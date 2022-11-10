Italian
Italia Gardens Grand Blanc
22 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
231 E Grand Blanc Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Blanc
More near Grand Blanc