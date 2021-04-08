- Home
Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville
10709 York Road
Cockeysville, MD 21030
MENU
Starters & Sides
8 Piece Wings
Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce
14 Piece Wings
20 Piece Wings
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knots (12)
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle spears breaded and deep fried. Served with our own zesty dill sauce.
Zucchini Sticks
Zucchini breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
Meatballs & Mozzarella
Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Fried Potato Slices
Deep fried sliced potatoes.
Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread (5)
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks (4)
Pepperoni & Sausage Blossoms (6)
Meatballs (2) No Mozzarella
Garlic Sauce
1 Meatball
1 Meatball W/ Mozzarella
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Express Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, shaved Parmesan & croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Southwest Salad
Green & red peppers, onions, black beans, shredded cheddar, tortilla chips & corn on romaine lettuce. ADD blacken chicken to spicy it up!
Chef Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, turkey, ham, & croutons.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon, cranberries, strawberries, walnuts, Feta cheese & hard-boiled egg.
Signature Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts & shaved Parmesan. Step it up - ADD grilled chicken!
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers & croutons.
Flatbreads & Calzones
4 Cheese Flatbread
Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce. Topped with Ricotta, cheddar, shaved parmesan & mozzarella.
Mega Pepperoni Flatbread
Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce with Pepperoni upon pepperoni topped with more pepperoni!
Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce, spinach ricotta, grilled green & red onions, mushrooms & onions. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Portobello Flatbread
Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil. Topped with Spinach-ricotta, red onion, Portobello mushrooms & mozzarella cheese. Finished with crumbled feta cheese.
Mediterranean Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with our garlic olive oil sauce, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, Mozzarella cheese & chopped artichoke hearts. Finished with crumbled feta cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette.
4 Cheese Calzone
Filled with ricotta, cheddar, shaved parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Marinara served on side.
Mega Pepperoni Calzone
Filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & pepperoni and more pepperoni.
Grilled Veggie Calzone
Filled with Grilled green & red peppers, mushrooms & onions, mozzarella cheese & spinach ricotta. Marinara sauce on side.
Entrees
Marinara Sauce
A zesty blend of ripe tomatoes, onions and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Meat Sauce
Sauteed with your choice of pasta. topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Vodka Sauce
A creamy parmesan and marinara sauce with a hint of vodka. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Alfredo Sauce
A creamy parmesan cheese sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Fried chicken breast served over spaghetti and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Tender slices of eggplant served over pasta, topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Wing Ding Platter
Our delicious crispy bone-in wings served with your choice of french fries or onion rings & our side or Caesar salad.
Chicken Tender Platter
Chicken tenders served with your choice of french fries or onion rings & our side or Caesar salad.
Baked Penne
Imported Penne sauteed with marinara & ricotta cheese. Topped with melted mozzarelle. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Butter Garlic
Pasta sautéed in butter and fresh garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
Create Your Own Pizza
IG Specialty Pizza
Buffalo ChIcken 12" MEDIUM
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
C B Ranch 12" MEDIUM
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
C B Ranch NO TOMATO 12" MEDIUM
Chicken Alfredo 12" MEDIUM
Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.
Express 12" MEDIUM
Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.
Greek 12" MEDIUM
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
Hawaiian 12" MEDIUM
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
It Cheesesteak 12" MEDIUM
Seasoned ground beef, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, salsa & nacho cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips & sour cream.
Margarita 12" MEDIUM
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
Margarita W\ Shredded Mozz 12" Medium
Meat 12" MEDIUM
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Spinach Ricotta 12" MEDIUM
A combination mozzarella, ricotta, & Parmesan with sautéed spinach and garlic. Served with our pizza sauce.
Tzatziki 12" MEDIUM
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
Vegetariana 12" MEDIUM
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, & garlic olive oil, topped with Feta cheese and fresh basil
Veggie 12" MEDIUM
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
White 12" MEDIUM
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
Buffalo Chicken 14" LARGE
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
C B Ranch 14" LARGE
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
C B Ranch NO TOMATO 14" LG
Chicken Alfredo 14" LARGE
Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.
Express 14" LARGE
Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.
Greek 14" LARGE
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
Hawaiian 14" LARGE
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
It Cheesesteak 14" LARGE
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
Margarita 14" LARGE
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
Margarita W\ Shedded Mozz 14" Large
Meat 14" LARGE
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Quattro 14" Large
Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATIONS
Spinach Ricotta 14" LARGE
A combination mozzarella, ricotta, & Parmesan with sautéed spinach and garlic. Served with our pizza sauce.
Vegetariana 14" LARGE
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.
Veggie 14" LARGE
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
White 14" LARGE
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
Buffalo Chicken 16" XL
Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
C B Ranch 16" XL
Seasoned ground beef, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, salsa & nacho cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips & sour cream.
C B Ranch NO TOMATO 16" XL
Chicken Alfredo 16" XL
Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.
