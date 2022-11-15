Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
American
Pizza

International Grill And Bar

565 Reviews

$$

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd

Athens, GA 30606

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuesday Dinner Deal
Sautéed Broccoli
Bakhlava Cheesecake

Tuesday Dinner Deal

One Order of Dolmas Two Skewers of Beef Koobideh Kabob One Skewers of Lamb Koobideh Kabob One Skewers of Chicken Kabob One Skewers of Steak Kabob One Dessert (Served with Saffron Rice, Pita Chips, Grilled Tomato, Onions and Pickled Cabbage) Serves 4-6 People
Tuesday Dinner Deal

Tuesday Dinner Deal

$49.99

Tuesday Dinner Deal Cucumber Yogurt Beef Koobideh Lamb Koobideh Chicken Kabob Steak Kabob One Dessert (Served with Saffron Rice, Pita Chips, Grilled Tomato and Peppers, Onions and Pickled Cabbage) Serves 4-6 People

Date Night Dinner

Dinner for Two: One Shared Appetizer One Shared Salad Two Entrees One Shared Dessert Two Glasses of Wine

Date Night Dinner

$59.99

Dinner for Two: One Shared Appetizer One Shared Salad Two Entrees One Shared Dessert Two Glasses of Wine

Bottles/Cans

Red Bull

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Automatic

$5.95

Classic City Lager

$5.00

Corona

$4.95

Dos XX

$4.95

Happy Hour Beer

$2.00

Heinekin

$4.95

High & Hazy

$5.25

Hopsecutioner

$5.25

Luau

$5.95

Modelo

$5.00

Rec Ale

$5.25

SA Lager

$5.00

SA Oct. Fest

$4.50

SA Summer

$4.50

Stella

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Tropicalia

$5.95

Seltzer

$5.00

Up Hi

$5.95

Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65

Fanta (Orange)

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Iced Tea

$2.65

Coffee

$2.65
Persian Hot Tea

Persian Hot Tea

$3.65

Freshly brewed every hour with real cardamam seed pods

Lemonade

$2.65

San Pellegrino

$2.65

Juice

$3.65
Yogurt Drink (Doogh)

Yogurt Drink (Doogh)

$3.65

Yogurt mixed with carbonated water, seasoned with salt, black pepper, dried mint leaves and miniature rose flowers

Soda Water

$2.00

Appetizers

Cucumber Yoghurt

Cucumber Yoghurt

$5.65

Plain yogurt mixed with garlic diced cucumber and mint, served with bread

Shallot Yoghurt

Shallot Yoghurt

$5.65

Plain yogurt mixed with chopped shallots, served with bread

Green Beans

$7.65Out of stock

Sautéed Carrots

$5.65

Sautéed Broccoli

$5.65
Turkish Eggplant App.

Turkish Eggplant App.

$7.65

Smoked roasted eggplant mixed with kashk (yogurt whey), mint, garlic and sautéed onion served with bread

Persian Eggplant App.

Persian Eggplant App.

$7.65

Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic served with bread

Persian Sausage

$7.65

Fried beef sausage, onion, potato, tomato, capsicum and fresh lemon juice served with pita chips

Crispy Rice Topped with Beef Stew

$7.65Out of stock

Stuffed Mushroom

$6.65

Stuffed with cheese, garlic and herbs

Hummus

Hummus

$7.65

House made hummus blended to perfection, served with pita chips

Dolmeh

Dolmeh

$6.65

Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs

French Fries

$6.65

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Family Platter

Family Platter

$69.65

- Two Koobideh Kabob Skewers - One Chicken Kabob Skewer - One Kenjeh Kabob Skewer - One Lamb Kabob Skewer - Rice, Parsley, Onion, Grilled Tomatoes and Peppers

Kabobs

Rack Of Lamb (5 Pcs)

$31.65
IGB Mix Kabob Plate

IGB Mix Kabob Plate

$25.65

Lamb, chicken and Kenjeh kabob (2 pieces of each), one skewer of Koobideh kabob served with Saffron Rice.

Lamb Koobideh Kabob

$19.65

Lamb Kabob

$25.65

One skewer of marinated lamb cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice

Bakhtiari Kabob

Bakhtiari Kabob

$24.65

A mixed skewer of chicken kabob and kenjeh kabob cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice

Makhsous Kabob

$20.65

One skewer of Koobideh and One Skewer of Chicken Kabob

Kenjeh Kabob

$22.65

One skewer of marinated ribeye cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice

Koobideh Kabob

Koobideh Kabob

$16.65
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$16.65

One skewer of marinated chicken cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice

Wings (8pcs)

$13.99

Specials

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$25.65

Koobideh Lasagna

$14.65
Persian Beef Stew

Persian Beef Stew

$17.65Out of stock

Wings (8pcs)

$13.99

Wraps

Koobideh Kabob Wrap

$13.65

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$13.65

Kenjeh Kabob Wrap

$14.66

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$15.65Out of stock

Lamb Koobideh Wrap

$13.65

Veggie Wrap

$13.65

Persian Sausage Wrap

$13.65

Pizzas

Turkish Eggplant Pizza

Turkish Eggplant Pizza

$11.65

Pizza with cheese, smoked roasted eggplant, kashk (yogurt whey), mushroom, mint, garlic and sautéed onion

Persian Eggplant Pizza

$11.65

Pizza with cheese, smoked roasted eggplant, with cooked tomatoes, mushroom, mint, garlic and sautéed onion)

IGB Pizza

$12.65

Pizza with cheese, beef salami, onion, pepper, black olive and mushroom, garnished with oregano

Koobideh Pizza

$12.65

Pizza with cheese, koobideh kabob, pepper, jalapeno and mushroom

Burgers

Lamb Burger

$15.65
Stuffed Burger

Stuffed Burger

$14.65

Ground beef mixed with puréed onion, stuffed with cheese and parsley, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion

Koobideh Cheese Burger

Koobideh Cheese Burger

$14.65

Ground beef mixed with pureed onion, topped with cheese served with lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, and onion

Veggie Burger

$13.65Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$13.65

Turkey Burger

$13.65

Vegetarian Dishes

Market Vegetable Kabob

$13.65

One skewer of freshly cut mushrooms, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, lightly marinated and mildly cooked over an open flame, served with saffron basmati rice

Veggie Bake

Veggie Bake

$13.65

Mushroom, sweet pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash and Parmesan cheese

Turkish Eggplant Dish

Turkish Eggplant Dish

$13.65

Smoked roasted eggplant mixed with kashk (yogurt whey), mint, garlic and sautéed onion, served with bread.

Persian Eggplant Dish

Persian Eggplant Dish

$13.65

Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic, served with bread.

Veggie Burger

$13.65Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$13.65

Kids Menu

Kids Koobideh Kabob

$12.65

Kids Chicken Kabob

$12.65

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.65

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.65

Salads

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$7.65

Lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons mixed with caesar dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.65

A hearty mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, mushroom and feta cheese

Shirazi

$7.65

Desserts

Saffron Rice Pudding

Saffron Rice Pudding

$6.65

Rice pudding with saffron and rosewater

Persian Rice Pudding

$6.65

Rice pudding with milk, rosewater and caraway seeds

Baklava

Baklava

$6.65

Wheat flour, vegetable oil, walnuts, pistachio, almond, saffron and cardamom

Saffron Ice Cream

Saffron Ice Cream

$6.65

Tiramisu

$7.65Out of stock

Tres leches

$7.65Out of stock

Bakhlava Cheesecake

$7.65

Extra Bread or Chips

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Pita Chips

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

