Momos

1901 East Prospect Road

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Chicken Momo

Chicken Momo (10 pcs)

Chicken Momo (10 pcs)

$12.95

Get fresh chicken dumplings near you made from a combination of all-natural ingredients and a diverse blend of herbs & spices.

Pork Momo

Pork Momo (10 pcs)

Pork Momo (10 pcs)

$12.95

Enjoy a tasty experience with pork dumplings made with love. Feel the rich culture and history of South Asia in some Nepalese comfort food.

Veggie Momo

Veggie Momo (10 pcs)

Veggie Momo (10 pcs)

$11.95

Highly nutritious vegetable momos specially made for veggie lovers. Our momos include medley of vegetables hearty enough to be eaten as lunch or dinner.

Beverages

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Fanta

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.00

Extra Sauces

Sesame-Tomato

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Momos takes the things you love about dumplings & elevates them. Steamed, Diverse Blend of Herbs & Spices, All-Natural Ingredients, Convenient & Affordable

1901 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525

