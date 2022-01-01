Restaurant header imageView gallery

Idle Awhile Resort

120 Georgetown Landing Road

Georgetown, FL 32139

Breakfast Plates

River Shrimp Hash

$13.95

Andouille Sausage and hash

Idle Awhile Omlette

Idle Awhile Omlette

$12.95

3 eggs and lots of filling

Breakfast Club

$12.95

Delicious Breakfast Sandwich

Your Way

$10.95

Made the way you like it

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$11.95

Texas size french toast

Morning Glory

$9.95

Light and healthy

Vanilla Pancakes

$11.95

Nothing held back, delicious

Cheesy Stone Ground Grits

$12.95

with 2 eggs and choice of meat

Hueves Rancheros

$9.95

Sorry (Not Sorry)

$8.95

Fresh baked and served warm

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$8.95

Like grandma used to make

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits, Small

$4.95

IAR Morning Sandwich

$8.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Sunrise Sides

Crisp Smoked Bacon

$3.95

Smoked Sausage Pattie

$3.95

Sausage Links

$3.95

Cheesy Stone Ground Grits

$3.95

Hash Browns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.75

Fresh Baked Muffins

$3.95

Sticky Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Texas Toast

$2.95

Extra Egg

$1.95

Side Gravy

$1.75

Single Pancake

$2.95

Boat Slip Starters

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$8.95

3 Crispy Egg Rolls Stuffed With Smoked Pulled Pork, Cabbage Slaw And Sweet Smokey Bbq Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

try these chicken tenders with one of our wing sauces, buttermilk ranch, or orange blossom honey-mustard.

Gator Nuggets

$12.95

marinated in our own citrus-garlic-herb marinade, blackened, or fried and served with jezabelle sauce or remoulade sauce.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.95

with sausage and cream cheese, topped with provolone cheese

House Made Cajun Fried Pickles

$7.95

fresh packed pickles slices fried crispy and served with our own buttermilk ranch sauce.

Stuffed Potato Boats

$9.95

topped with smokey bacon, andouille sausage, cheddar-jack cheese, and scallions served with sour cream

Smothered Nachos

$9.95

crispy tortilla chips blanketed in our craft beer cheese, pulled oak smoked chicken, pickled jalapenos, scallions, and smokey BBQ sauce drizzle

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

toasted coconut on east coast wild shrimp served with our Jezebelle sauce or remoulade sauce

Riverside Soups and Salads

Soup of the Day, Cup

$3.95

Soup of the Day, Bowl

$5.95

Riverside Clam Chowder, Cup

$3.95

creamy clam broth, sweet corn, potatoes, sliced clams, and a touch of spice will warm your soul

Riverside Clam Chowder, Bowl

$5.95

creamy clam broth, sweet corn, potatoes, sliced clams, and a touch of spice will warm your soul

Gumbo, Cup

$5.95

pulled smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, tomatoes, and warming spices with Louisiana long grain rice.

Gumbo, Bowl

$8.95

pulled smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, tomatoes, and warming spices with Louisiana long grain rice.

Classic Caesar Salad, Small

$5.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, crisp croutons, and classic dressing.

Classic Caeser Salad, Large

$7.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, crisp croutons, and classic dressing.

Market Chopped Salad, Small

$5.95

crisp mixed greens, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy onion straws.

Market Chopped Salad, Large

$7.95

crisp mixed greens, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy onion straws.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

House Salad

$5.95

Two Hands

Po'Boy Sandwich

$14.95

your choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried gator on a rustic roll with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and remoulade sauce.

Slow Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

sliced on garlic Texas toast

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

sliced on garlic Texas toast

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

chicken tenders, tomato basil sauce, and melted mozzarella on a rustic roll

Grilled Fresh Burger

$12.75

1/2 lb burger grilled to order on soft brioche bun. Build your burger the way you want it. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Cajun Connection Burger

$12.95

1/2lb burger blackened, topped with smoked blue cheese, caramelized onions, cajun fried pickles, and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Surf and Turf Burger

$14.95

1/2lb burger topped with fried or blackened shrimp, remoulade sauce, and swiss cheese

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$14.95

Cut thin and delcious

Impossible Burger

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Big Oak Smokehouse

Oak Smoked Chicken Dinner

$14.95

our secret delicious rub and two hours of smoldering oak make this juicy and tender.

Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner

$14.95

over 8 hours in the smokey sauna renders this swine to be delicious.

Smoked Ribs Dinner

$24.95

nice and slow with our secret delicious rub and these ribs have the perfect bite.

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$18.95

nice and slow with our secret delicious rub and these ribs have the perfect bite.

Slow Smoked Brisket Dinner

$17.95

our secret delicious rub and over 12 hours of patience goes into our sliced brisket.

Entrees

Ribeye Steak 14oz

$29.45

our aged center cut sirloin is marinated in roasted garlic olive oil, fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and sea salt. Cooked to perfection to your preferred temperature

Fresh Baked Lasagna

$14.50

fresh pasta, tomato basil sauce, ricotta, crumbled Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan in a cast iron skillet.

Nature's Way Lasagna

$14.50

fresh pasta, tomato basil sauce, ricotta, fresh spinach, crimini mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and parmesan in a cast iron skillet

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.95

Tomato basil sauce with homemade meatballs

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$17.95

Original English Cottage Pie

$14.95

Dock Sides

Three Cheese Mac and Cheese

$4.25

Great with everything

Rosemary Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.75

Great with everything

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Great with everything

Crispy French Fries

$3.95

Great with everything

Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.85

Great with everything

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Great with everything

Southern Simmered Collards

$2.85

Great with everything

Pit Smoked Baked Beans

$3.85

Great with everything

Corn Bread

$3.25

Great with everything

Side Salad

$2.75

No Sides

SOD Cup

$3.95

Chowder Cup

$3.95

Gumbo Cup

$3.95

Daily Special

6 Wings

$9.75

12 Wings

$17.25

Jambalaya

$13.45

Fried Chicken

$16.75

Patty Melt

$10.95

Fish and Chips

$9.95

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.45

Ham and Cheese

$9.25

BBQ Pork Hogie

$9.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.95

Meatball Sub Special

$10.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Chili Nachos

$11.95

Penne Bolognese

$10.95

Build Your Own

12' Build Your Own

$10.00

14' Build Your Own

$12.00

18' Build Your Own

$14.00

Pizza's

Cheese

$10.95+

Meat Lovers

$14.95+

The Works

$14.95+

Pepperoni

$12.95+

Sausage

$12.95+

Gourmet Pizza's

MARGHERITA

$12.95+

Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, parmesan, and EVOO

THE BOSS

$12.95+

Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, sliced smoked brisket, and mozzarella

RAGIN' CAJUN

$12.95+

Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, scallions, andouille sausage, pulled smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, and Cajun spice

THE DOCKSIDE

$12.95+

Roasted garlic olive oil, ricotta cheese, spinach, chopped clams, and mozzarella

SHORESIDE LUAU

$12.95+

Roasted garlic olive oil, pulled smoked pork, pineapple, crisp smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and a sesame-ginger soy sauce

NATURE'S WAY

$12.95+

Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and a balsamic glaze

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$6.25

Apple Crisp

$6.25

Flan

$6.25

Cheesecake

$6.25

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Chocolate Mousse

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie

$4.75

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.75

Pecan Pie

$4.75

Build Your Own

Build your own Sandwich

$7.50

Speciality Sandwich

Italian Combo

$9.49

Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone oil & vinegar, your choice of peppers

American Combo

$9.49

Ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, mayo

Balboa

$9.49

Roast beef, melted swiss & garlic dressing

Pastrami Reuben

$9.49

Hot pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut & mustard

Vegetarian Delight

$7.99

American, swiss & muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Turkey Club

$9.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Roast Beef Club

$9.49

Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Ranch

$9.99

Chicken cutlet, bacon, ranch dressing & your choice of cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled steak with cheese, peppers, and onions

Riverfront BLT

$7.99

Lots of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Inferno

$9.49

Buffalo chicken, wing sauce, hot peppers, and pepper jack cheese

Veggie Wedgie

$7.99

Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and oil & vinegar

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ORANGE

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

MR PIB

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

TONIC

$2.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.95

SWEET TEA

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

UNSWEET TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.75

DECAF COFFEE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

DECAF HOT TEA

$2.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.95

DECAF ICED COFFEE

$2.95

BEER

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple 12 oz BTL

$4.25

Blue Moon 12 oz BTL

$4.25

Bud Light 12 oz BTL

$3.00

Bud Light 16 oz. Aluminum

$4.25

Bud Light Lime 12 oz BTL

$3.25

Budweiser 12 oz BTL

$2.75

Budweiser 16 oz Aluminum

$4.25

Coors 12 oz BTL

$3.00

Coors Light 12 oz BTL

$3.00

Corona Extra 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Corona Premier 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Fat Tire 12 oz BTL

$4.25

Heineken 0.0 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Heineken 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Kona Big Wave 12 oz BTL

$4.25

LandShark Lager 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 12 oz BTL

$3.25

Miller High Life 12 oz BTL

$3.25

Miller Lite 12 oz BTL

$3.25

Modelo 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Shock Top Belgium 12 oz BTL

$4.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12 oz BTL

$4.25

Stella Artois 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Yuengling 12 oz BTL

