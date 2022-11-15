Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iconic Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

13295 Spring Valley Pkwy Suite D

Victorville, CA 92395

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Build your own
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Iconic Special

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95
(6) Chicken Wings

(6) Chicken Wings

$7.95

6 Traditional

(12) Chicken Wings

(12) Chicken Wings

$13.95

12 Traditional

(8) Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.95

8 Boneless

(16) Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.95

16 Boneless

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$6.95

French Fries

$2.95

Fried zucchini

$6.95
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.95

Cheese

(10) Mac & Cheese Bites

(10) Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.99

10

(25) Mac & Cheese Bites

(25) Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

25

The Iconic "Nicks Sticks"

$9.95+

The Original Our handmade pizza dough with garlic butter and three cheese blend, cut into strips and served with ranch dressing or marinara sauce.

Fresh Salads

Small Salad

Small Salad

$5.95
Large Salad

Large Salad

$8.95

1 trip

AYCE Large Salad

AYCE Large Salad

$10.95

unlimited trips

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Lunch Buffet

$12.95

Pizza

Pizza Build your own

Pizza Build your own

$9.95+

Build your own Small Toppings $1.00 Each Medium Toppings $1.50 Each Large Toppings $2.00 Each

The Iconic "Nicks Sticks"

$9.95+

The Original Our handmade pizza dough with garlic butter and three cheese blend, cut into strips and served with ranch dressing or marinara sauce.

Iconic Special

Iconic Special

$12.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Fresh Mushrooms

Meat Lover

$12.95+

Alfredo Pizza

$12.95+
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$12.95+

Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.95+
Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$12.95+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95+

Veggie Deluxe

$12.95+
The Barmaids Special

The Barmaids Special

$12.95+

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.95+

Hawaiian Delight

$11.95+

Round-Up Special

$11.95+

Pastrami Pizza

$11.95+

Chicago Special

$11.95+

Sproccoli Pizza

$11.95+

Iconic White Pizza

$11.95+

Slice

$2.75

Slice Lunch Special Monday thru Friday 11 to 2

Slice and Lg Soda

$4.59

Slice and Soda Lunch Special Monday thru Friday 11 to 2

Side Orders

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.95
2 Meatballs

2 Meatballs

$4.50

2 Sausages

$4.50

Pepperoncini's

$1.50

Anchovies

$2.95

Dipping Sauces

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.95

16oz Ranch

$4.00

32oz Ranch

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$2.95

Hot Sandwich's

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Sweet Italian Sausage, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.95

A Generous Portion of Pastrami with Mustard & Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.95

Deep Fried Eggplant Baked with Mozzarella & Marinara

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.95

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella & Marinara

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.95

Deep Fried Chicken Breast Served with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoe & Mayonnaise

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Beef & Cheddar Cheese Cooked in BBQ Sauce

BBQ Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Ham & Cheddar Cheese Cooked in BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fried Chicken Doused in Buffalo Sauce, Provolone & Lettuce

Cold or Hot Sandwich's

Italian Combo

$9.95

Ham , Canadian Bacon, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Doused in a light Italian Dressing

Ham Grinder

$9.95

With Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard & Mayonnaise

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.95

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard & MAyonnaise

Calzones

Meatball Calzone

$10.95

BBQ Beef Calzone

$10.95

Ham Calzone

$10.95

Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.95

Sausage Calzone

$10.95

Spinach Calzone

$9.95

Veggie Calzone

$9.95

Cheese Calzone

$8.98

Italian Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Served with Spaghetti or Penne with Marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Homemade Lasagna

$14.95
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.95

Penne

$11.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccini Served with our home made Alfredo Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Beef Ravioli

$11.95

Half order Penne

$6.95

Half Order Spaghetti

$6.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Catering

Lasagna 12 to 15

$120.00

1/2 Baked Penne

$75.00

1/2 Fettuccini

$75.00

1/2 Spaghetti

$65.00

Full Baked Penne

$110.00

Full Fettuccini

$100.00

Full Spaghetti

$95.00

1/2 Penne

$65.00

Full Penne

$95.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks Small

$1.95

Soft Drinks Large

$2.95

Soft Drink Pitcher

$4.25

No refills

Hot Tea

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

No refills

Milk

$1.95

No refills

Root Beer Float

$3.50

No refills

Bag of Ice

$1.95

2 Liter Soda

$2.95

Beer & Wine

White Claw

$3.95
