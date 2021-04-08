Restaurant header imageView gallery

Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville

No reviews yet

10709 York Road

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

MENU

Starters & Sides

8 Piece Wings

8 Piece Wings

$8.99

Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce

14 Piece Wings

$14.99

20 Piece Wings

$20.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.95
Garlic Knots (12)

Garlic Knots (12)

$5.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Dill pickle spears breaded and deep fried. Served with our own zesty dill sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$5.95

Zucchini breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chicken tenders breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Mozzarella cheese breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Meatballs & Mozzarella

Meatballs & Mozzarella

$4.99

Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Fried Potato Slices

$3.50

Deep fried sliced potatoes.

Fries

Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$2.95

Garlic Bread (5)

$3.75

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks (4)

$3.95

Pepperoni & Sausage Blossoms (6)

$4.95

Meatballs (2) No Mozzarella

$4.25

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

1 Meatball

$2.15

1 Meatball W/ Mozzarella

$2.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Express Salad

Express Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, shaved Parmesan & croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$8.50

Green & red peppers, onions, black beans, shredded cheddar, tortilla chips & corn on romaine lettuce. ADD blacken chicken to spicy it up!

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.50

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, turkey, ham, & croutons.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.50

Baby spinach, bacon, cranberries, strawberries, walnuts, Feta cheese & hard-boiled egg.

Signature Chopped Salad

Signature Chopped Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts & shaved Parmesan. Step it up - ADD grilled chicken!

Side Caesar

$3.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$3.50

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers & croutons.

Flatbreads & Calzones

4 Cheese Flatbread

$8.95

Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce. Topped with Ricotta, cheddar, shaved parmesan & mozzarella.

Mega Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.95

Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil sauce with Pepperoni upon pepperoni topped with more pepperoni!

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$8.95

Flatbread topped with garlic olive oil sauce, spinach ricotta, grilled green & red onions, mushrooms & onions. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Portobello Flatbread

Portobello Flatbread

$8.95

Crispy flatbread brushed with our garlic olive oil. Topped with Spinach-ricotta, red onion, Portobello mushrooms & mozzarella cheese. Finished with crumbled feta cheese.

Mediterranean Flatbread

Mediterranean Flatbread

$8.95

Crispy flatbread topped with our garlic olive oil sauce, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, Mozzarella cheese & chopped artichoke hearts. Finished with crumbled feta cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette.

4 Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Filled with ricotta, cheddar, shaved parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Marinara served on side.

Mega Pepperoni Calzone

$8.95

Filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & pepperoni and more pepperoni.

Grilled Veggie Calzone

$8.95

Filled with Grilled green & red peppers, mushrooms & onions, mozzarella cheese & spinach ricotta. Marinara sauce on side.

Entrees

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$8.95

A zesty blend of ripe tomatoes, onions and herbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$9.95

Sauteed with your choice of pasta. topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.95

Our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$10.95

A creamy parmesan and marinara sauce with a hint of vodka. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

A creamy parmesan cheese sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$11.95

Fried chicken breast served over spaghetti and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$10.95

Tender slices of eggplant served over pasta, topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Wing Ding Platter

$12.95

Our delicious crispy bone-in wings served with your choice of french fries or onion rings & our side or Caesar salad.

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.95

Chicken tenders served with your choice of french fries or onion rings & our side or Caesar salad.

Baked Penne

$9.95

Imported Penne sauteed with marinara & ricotta cheese. Topped with melted mozzarelle. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Butter Garlic

$8.95

Pasta sautéed in butter and fresh garlic. Served with a slice of garlic toast.

Create Your Own Pizza

MED 12" Pizza

$9.99

LG 14" Pizza

$12.99

XL 16" Pizza

$15.99

Cockeysville Colossal 20" Pizza

$18.99

IG Specialty Pizza

Buffalo ChIcken 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

C B Ranch 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

C B Ranch NO TOMATO 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.

Express 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.

Greek 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

Hawaiian 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

It Cheesesteak 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, salsa & nacho cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips & sour cream.

Margarita 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

Margarita W\ Shredded Mozz 12" Medium

$12.99

Meat 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Spinach Ricotta 12" MEDIUM

$12.99Out of stock

A combination mozzarella, ricotta, & Parmesan with sautéed spinach and garlic. Served with our pizza sauce.

Tzatziki 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

Vegetariana 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, & garlic olive oil, topped with Feta cheese and fresh basil

Veggie 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

White 12" MEDIUM

$12.99

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

Buffalo Chicken 14" LARGE

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

C B Ranch 14" LARGE

$15.99

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

C B Ranch NO TOMATO 14" LG

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo 14" LARGE

$15.99

Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.

Express 14" LARGE

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.

