary Mimosa For Mom

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Chorizo Sausage

$5.00

Egg White

$2.00

Greens

$8.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Homemade Cinnabon

$8.00

Loaded Crispy Home Fries

$9.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage patty

$3.00

Waffle

$5.00

Coffe

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

espresso

$3.00

grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Angry Calamari

$17.00

bang Bang Cauliflower

$17.00

Pastry Basket - croissant, danish, muffin

$10.00

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$10.00

Sticky Cinnabun

$8.00

Utica Greens

$17.00

Add Proteins

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Add Strip Steak

$25.00

Easter Brunch

Adult Brunch

$42.00

Kids Brunch

$19.00

Under 5 Brunch

Eggs Benedict

Kids Chicken Tenders

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mother's Day Brunch

Mother's Day Brunch

$42.00

Childrens Mother's Day brunch

$18.00

Under 5 Mother's Day

Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

Eggs Benedict

Complimentary Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Breakfast Menu weekends

Breakfast Entrees And Sides

Pancakes

$9.00

French Toast

$10.00

Waffle

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

The Scrambler

$14.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$14.00

Create Your Own Omlet

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Maple Sausage Or Bacon

$5.00

Yogurt & Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Breakfast Potatos

$4.00

Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

$3.00

Todays Muffin

$4.00

English Muffin/ Toast

$3.00

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Bakeries, cereal and parfait

Basket Of Fresh Bakeries

$9.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

Yogurt And Fruiut Parfait

$10.00

Cokd Cereal Selction

$6.00

Beverages

Soda Or Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange, Cranberry Or Apple Juice

$4.00

Selction Of Assorted Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

House Blend Coffee Or Decaf

$3.00

Milk 2% Or Oatmilk

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Breakfast Menu-New

Bakeries, Cereals, Fruit & Yogurt

Muffin

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Fresh fruit

$6.00

Cereal box w milk

$5.00

Individual yogurt

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast sausage

$4.00

Breakfast potatoes

$4.00

Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

Farm Fresh Egg

$3.00

English muffin

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Apple / Orange

$1.50

1 Slice Of Toast

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Ham

$1.50

Yogurt Granola

$4.00

Breakfast Entrees

Bacon - side

$5.00

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Breakfast potatoes - side

$4.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Danish

$4.00

French Toast

$9.00

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Quiche

$8.00

Sausage - side

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

tea

$3.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$10.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

Yogurt

$5.00

Modifier

LIQUOR MODS

PREMIUM DOUBLE

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cocktails and Kitchen

Website

Location

102 Lafayette Street, Utica, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery
Iconic by Chesterfield image
Iconic by Chesterfield image

Similar restaurants in your area

Daniele Imports
orange starNo Reviews
1556 Mohawk Street Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Creekside Family Restaurant - 3888 Oneida Street
orange starNo Reviews
3888 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413
View restaurantnext
Crust Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
86 Hanger Road, Unit 101B Rome, NY 13441
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Utica

Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Utica
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston