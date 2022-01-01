- Home
Idle Awhile Resort
120 Georgetown Landing Road
Georgetown, FL 32139
Breakfast Plates
River Shrimp Hash
Andouille Sausage and hash
Idle Awhile Omlette
3 eggs and lots of filling
Breakfast Club
Delicious Breakfast Sandwich
Your Way
Made the way you like it
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Texas size french toast
Morning Glory
Light and healthy
Vanilla Pancakes
Nothing held back, delicious
Cheesy Stone Ground Grits
with 2 eggs and choice of meat
Hueves Rancheros
Sorry (Not Sorry)
Fresh baked and served warm
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Like grandma used to make
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits, Small
IAR Morning Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Sunrise Sides
Boat Slip Starters
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
3 Crispy Egg Rolls Stuffed With Smoked Pulled Pork, Cabbage Slaw And Sweet Smokey Bbq Sauce
Chicken Tenders
try these chicken tenders with one of our wing sauces, buttermilk ranch, or orange blossom honey-mustard.
Gator Nuggets
marinated in our own citrus-garlic-herb marinade, blackened, or fried and served with jezabelle sauce or remoulade sauce.
Stuffed Jalapenos
with sausage and cream cheese, topped with provolone cheese
House Made Cajun Fried Pickles
fresh packed pickles slices fried crispy and served with our own buttermilk ranch sauce.
Stuffed Potato Boats
topped with smokey bacon, andouille sausage, cheddar-jack cheese, and scallions served with sour cream
Smothered Nachos
crispy tortilla chips blanketed in our craft beer cheese, pulled oak smoked chicken, pickled jalapenos, scallions, and smokey BBQ sauce drizzle
Coconut Shrimp
toasted coconut on east coast wild shrimp served with our Jezebelle sauce or remoulade sauce
Riverside Soups and Salads
Soup of the Day, Cup
Soup of the Day, Bowl
Riverside Clam Chowder, Cup
creamy clam broth, sweet corn, potatoes, sliced clams, and a touch of spice will warm your soul
Riverside Clam Chowder, Bowl
creamy clam broth, sweet corn, potatoes, sliced clams, and a touch of spice will warm your soul
Gumbo, Cup
pulled smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, tomatoes, and warming spices with Louisiana long grain rice.
Gumbo, Bowl
pulled smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, tomatoes, and warming spices with Louisiana long grain rice.
Classic Caesar Salad, Small
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, crisp croutons, and classic dressing.
Classic Caeser Salad, Large
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, crisp croutons, and classic dressing.
Market Chopped Salad, Small
crisp mixed greens, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy onion straws.
Market Chopped Salad, Large
crisp mixed greens, candied pecans, smoked blue cheese crumbles, and tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy onion straws.
Cobb Salad
House Salad
Two Hands
Po'Boy Sandwich
your choice of fried shrimp, fried fish or fried gator on a rustic roll with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and remoulade sauce.
Slow Smoked Brisket Sandwich
sliced on garlic Texas toast
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
sliced on garlic Texas toast
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
chicken tenders, tomato basil sauce, and melted mozzarella on a rustic roll
Grilled Fresh Burger
1/2 lb burger grilled to order on soft brioche bun. Build your burger the way you want it. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Cajun Connection Burger
1/2lb burger blackened, topped with smoked blue cheese, caramelized onions, cajun fried pickles, and buttermilk ranch dressing.
Surf and Turf Burger
1/2lb burger topped with fried or blackened shrimp, remoulade sauce, and swiss cheese
Pastrami Reuben Sandwich
Cut thin and delcious
Impossible Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Big Oak Smokehouse
Oak Smoked Chicken Dinner
our secret delicious rub and two hours of smoldering oak make this juicy and tender.
Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner
over 8 hours in the smokey sauna renders this swine to be delicious.
Smoked Ribs Dinner
nice and slow with our secret delicious rub and these ribs have the perfect bite.
Smoked Baby Back Ribs
nice and slow with our secret delicious rub and these ribs have the perfect bite.
Slow Smoked Brisket Dinner
our secret delicious rub and over 12 hours of patience goes into our sliced brisket.
Entrees
Ribeye Steak 14oz
our aged center cut sirloin is marinated in roasted garlic olive oil, fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and sea salt. Cooked to perfection to your preferred temperature
Fresh Baked Lasagna
fresh pasta, tomato basil sauce, ricotta, crumbled Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan in a cast iron skillet.
