Bars & Lounges

Idle Hands - Houston 910 Westheimer Road

review star

No reviews yet

910 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77006

Fast Bar

Well Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Table Tent Number

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Handhelds & Tacos

Cubano & Fries

$12.00

Lover Boy Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork Birria Tacos

$10.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken Tacos

$10.00

C N C Cubano

$5.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Summer Salad

$9.00

Snacks

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Fries & Ketchup

$5.00

Plantain Chips & Guac

$5.00

Trilogy Guac Queso Salsa

$8.00

Chicken Empanadas

$9.00

House Nachos

$8.00

Wings & Fries

$12.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Breakfast Tacos

$7.00

Chessy Birria Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Fruity Empanadas

$9.00

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$10.00

Sides and Add Ons

Chicken And Waffles

$12.00

Chef's Hangover

$10.00

Lover Boy Burger

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

French 85

$12.00

Rosa Mexicano

$12.00

Idle Paloma

$12.00

Oaxacan Cooler

$12.00

Ginger Peach

$12.00

Sandia Menta

$12.00

Strawberry Mule

$12.00

Bramble

$12.00

Passion Fruit Spritz

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Aztec Elixir

$13.00

Mayan Ruins

$13.00

Tropical Tonic

$12.00

TuluMezcal

$12.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Austin Eastciders Original

$6.00

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

$6.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$6.00

Canteen Lime

$7.00

Canteen Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Karback Ranchwater

$7.00

Alstdat Lager

$6.00

Celis White

$6.00

Eureka Fruity Hazy

$6.00

Eureka Buckle Bunny

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Karback Crawford Bock

$6.00

Karback Hopadillo

$6.00

Karback Love Street

$6.00

Live Oak Hegeweizen

$6.00

Saint Arnold's Art Car IPA

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

Simple Vodka

$10.00

Frankly Vodka

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Frankly Vodka

$10.00

Frankly Strawberry Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka DBL

$14.00

Belvedere DBL

$20.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$14.00

Frankly Vodka DBL

$16.00

Frankly Strawberry Vodka DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Camarena

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Lalo

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Ojo De Tigre

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Cpt. Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Cana White

$8.00

Flor De Cana 7

$11.00

Flor De Cana 12

$13.00

Gosling's Black Rum

$9.00

Kasama Rum

$9.00

Rum Haven

$9.00

Uruapan Rum

$9.00

Plantation Dark Pineapple

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Brothers Bond Bourbon

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Hennessy

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$19.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Brothers Bond Bourbon

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Garrison Brothers

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Brothers Bond Bourbon

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Fire Ball

$14.00

Garrison Brothers

$28.00

High West Double Rye

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$16.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$16.00

TX Whiskey

$16.00

liquor

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Scotch

Buchanan's

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Mcallen Double Cask

$15.00

Oban 14yr

$13.00

Buchanan's

$15.00

Wine

Reggiano Lambrusco GLS

$7.00

Buketo Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Podravje Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Reggiano Lambrusco BTL

$28.00

Buketo Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Podravje Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Grave Del Friuli Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Buketo Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Colterenzio Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Grave Del Friuli Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Buketo Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Colterenzio Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Weingut Weszell Rose GLS

$8.00

Wycliff GLS

$6.00

La Farra Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Weingut Weszell Rose BTL

$32.00

Wycliff BTL

$24.00

La Farra Prosecco BTL

$32.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Rambler

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Waterloo

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mojito Frozen

$10.00

Mojito Traditional

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tropical Red Bull

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

Out of stock

Cointreau

Drambuie

Out of stock

Frangelico

Out of stock

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

St Germain

$8.00

St Germain

$8.00

Et Germain

$8.00

St Germain

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Out of stock

Aperol

Out of stock

Campari

Out of stock

Campari

Out of stock

Chartreuse, Green

Out of stock

Cointreau

Out of stock

Drambuie

Out of stock

Frangelico

Out of stock

Amaretto

$14.00

Baileys

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Rumplemintz

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Merch

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

Shots

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Shot

$9.00

Destination Wedding

$6.00

Holiday Lei

$6.00

Paper Umbrella

$6.00

Ocean Eyes

$6.00

frozens

Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Mojito

$10.00

Vodka

Bottle of Tito's

$250.00

Bottle of Deep Eddy

$250.00

Bottle of Grey Goose

$275.00

Bottle of Ketel One

$250.00

Tequila

Bottle of Espolon Blanco

$275.00

Bottle of Milagro Silver

$275.00

Bottle of Patron Silver

$325.00

Bottle of Casa Amigos Blanco

$325.00

Bottle of Don Julio Blanco

$325.00

Bottle of Casa Amigos Reposado

$350.00

Bottle of Don Julio 1942

$600.00

Bottle of Clase Azul

$600.00

Las Mexcas Bottle

$100.00

Whiskey & Cognac

Bottle of Jameson

$275.00

Bottle of Crown Royal

$325.00

Bottle of Johnnie Walker Black

$300.00

Bottle of Hennessy VSOP

$325.00

Bubbles

Bottle of Wyclif

$75.00

Bottle of Belaire

$175.00

Bottle of Veuve

$225.00

Bottle of Dom

$600.00

Misc. Items

Sparklers

$1.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Rambler

$4.00

Water Bottle (4)

$20.00

Water Bottle (6)

$30.00

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mimosa Carafe

$18.00

O J

$2.00

Mango vibes

$11.00

Rosa Bellini

$9.00

Stonehenge

$12.00

Drinks

HH Well

$6.00

HH Beer

$5.00

HH Wine

$5.00

House Cocktails

HH French 85

$10.00

HH Rosa

$10.00

HH Paloma

$10.00

HH Mule

$10.00

HH Spritz

$10.00

HH Daiquiri

$10.00

HH Espresso

$10.00

HH Frozen

$8.00

HH Oaxacan Cooler

$10.00

HH Peach

$10.00

HH Old fash

$10.00

HH Old Fashioned

$10.00

Snacks

Chips and Queso

$3.00

Plantain and Guacamole

$3.00

French Fries with Ketchup

$3.00

House Nachos Pork

$3.00

House Nachos Chicken

$3.00

Wings & Fries Buffalo

$3.00

Wings & Fries Jerk

$3.00

Trilogy Guac Queso Salsa

$5.00

Mini Empanada

$3.00

Handhelds

Spicy Chicken Crispy Tacos

$7.00

Pulled Pork Birria Tacos

$7.00

Cubano

$7.00

Lover Boy

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Cocktails

Rhu Boi

$12.00

Stonehenge

$12.00

Port Light

$12.00

Pineapple Rum OF

$12.00

West Derby

$12.00

Idle Arm Float

$12.00

Pina Mai Tai

$12.00

Hibiscus Rum Punch

$12.00

Discount Cocktails

Fassionola Daiquiri

$7.00

The Underdog

$7.00

Pomegranate Mule

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

910 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

