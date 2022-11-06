Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Idle Hour

426 Reviews

$$

1464 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Gyro
Gnocchi

Food

Fried Pickles

$9.00

thin and cripsy, with honey dill sauce

Salmon Tartare

$15.00Out of stock

smoked soy, wasabi, cucumber, jalapeno, house chips

Wings

$16.00

house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle

Side of Fries

$7.00

house made fries. salt. nuff said.

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Thai & madras curry farce. 4 per order

Hummus

$10.00

Mussels

$16.00

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Burger

$17.00

lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries

Italian Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Duck

$29.00

Beet Salad

Steak Frites

$31.00

green goddess mashed potatoes, honey glazed heirloom carrots

Salmon

$26.00

Gnocchi

$26.00

house made pasta, italian sausage, roasted red bell pepper, broccolini, sunflower seed pesto

Veg Pasta

$21.00

Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Falafel

$16.00

Chicken Gyro

$17.00

Fried Plantains

$9.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings

Duck Wings

$16.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses. The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.

Website

Location

1464 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