Express 16" XL
Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.
Greek 16" XL
Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.
Hawaiian 16" XL
Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.
It Cheesesteak 16" XL
Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.
Margarita 16" XL
Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.
Margarita W\shredded Mozz 16" XL
Meat 16" XL
Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
Quattro 16" XL
Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATION.
Spinach Ricotta 16" XL
Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.
Tzatziki 16" XL
Our olive oil sauce, black olives, Roma tomatoes, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Topped with feta and tzatziki sauce.
Vegetariana 16" XL
Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.
Veggie 16" XL
Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.
White 16" XL
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.
Buffalo Chicken 20" Colossal
C B Ranch 20" Colossal
C B Ranch NO TOMATO 20" COLOSSAL
Chicken Alfredo 20" Colossal
EXPRESS 20" Colossal
Pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.
Greek 20" Colossal
Hawaiian 20" Colossal
It. Cheesesteak 20" Colossal
Margaria W\shredded Mozz 20" Colossal
Margarita 20" Colossal
Meat 20" Colossal
Quattro 20" Colossal
Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATIONS.
Spinach Ricotta 20" Colossal
Tzatziki 20" Colossal
Our olive sauce, black olive, Roma tomatoes, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Topped with feta and tzatziki sauce.
Vegetariana 20" Colossal
Veggie 20" Colossal
White 20" Colossal
Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Served with Lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onion.
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon & provolone cheese. Top it the way YOU like it.
Italian Hero Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, oregano & Romano cheese.
IG Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, ranch dressing, IG avocado spread, bacon & mozzarella.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigana Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Pizza Sub
Ham & Provolone Sub
Salami & Provolone
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
8 oz certified Angus burger on brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, avocado spread, bacon, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese & Ranch dressing.
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce, mayo & avocado spread.
IG Express Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, provolone, mayo, fried onion & tomato.
Ham & Cheese
Turkey & Provolone
Dessert
Drinks
16.9oz. Coke
16.9oz. Coke Zero
16.9oz. Diet Coke
16.9oz. Caffeine Free Diet Coke
16.9 oz. Sprite
Root Beer
16.9oz. Orange Fanta
Fanta Grape
Gold Peak Diet Iced Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Lemonade
Cherry Vanilla Coke
Orange Vanilla Coke
Gatorade G2 Grape
Gatorade G2 Glacier Freeze
Gatorade G2 Fruit Punch
Dr Pepper
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Coke 2L
Diet Coke 2L
Coke Zero 2L
Sprite 2L
Sprite 1L
Coke 1L
DEALS
Everyday Medium 12" Deal
12" Medium One topping pizza.
Everyday 14" Cheese Pizza Deal
14" Large Cheese Pizza. Toppings extra $.
Family Deal 2 14" Pizzas
2 Large 14" - 2 Topping Pizzas 8 Boneless Wings & a 2 liter bottle of Soda
Party Pack (Four Large 14" One Topping)
4 - 14" Large 1 topping pizzas.
Colossal 20" Deal
20" Two topping pizza & 10 Boneless wings.
Dinner for 2 (Two Chicken Parm & Two Garlic Toast)
Two Chicken Parmigiana Entrees with spaghetti & 2 pieces of garlic toast.
Double Sub
Two subs of your choice each with our homemade potato chips & Two cans of soda.
Medium 12" Double Deal
Two 3 topping - 12" Medium Pizzas
Large 14" Double Deal
Two 3 topping - 14" Large Pizzas
X-Large 16" Double Deal
Two 3 topping - 16" Extra Large Pizzas
XL 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch & Garlic Knots (6)
16" Extra Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza & 6 garlic knots.
CATERING
IG Express Pasta Bar
Catering Starters
Boneless Wings (50) 1/2 Pan
Boneless WIngs (100) Full Pan
Bone-In Wings (50) 1/2 Pan
Bone-In Wings (100) Full Pan
Chicken Tenders (50) 1/2 Pan
Chicken Tenders (100) Full Pan
Mozzarella Sticks (50) 1/2 Pan
Mozzarella Sticks (100) Full Pan
Meatballs w/ Mozz (40) 1/2 Pan
Meatballs w/ Mozz (80) Full Pan
Meatballs No Cheese (40)1/2 Pan
Meatballs No Cheese (80) Full Pan
Catering Salads
Catering Entrees
1/2 Pan Chicken Parm w/ Pasta
1/2 Pan Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta
1/2 Pan Fettuccini Alfredo
1/2 Pan Penne Vodka
1/2 Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs
1/2 Pan Meat Lasagna
1/2 Pan Baked Penne
Add Grilled Chicken
Full Pan Chicken Parm w/ Pasta
Full Pan Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta
Full Pan Fettuccini Alfredo
Full Pan Penne Vodka
Full Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs
Full Pan Meat Lasagna
Full Pan Baked Penne
Add Grilled Chicken
Full Pan Chicken Marsala W\Pasta
10709 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030