Greek 14" LARGE

$15.99

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

Hawaiian 14" LARGE

$15.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

It Cheesesteak 14" LARGE

$15.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

Margarita 14" LARGE

$15.99

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

Margarita W\ Shedded Mozz 14" Large

$15.99

Meat 14" LARGE

$15.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Quattro 14" Large

Quattro 14" Large

$15.99

Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATIONS

Spinach Ricotta 14" LARGE

$15.99

A combination mozzarella, ricotta, & Parmesan with sautéed spinach and garlic. Served with our pizza sauce.

Vegetariana 14" LARGE

$15.99

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.

Veggie 14" LARGE

$15.99

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

White 14" LARGE

$15.99

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

Buffalo Chicken 16" XL

$18.99

Crispy fried chicken, Fontina & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

C B Ranch 16" XL

$18.99

Seasoned ground beef, Cheddar & mozzarella cheese, salsa & nacho cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla strips & sour cream.

C B Ranch NO TOMATO 16" XL

$18.99

Chicken Alfredo 16" XL

$18.99

Grilled chicken, red onion & mozzarella cheese, with our Bar-BQ sauce.

Express 16" XL

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, banana pepper, mushroom, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.

Greek 16" XL

$18.99

Chicken, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella & feta cheese with our garlic olive oil sauce.

Hawaiian 16" XL

$18.99

Pineapple, ham, bacon, & mozzarella cheese. With our pizza sauce.

It Cheesesteak 16" XL

$18.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with herbs, served with our pizza sauce.

Margarita 16" XL

$18.99

Tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & Fontina cheese with our pizza sauce.

Margarita W\shredded Mozz 16" XL

$18.99

Meat 16" XL

$18.99

Pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, sausage, & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

Quattro 16" XL

Quattro 16" XL

$18.99

Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATION.

Spinach Ricotta 16" XL

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon,& mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing.

Tzatziki 16" XL

$18.99

Our olive oil sauce, black olives, Roma tomatoes, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Topped with feta and tzatziki sauce.

Vegetariana 16" XL

$18.99

Marinated Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & garlic olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.

Veggie 16" XL

$18.99

Red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & mozzarella cheese with our pizza sauce.

White 16" XL

$18.99

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic with our own garlic olive oil sauce.

Buffalo Chicken 20" Colossal

$21.99

C B Ranch 20" Colossal

$21.99

C B Ranch NO TOMATO 20" COLOSSAL

$21.99

Chicken Alfredo 20" Colossal

$21.99

EXPRESS 20" Colossal

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with our pizza sauce.

Greek 20" Colossal

$21.99

Hawaiian 20" Colossal

$21.99

It. Cheesesteak 20" Colossal

$21.99

Margaria W\shredded Mozz 20" Colossal

$21.99

Margarita 20" Colossal

$21.99

Meat 20" Colossal

$21.99
Quattro 20" Colossal

Quattro 20" Colossal

$21.99

Perfect choice for different tastes! 2 slices each of, Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, Ham & Pineapple. NO SUBSTITUTIONS or MODIFICATIONS.

Spinach Ricotta 20" Colossal

$21.99

Tzatziki 20" Colossal

$21.99

Our olive sauce, black olive, Roma tomatoes, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Topped with feta and tzatziki sauce.

Vegetariana 20" Colossal

$21.99

Veggie 20" Colossal

$21.99

White 20" Colossal

$21.99

Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.95

Served with Lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onion.

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$8.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Club Sub

$8.95

Ham, turkey, bacon & provolone cheese. Top it the way YOU like it.

Italian Hero Sub

$8.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone cheese, oregano & Romano cheese.

IG Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, ranch dressing, IG avocado spread, bacon & mozzarella.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigana Sub

$8.95

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

Pizza Sub

$7.95

Ham & Provolone Sub

$8.95

Salami & Provolone

$8.95

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.50

8 oz certified Angus burger on brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, avocado spread, bacon, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese & Ranch dressing.

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$8.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce, mayo & avocado spread.

IG Express Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, provolone, mayo, fried onion & tomato.

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Turkey & Provolone

$8.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.75
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$4.75
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.75Out of stock
6 Mini Cheesecakes

6 Mini Cheesecakes

$4.75Out of stock

2 Plain 2 chocolate chip 2 strawberry swirl

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$5.99

Drinks

16.9oz. Coke

$1.79

16.9oz. Coke Zero

$1.79

16.9oz. Diet Coke

$1.79

16.9oz. Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$1.79

16.9 oz. Sprite

$1.79

Root Beer

$1.89Out of stock

16.9oz. Orange Fanta

$1.79

Fanta Grape

$1.89Out of stock

Gold Peak Diet Iced Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.69

Lemonade

$1.89

Cherry Vanilla Coke

$1.79Out of stock

Orange Vanilla Coke

$1.79

Gatorade G2 Grape

$1.75

Gatorade G2 Glacier Freeze

$1.75

Gatorade G2 Fruit Punch

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.89

Can Coke

$0.85

Can Diet Coke

$0.85

Can Sprite

$0.85

Coke 2L

$2.89

Diet Coke 2L

$2.89

Coke Zero 2L

$2.89Out of stock

Sprite 2L

$2.89

Sprite 1L

$2.15Out of stock

Coke 1L

$2.15

DEALS

Everyday Medium 12" Deal

$9.99

12" Medium One topping pizza.