Nature's Way Lasagna
fresh pasta, tomato basil sauce, ricotta, fresh spinach, crimini mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and parmesan in a cast iron skillet
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Tomato basil sauce with homemade meatballs
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Original English Cottage Pie
Dock Sides
Three Cheese Mac and Cheese
Great with everything
Rosemary Roasted Red Potatoes
Great with everything
Mashed Potatoes
Great with everything
Crispy French Fries
Great with everything
Creamy Cole Slaw
Great with everything
Vegetable of the Day
Great with everything
Southern Simmered Collards
Great with everything
Pit Smoked Baked Beans
Great with everything
Corn Bread
Great with everything
Side Salad
No Sides
SOD Cup
Chowder Cup
Gumbo Cup
Daily Special
Gourmet Pizza's
MARGHERITA
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, parmesan, and EVOO
THE BOSS
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, sliced smoked brisket, and mozzarella
RAGIN' CAJUN
Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, scallions, andouille sausage, pulled smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, and Cajun spice
THE DOCKSIDE
Roasted garlic olive oil, ricotta cheese, spinach, chopped clams, and mozzarella
SHORESIDE LUAU
Roasted garlic olive oil, pulled smoked pork, pineapple, crisp smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and a sesame-ginger soy sauce
NATURE'S WAY
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and a balsamic glaze
Build Your Own
Speciality Sandwich
Italian Combo
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone oil & vinegar, your choice of peppers
American Combo
Ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss, lettuce, mayo
Balboa
Roast beef, melted swiss & garlic dressing
Pastrami Reuben
Hot pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut & mustard
Vegetarian Delight
American, swiss & muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Roast Beef Club
Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Ranch
Chicken cutlet, bacon, ranch dressing & your choice of cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled steak with cheese, peppers, and onions
Riverfront BLT
Lots of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Inferno
Buffalo chicken, wing sauce, hot peppers, and pepper jack cheese
Veggie Wedgie
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and oil & vinegar
N/A BEVERAGES
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
ORANGE
GINGER ALE
MR PIB
CLUB SODA
TONIC
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SWEET TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
UNSWEET TEA
LEMONADE
BOTTLED WATER
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
HOT TEA
DECAF HOT TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
ICED COFFEE
DECAF ICED COFFEE
BEER
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple 12 oz BTL
Blue Moon 12 oz BTL
Bud Light 12 oz BTL
Bud Light 16 oz. Aluminum
Bud Light Lime 12 oz BTL
Budweiser 12 oz BTL
Budweiser 16 oz Aluminum
Coors 12 oz BTL
Coors Light 12 oz BTL
Corona Extra 12 oz BTL
Corona Premier 12 oz BTL
Fat Tire 12 oz BTL
Heineken 0.0 12 oz BTL
Heineken 12 oz BTL
Kona Big Wave 12 oz BTL
LandShark Lager 12 oz BTL
Michelob Ultra 12 oz BTL
Miller High Life 12 oz BTL
Miller Lite 12 oz BTL
Modelo 12 oz BTL
Shock Top Belgium 12 oz BTL
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12 oz BTL
Stella Artois 12 oz BTL
Yuengling 12 oz BTL
Bud Light 12oz BTL Bucket
Michelob Ultra 12oz BTL Bucket
Coors Light 12oz BTL Bucket
Budweiser 12oz BTL Bucket
Corona Extra 12oz BTL Bucket
Miller Light 12oz BTL Bucket
Beach Hippie IPA 12 oz CAN
Bud 16 oz. CAN
Bud Light CAN
Bud Lite 16 oz. CAN
Bud Zero 12 oz CAN
Budweiser CAN
Busch Beer 12 oz CAN
Busch Bucket
Busch Light 12 0z CAN
Busch Light bucket
Coors Banquet 12 oz CAN
Coors Light 12 oz CAN
Golden Road Mango Cart 12 oz CAN
Intuition Party Wave 12 oz CAN
Mic Amber Bock CAN
Natural Ice 12 oz CAN
Natural Ice Bucket
Natural Light
Orange Blossom Pilsner 12 oz CAN
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz CAN
Red Bull 12 oz CAN
Red Bull SF 12 oz CAN
Red Bull Yellow 12 oz CAN
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little 12 oz CAN
Sierra Pale Ale 12 oz CAN
Summer Shandy 12 oz CAN
Terrapin Luau 12 oz CAN
Twisted Tea
Up River 12 oz CAN
WINE
Barefoot Chardonnay
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Barefoot Sauv Blanc
Barefoot White Zinfindel
Chianti
Coastal Chardonnay
Coastal Chardonnay BTL
Crane Lake Chardonnay
Crane Lake Moscato
Crane Lake Pinot Grigio
Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
Gabriella Pinot Grigio
Gabriella Pinot Grigio BTL
