  • Idletyme Brewing Company - 1859 Mountain Rd
Idletyme Brewing Company 1859 Mountain Rd

1859 Mountain Rd

Stowe, VT 05672

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Wings
Idletyme Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Starters

French Onion Soup

$12.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Idletyme Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Idle Fries

$11.00

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Rosemary Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Sirloin Chili

$13.00

VT Cheddar Fritters

$13.00

Wings

$11.00

Salads

Blackberry Goat Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Gathered Greens

$11.00

Idletyme Caesar

$14.00

Idletyme Wedge

$17.00

Mandarin Miso

$16.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato Burrata

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches and Burgers

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Burgertyme Burger

$16.00

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Firestarter Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Idletyme Reuben

$18.00

Pub Burger

$14.00

Fun Guy Burger

$18.00

Pub Fare and Entrees

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Flat Iron

$33.00

Idletyme Beer Batter Fish and Chips

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid Fish and Chips

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Mac

$9.00

Kid Veggie Plate

$7.00

Dessert

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$7.00

Brownie Sunday

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Donut Holes

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Raspberry Almond Bars

$9.00

Fruit Cup

$9.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Steak

$14.00

Side Bals Vin

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Champ Vin

$0.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fritter

$2.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Veg of the Day

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Add Burger Patty

$7.00

Add Beyond Patty

$8.00

Add Toasted Foccicia

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SIMPLE & SEASONAL Once in a while, a place comes along that offers everything you want in a dining experience: quality beer brewed on site, delicious, high-value fare that's family friendly and a cool atmosphere where locals and tourists alike can relax, share stories and soak up almost two centuries of history. You’ve found that place. Welcome to the Idletyme Brewing Company in Stowe, Vermont

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

