Iconic by Chesterfield DoubleTree Hotel Utica
73 Reviews
$$
102 Lafayette Street
Utica, NY 13502
N/A Beverages
Breakfast Beverages
Evening N/A Beverages
Food
STARTERS
Angry Calamari
Lightly fried calamari tossed with sweet & spicy roasted Spanish chilis with a chili garlic sauce.
Bang Bang Cauliflower
General Tso's sweet chili garlic sauce, sesame soy glaze
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp served with our house cocktail sauce.
East Utica Meatballs
Iconic's classic in-house recipe. Served with sweet and hot peppers, garlic bread, spicy sauce and a cheese blend.
Utica Greens
Escarole, cherry peppers, toasted garlic, sausage, potatoes, Romano cheese & toasted bread crumbs.
Margherita Flatbread
Gouda Fondue
Iconic House Tenders
Fig & Prosciutto Flat Bread
SOUPS & SALADS
Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, shaved aged pecorino asiago, brioche croutons, anchovy and Kalamata olives.
Bacon Blue Salad
Chopped romaine hearts and mesclun mix, cucumber, marinated olives, red onion, pork belly bacon, pecans and gorgonzola, with our blue cheese ranch dressing topped with aged balsamic.
Mixed Greens Salad
Side Salad
Blended greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion with balsamic dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Avocado Salad
Caprese Plate
HANDHELDS
ENTREES
French Cut Bone In Pork Chop
Chicken Asiago
Pan seared organic free range chicken, layered with prosciutto, spinach, roasted tomatoes, with melted asiago, marsala cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes.
Tuscan Chicken
Organic chicken rolled with prosciutto & mozzarella, breaded and baked. Served over alfredo rigatoni.
Chicken Riggies
Bite size pieces of chicken tossed with rigatoni, hot & sweet peppers, red onions, Romano cheese, and spicy marinara sauce.
Haddock Balsamico
Stuffed with seasoned crab and baked with mozzarella and breadcrumbs, with a balsamic cream sauce. Served with parmesan risotto.
Shrimp Pesto
Lobster Ravioli
Fried Fish Tacos
Maple Walnut Salmon
SIDES
DESSERTS
CHILDREN'S MENU
DRESSINGS $$
BRUNCH
Iconic Breakfast
Strip steak, Two organic eggs, your way, with home fries and toast
Avocado Toast
Two organic eggs, tomatoes, olive oil, shaved parmesan, avocado on toast
Hotel Breakfast
Kielbasa, pierogis, sauteed onions, two eggs your way, and bacon topped with our cheddar and provolone cheese sauce. Served with home fries
Utica Greens Omelette
Three egg omelette with ham, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, and cheddar. Served with home fries and fresh fruit
Create Your Own Omelette
Three egg omelette with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onion and feta. Served with home fries and fresh fruit
Breakfast Quesadilla
Melted cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheeses, scrambled eggs, ham, chorizo sausage and pico de Gallo
Eggs Benedict
Shaved ribeye, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, provolone and cheddar cheese sauce on a fresh hoagie
Creme Brûlée French Toast
Ham, gruyere cheese, dijon pork carnitas, field greens, in a battered and deep fried sandwich
Chicken & Waffles
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwich
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Strawberries And Cream Waffles
kid's scrambled eggs
kid's French Toast
kid's pancakes
Kid's Waffles
Original Pancakes
Brunch Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, fried egg and thosand island dressing on a brioche roll
Crab Cake Egg Benedict
Blackberry Champagne Mule
Sorbet and rose with fruit
Bloody Mary
Choose from apple smoked bacon, celery, stuffed olives, hot sauces and spices, jalapenos and pickled vegetables
Bottomless mimosa for 90 minutes
Bottomless mimosa REFILL
Flight of Mimosas
Espresso, absolut vanilla, chocolate liquore, baileys
Sangria Lemonade
Choose from a variety of fruit juices and fruit garnishes
Single Mimosa
Gin and grapefruit juice
tequila Sunrise
Iced coffee, kahlua and rum over vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup, and whipped cream
Complimentary Mimosa For Mom
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Chorizo Sausage
Egg White
Greens
Home Fries
Homemade Cinnabon
Loaded Crispy Home Fries
Toast
Turkey Sausage patty
Waffle
Coffe
Cranberry Juice
espresso
grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Orange Juice
Tea
Angry Calamari
bang Bang Cauliflower
Pastry Basket - croissant, danish, muffin
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Sticky Cinnabun
Utica Greens
Easter Brunch
Mother's Day Brunch
Breakfast Menu weekends
Breakfast Entrees And Sides
Pancakes
French Toast
Waffle
Eggs Benedict
The Scrambler
Two Farm Fresh Eggs
Create Your Own Omlet
Breakfast Sandwich
Maple Sausage Or Bacon
Yogurt & Seasonal Fruit
Breakfast Potatos
Buttermilk Pancake
Farm Fresh Eggs
Todays Muffin
English Muffin/ Toast
Breakfast Buffet
Bakeries, cereal and parfait
Beverages
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Menu-New
Bakeries, Cereals, Fruit & Yogurt
Muffin
Croissant
Danish
Fresh fruit
Cereal box w milk
Individual yogurt
Bacon
Breakfast sausage
Breakfast potatoes
Buttermilk Pancake
Farm Fresh Egg
English muffin
Toast
Apple / Orange
1 Slice Of Toast
Add Cheese
Add Ham
Yogurt Granola
Breakfast Entrees
Modifier
LIQUOR MODS