$4.00

Bud Light 12oz BTL Bucket

$15.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz BTL Bucket

$16.00

Coors Light 12oz BTL Bucket

$15.00

Budweiser 12oz BTL Bucket

$15.00

Corona Extra 12oz BTL Bucket

$16.00

Miller Light 12oz BTL Bucket

$16.25

Beach Hippie IPA 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Bud 16 oz. CAN

$4.50

Bud Light CAN

$2.75

Bud Lite 16 oz. CAN

$4.25

Bud Zero 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Budweiser CAN

$2.75

Busch Beer 12 oz CAN

$2.50

Busch Bucket

$12.50

Busch Light 12 0z CAN

$2.50

Busch Light bucket

$12.50

Coors Banquet 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Coors Light 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Golden Road Mango Cart 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Intuition Party Wave 12 oz CAN

$4.25

Mic Amber Bock CAN

$3.75

Natural Ice 12 oz CAN

$2.50

Natural Ice Bucket

$12.50

Natural Light

$2.50

Orange Blossom Pilsner 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz CAN

$2.95

Red Bull 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Red Bull SF 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Sierra Pale Ale 12 oz CAN

$4.00

Summer Shandy 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Terrapin Luau 12 oz CAN

$2.75

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Up River 12 oz CAN

$4.00

WINE

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Barefoot Sauv Blanc

$4.00

Barefoot White Zinfindel

$4.00

Chianti

$6.00

Coastal Chardonnay

$6.00

Coastal Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Crane Lake Chardonnay

$4.00

Crane Lake Moscato

$4.00

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$7.75

Gabriella Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gabriella Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Kendall Jackson Avant Chardonnay

$5.75

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$5.75

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$5.25

Paul Barn Riesling

$7.00

Paul Barn Riesling BTL

$26.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Sparkling

$5.50

Villa San Giovanni Moscato

$7.00

Villa San Giovanni Moscato BTL

$26.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Barefoot Malbec

$4.00

Barefoot Merlot

$4.00

Carlo Rossi Sangria

$5.25

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Crane Lake Cabernat

$4.00

Crane Lake Merlot

$4.00

Decoy Merlot

$9.75

Frontera Cabernet Merlot

$8.00

Frontera Cabernet Merlot BTL

$30.00

Joy Pinot Noir

$6.00

Joy Pinot Noir BTL

$22.00

Mairena Malbec

$8.00

Mairena Malbec BTL

$30.00

Mariette's Merlot

$7.00

Mariette's Merlot BTL

$26.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$5.75

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.25

Mondavi Private

$6.25

Poppy Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Poppy Hill Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$26.00

Pink Rose

$6.00

Mionetto Prestige

$6.75

Moet & Chandon Rose Champagne

$12.00

LIQUOR

Happy Hour Vodka

$2.75

Well Vodka

$3.75

Absolut

$5.75

Belvedere

$6.50

Chopin Potato Vodka

$6.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.25

Dixie

$5.25

Grey Goose

$7.50

Grey Goose Citron

$7.50

Jeremiah Weed

$4.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Luksusowa Vodka

$5.25

New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade

$5.75

Pinnacle

$4.25

Pinnacle Whipped Chocolate Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff

$4.75

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka

$4.50

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Vanilla Vodka

$7.50

Tito's

$6.25

Western Son

$5.25

Western Son Blueberry

$5.25

Western Son Rasberry

$5.25

Western Son Watermelon

$5.25

Happy Hour Well Gin

$2.75

Well Gin

$3.75

Aviation

$5.25

Beefeater

$5.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Gordons

$4.50

Hendricks

$6.25

Hendricks

$5.75

Tanqueray

$5.25

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

$6.75

Western Son

$5.25

Admiral Nelson

$6.25

Bacardi Lemon

$4.75

Bacardi Superior White

$4.75

Blue Chair Bay Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.50

Club Caribe Silver

$3.75

Cruzan Key Lime Rum

$4.50

Diplomatico Exclusive

$6.75

Flor De Cana Gold

$4.50

Happy Hour Well Rum

$2.75

Malibu

$5.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$4.50

Mount Gay Eclipse

$5.75

Parrot Bay 42 Mango Rum

$4.75

Parrot Bay 42 Passion Fruit Rum

$4.75

Parrot Bay 42 Pineapple Rum

$4.75

Plantation Dark

$4.50

Plantation White

$4.50

Ron Carlos Gold

$3.75

Ron Zacapa

$7.25

Rumchata

$4.75

Sailor Jerry Spiced Navy

$5.25

Well Rum

$3.75

Happy Hour Well Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.75

1800 Silver Tequila

$5.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

$3.75

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$7.00

El Jimador Regular

$5.00

El Jimador Silver

$5.00

Familia Camarena Regular

$5.25

Familia Camarena Silver

$5.25

Herradura Regular

$6.75

Herradura Silver

$6.75

Jose Quervo Esp Gold

$4.75

Mijenta Rep

$8.75

Milagro Silver

$6.25

Patron Anejo

$6.25

Patron Café

$6.25

Patron Gran Platinum

$6.75

Patron Reposado

$8.50

Patron Silver

$6.25

Patron Xo Café

$6.25

Pepe Lopez

$5.00

Happy Hour Well Whiskey

$2.75

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey

$4.25

Bulliet Rye

$6.25

Canadian Mist

$4.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.25

Crown Royal Canadian

$6.25

Crown Royal Canadian Black

$7.25

Crown Royal Peach

$7.25

Diabolique

Early Times

$4.25

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels Black

$4.75

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jack Daniels Single

$6.25

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.25

Jameson Orange

$6.25

Jim Beam

$4.25

Knob Creek

$6.25

Makers 46

$6.75

Makers Mark

$6.25

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams VO

$4.25

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey

$4.75

Tullamore Dew

$6.25

Tullamore Dew 12 YO SP Reserve

$8.25

Tullamore Dew 14 YO Single Malt

$9.25

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Wild Turkey American Honey

$5.25

Woodford Reserve

$7.75

LTD Canadian

$4.50

Happy Hour Well Scotch

$2.75

Well Scotch

$3.75

Basil Haydens

$8.00

Belvenie Scotch 12 YO

$9.50

Belvenie Scotch 14 YO

$10.50

Chivas Regal

$6.75

Chivas Regal 12 YO

$6.75

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$7.25

Dewars

$5.75

Dewars 12Yr

$6.25

Evan Williams

$4.25

Gentleman Jack

$6.25

Glanlivet

$8.75

Inverhouse Bourbon

$3.75

J & B

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.75

Knob Creek

$7.00

Macallan

$7.50

Makers Mark

$6.25

Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon

$4.75

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$7.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.25

Aperol

Bailey's

$5.00

Bailey's Almond

$5.25

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$6.25

Courvoisier

$6.25

DeKuyper Creme De Banana

$4.00

DeKuyper Creme De Cocoa Dark

$4.00

DeKuyper Creme De Cocoa White

$4.00

DeKuyper Creme De Menthe Green

$4.00

DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.00

DeKuyper Pucker Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00

Disaronno Amaretto

Drambuie

$4.75

Frangelico

Gallo Dry Vermouth

$3.25

Gallo Sweet Vermouth

$3.25

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Hennessy Cognac

$7.25

Irish Mist

$4.50

Jacquin's Apricot Brandy

$4.00

Jacquin's Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Jagermeister

$5.75

Kahlua

$5.75

Lemoncello

Licor 43

$4.50

Mathilde Cassis

Midori Melon Green

$4.75

Molly's Irish Cream

$4.50

Newport Blue Curacao

$4.00

Newport Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Newport Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumple Minze Peppermint

$4.75

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Baby Beer Shooter

$4.50

Bahama Moma

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Breezy Day

$7.00

Breezy Day

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Drunken Peanut Martini

$9.95

Electric Sunset

$7.00

Fall Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Dockside Daiquiri

$14.95

Hurricane

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$5.25

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita Mayhem

$14.95

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

River Mule

$7.25

River Rum Runner

$9.95

Rob Roy

Rum Runner

$7.00

Salted Caramel Apple Martini

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.25

Sea Breeze

$5.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Smitty Royal

$11.95

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25

Tom Collins

$5.25

Whiskey Sour

$5.25

White Russian

$9.00

SELTZER

HIGH NOON MANGO

$3.75

HIGH NOON PEACH

$3.75

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$3.75

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$3.75

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry 12 oz CAN

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer Mango 12 oz CAN

$3.50

White Claw Watermelon 12 oz CAN

$3.75

White Claw Mango 12 oz CAN

$3.75

White Claw Black Cherry 12 oz CAN

$3.75

DOCK SLIP STARTERS

FRIED SHRIMP

$5.95

QUESADILLA

$4.75

CHEESE STICKS

$5.25

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

ENTREES

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.75

MINI BURGER

$5.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.25

HOT DOG

$4.95

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$7.25

AMOUNT

$25 Card

$25.00

$50 Card

$50.00

$75 Card

$75.00

$100 Card

$100.00

SWAG

BEER GLASS

$9.95

COFFEE MUG

$7.25

SHOT GLASS

$5.00

PLASTIC SHOT GLASS

$2.25
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

120 Georgetown Landing Road, Georgetown, FL 32139