Everyday 14" Cheese Pizza Deal

$9.99

14" Large Cheese Pizza. Toppings extra $.

Family Deal 2 14" Pizzas

$29.99

2 Large 14" - 2 Topping Pizzas 8 Boneless Wings & a 2 liter bottle of Soda

Party Pack (Four Large 14" One Topping)

$47.99

4 - 14" Large 1 topping pizzas.

Colossal 20" Deal

$29.99

20" Two topping pizza & 10 Boneless wings.

Dinner for 2 (Two Chicken Parm & Two Garlic Toast)

$21.99

Two Chicken Parmigiana Entrees with spaghetti & 2 pieces of garlic toast.

Double Sub

$17.95

Two subs of your choice each with our homemade potato chips & Two cans of soda.

Medium 12" Double Deal

$22.99

Two 3 topping - 12" Medium Pizzas

Large 14" Double Deal

$26.99

Two 3 topping - 14" Large Pizzas

X-Large 16" Double Deal

$29.99

Two 3 topping - 16" Extra Large Pizzas

XL 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch & Garlic Knots (6)

$19.99

16" Extra Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza & 6 garlic knots.

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.95

2 Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Penne Butter & Fries

$4.95

Kids Penne Marinara & Fries

$5.45

Kids Penne Alfredo & Fries

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti Butter & Fries

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti Marinara & Fries

$5.45

Kids Spaghetti Alfredo & Fries

$5.95

CATERING

IG Express Pasta Bar

*1/2 Pan each: Spaghetti & Penne *1/2 Pan Garlic Bread *1/3 Pan each: Marinara Sauce, Meat Sauce & Vodka Sauce *1/3 Pan each: Meatballs, Sausage & Grilled Chicken.
Pasta Bar

Pasta Bar

$125.00

*1/2 Pan each: Spaghetti & Penne *1/2 Pan Garlic Bread *1/3 Pan each: Marinara Sauce, Meat Sauce & Vodka Sauce *1/3 Pan each: Meatballs, Sausage & Grilled Chicken.

Catering Starters

Boneless Wings (50) 1/2 Pan

$39.99

Boneless WIngs (100) Full Pan

$79.99

Bone-In Wings (50) 1/2 Pan

$49.99

Bone-In Wings (100) Full Pan

$99.99

Chicken Tenders (50) 1/2 Pan

$49.99

Chicken Tenders (100) Full Pan

$89.99

Mozzarella Sticks (50) 1/2 Pan

$44.99

Mozzarella Sticks (100) Full Pan

$84.99

Meatballs w/ Mozz (40) 1/2 Pan

$34.99

Meatballs w/ Mozz (80) Full Pan

$64.99

Meatballs No Cheese (40)1/2 Pan

$34.99

Meatballs No Cheese (80) Full Pan

$64.99

Catering Salads

1/2 Pan Express Salad

$29.99

1/2 Pan Caesar Salad

$29.99

1/2 Pan Mediterranean Salad

$39.99

1/2 Pan Chopped Salad

$39.99

Add Grilled

$10.00

Full Pan Garden Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$49.99

Full Pan Mediterranean Salad

$59.99

Full Pan Chopped Salad

$59.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Catering Pizzas

10 Large w/ 1 Topping

$110.00

20 Large w/ 1 Topping

$195.00

30 Large w/ 1 Topping

$290.00

Catering Entrees

1/2 Pan Chicken Parm w/ Pasta

$69.99

1/2 Pan Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta

$69.99

1/2 Pan Fettuccini Alfredo

$49.99

1/2 Pan Penne Vodka

$49.99

1/2 Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs

$49.99

1/2 Pan Meat Lasagna

$54.99

1/2 Pan Baked Penne

$50.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Full Pan Chicken Parm w/ Pasta

$125.00

Full Pan Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta

$119.99

Full Pan Fettuccini Alfredo

$89.99

Full Pan Penne Vodka

$89.99

Full Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs

$89.99

Full Pan Meat Lasagna

$94.99

Full Pan Baked Penne

$89.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Full Pan Chicken Marsala W\Pasta

$130.00

Catering Desserts

Mini Cannoli Platter

$29.99

Chocolate Créme Pie

$39.99

Limoncello Cake

$39.99

Tiramisu

$39.99

Assorted Mini Cheesecake Platter

$41.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Be HAPPY...Eat PIZZA!

10709 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

