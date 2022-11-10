Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Italia Gardens Grand Blanc

22 Reviews

$$$

231 E Grand Blanc Rd

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Popular Items

Mostaccioli
Spaghetti
Lasagna Classico

Appetizers

Bowl Alfredo Sauce

$4.49

Bowl Marinara Sauce

$4.49

Bowl Meat Sauce

$4.49

Bowl Tomato Sauce

$3.79

Bruschetta Bread

$5.99

Formaggio Dip

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

Meatball App

$8.99

Rib App

$9.99

Sausage App

$6.99

Shrimp Diavolo

$10.99

House Favorites

Mostaccioli Alforno

$17.99

Chicken Tetrazzini

$18.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Tetrazzini

$18.99

Seafood Pasta

$18.99

Sausage Arrabbiata

$16.99

Create Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$3.00

Mostaccioli

Gluten Free Mostaccioli

$3.00

Fettuccini

Half Order Spaghetti

Half Order Mostaccioli

Half Order Fettuccini

Specialty Pastas

Mostaccioli Alforno

$17.99

Half Lasagna

$11.99

Lasagna Classico

$16.99

Beef Ravioli

$16.99

Manicotti

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiano

$16.99

Menza Menza

$17.99

Trio

$21.48

Ribs And Combinations

Rack of Ribs

$22.99

No Sides

Full Slab Ribs

$26.99

Half Slab Ribs

$19.49

BBQ Ribs & Chicken Parmigiano

$19.99

BBQ Ribs & Sausage Skewer

$18.99

BBQ Ribs & Lasagna

$18.99

BBQ Ribs & 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$23.99

BBQ Ribs & 1/4 BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Ribs & Boneless BBQ Breast

$19.99

Chicken and Sausage

BBQ Chicken

$15.49+

Classic Chicken Parmigiano

$18.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Sausage Siciliano Platter

$17.99

Single Sausage Skewer

$5.49

Sausage Arrabbiata

$16.99

Steak and Fish

Grilled Rib Eye

$23.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Soups and Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.79

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

To Go Salad

$2.00

Pint Chicken Soup

$3.99

Quart Chicken Soup

$7.49

For The Kids

Kids Fettuccini Al Fredo

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Beef Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Mostaccioli

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$2.25+

Double Chocolate Tort Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Ghirardelli Brownie

$7.00

Pizzas and Calzones

Barbequed Chicken

$15.79

Margherita

$12.99

Name Your Own

$12.99

New York! New York!

$13.99

Pesto

$12.99

Sausage Diavolo

$13.99

Vegetarian

$13.99

Family Pans

Family Meat

$36.99

Family Meat Cheese

$43.99

Family Tomato

$26.99

Family Tomato Cheese

$33.99

Family Chicken Alf

$48.99

Family Lasagna

$41.99

Family Chicken Tett

$50.49

Family Alfredo

$36.99

Family Marinara

$36.99

Family Blush

$36.99

Family Manicotti

$41.99

Family Meat Ravioli

$41.99

Family Seafood Alfredo

$56.99

Rack of Ribs

$22.99

No Sides

Dressing

Ranch

$4.00+

Italian

$4.00+

French

$4.00+

Sauces

Meat Sauce

$4.00+

Tomato Sauce

$3.50+

Alfredo

$7.00+

Blush

$7.00+

Marinara

$4.00+

Diavolo

$4.00+

BBQ Sauce

$5.00+

Tuscan Butter

$4.00+

Parmesan Cheese

$4.00+

Croutons

$4.00+

ToGo Extras

Braided Bread

$2.25

Braided Bread & Butter

$3.00

2 oz. Dressing

$0.25

4 oz. Dressing

$0.50

Extra Tuscan Butter

$0.75

4 oz. Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 E Grand Blanc Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Directions

Gallery
Italia Gardens Grand Blanc image
Italia Gardens Grand Blanc image