Kendall Jackson Avant Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Mondavi Pinot Grigio
Paul Barn Riesling
Paul Barn Riesling BTL
Prosecco
Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio
Sparkling
Villa San Giovanni Moscato
Villa San Giovanni Moscato BTL
Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon
Barefoot Malbec
Barefoot Merlot
Carlo Rossi Sangria
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Crane Lake Cabernat
Crane Lake Merlot
Decoy Merlot
Frontera Cabernet Merlot
Frontera Cabernet Merlot BTL
Joy Pinot Noir
Joy Pinot Noir BTL
Mairena Malbec
Mairena Malbec BTL
Mariette's Merlot
Mariette's Merlot BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Mondavi Private
Poppy Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
Poppy Hill Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Pink Rose
Mionetto Prestige
Moet & Chandon Rose Champagne
LIQUOR
Happy Hour Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin Potato Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
Dixie
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Luksusowa Vodka
New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade
Pinnacle
Pinnacle Whipped Chocolate Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka
Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Vodka
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka
Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla Vodka
Tito's
Western Son
Western Son Blueberry
Western Son Rasberry
Western Son Watermelon
Happy Hour Well Gin
Well Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Hendricks
Tanqueray
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Western Son
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi Lemon
Bacardi Superior White
Blue Chair Bay Rum
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Spiced
Club Caribe Silver
Cruzan Key Lime Rum
Diplomatico Exclusive
Flor De Cana Gold
Happy Hour Well Rum
Malibu
Meyer's Dark Rum
Mount Gay Eclipse
Parrot Bay 42 Mango Rum
Parrot Bay 42 Passion Fruit Rum
Parrot Bay 42 Pineapple Rum
Plantation Dark
Plantation White
Ron Carlos Gold
Ron Zacapa
Rumchata
Sailor Jerry Spiced Navy
Well Rum
Happy Hour Well Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Silver Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador Regular
El Jimador Silver
Familia Camarena Regular
Familia Camarena Silver
Herradura Regular
Herradura Silver
Jose Quervo Esp Gold
Mijenta Rep
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Pepe Lopez
Happy Hour Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Canadian
Crown Royal Canadian Black
Crown Royal Peach
Diabolique
Early Times
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Black
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew 12 YO SP Reserve
Tullamore Dew 14 YO Single Malt
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey American Honey
Woodford Reserve
LTD Canadian
Happy Hour Well Scotch
Well Scotch
Basil Haydens
Belvenie Scotch 12 YO
Belvenie Scotch 14 YO
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 12 YO
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Evan Williams
Gentleman Jack
Glanlivet
Inverhouse Bourbon
J & B
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Macallan
Makers Mark
Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Bailey's Almond
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Courvoisier
DeKuyper Creme De Banana
DeKuyper Creme De Cocoa Dark
DeKuyper Creme De Cocoa White
DeKuyper Creme De Menthe Green
DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Schnapps
DeKuyper Pucker Watermelon Schnapps
Disaronno Amaretto
Drambuie
Frangelico
Gallo Dry Vermouth
Gallo Sweet Vermouth
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Hennessy Cognac
Irish Mist
Jacquin's Apricot Brandy
Jacquin's Blackberry Brandy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Midori Melon Green
Molly's Irish Cream
Newport Blue Curacao
Newport Butterscotch Schnapps
Newport Peach Schnapps
Rumple Minze Peppermint
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Baby Beer Shooter
Bahama Moma
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Breezy Day
Breezy Day
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Drunken Peanut Martini
Electric Sunset
Fall Margarita
Frozen Dockside Daiquiri
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita Mayhem
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
River Mule
River Rum Runner
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Salted Caramel Apple Martini
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Smitty Royal
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
SELTZER
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
