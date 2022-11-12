Restaurant header imageView gallery

Igloo Frozen Custard

review star

No reviews yet

4909 Tazer Drive

Lafayette, IN 47905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Igloo Pasta Salad
Chicken Wrap
Giant Breaded Tenderloin

Flavored Coca Cola

Small - 12oz

$1.45

Medium - 20oz

$1.80

Large - 32oz

$1.98

Coca Cola

Small - 12oz

$1.45

Medium - 20oz

$1.80

Large - 32oz

$1.98

Phosphate • Snow Cup

Small Phos. - 4 Pump

$1.75

Medium Phos. - 5 Pump

$2.50

Large Phos. - 6 Pump

$3.25

Smile

Small Snow Cup

$1.75

Medium Snow Cup

$2.50

Large Snow

$3.28

Old Fashioned Soda

Small Soda - 1 Pump

$2.50

Medium Soda - 2 Pump

$3.75

Large Soda - 3 Pump

$4.99

Slushie & Smoothie

Small Slushie - 12oz

$2.25

Medium Slushie - 20oz

$3.49

Large Slushie - 32oz

$4.75

Small Smoothie - 16oz

$3.75

Large Smoothie - 24oz

$4.95

Shakes

Small Shake- 16oz

$3.99

Medium Shake - 24oz

$4.99

Large Shake - 32oz

$6.29

Kid Shake - 12oz

$3.25

Chunky Shake

Small Chunky Shake - 16oz

$5.29

Medium Chunky Shake - 24oz

$6.49

Large Chunky Shake - 32oz

$8.49

Kid 12oz Chunky

$4.49

Fruit Drink

Small Fruit Drink - 12oz

$2.25

Medium Fruit Drink - 20oz

$2.99

Large Fruit Drink - 32oz

$4.25

Tea & Lemonade

Small Tea - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Tea - 20oz

$0.93

Large Tea - 32oz

$0.93

Small Lemonade - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Lemonade - 20oz

$0.93

Large Lemonade - 32oz

$0.93

Small Arnold Palmer - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Arnold Palmer - 20oz

$0.93

Large Arnold Palmer - 32oz

$0.93

Water & Cup of Ice

Small Water - 12oz

$1.00

Medium Water - 20oz

$1.25

Large Water - 32oz

$1.75

Small Cup of Ice

$1.00

Medium Cup of Ice

$1.25

Large Cup of Ice

$1.75

Malt

Small Malt - 16oz

$4.49

Medium Malt - 24oz

$5.49

Large Malt - 32oz

$6.75

Kid Malt - 12oz

$3.75

Float

Small Float - 12oz

$2.50

Medium Float - 20oz

$3.75

Large Float - 32oz

$4.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Hamburger

$4.50

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Hamburger

$6.50

Original Double Decker

$8.00

Igloo Double Decker

$8.00

Four Boys Double Decker

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Giant Breaded Tenderloin

$7.99

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$6.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$6.50

PepperJack Bacon Burger

$6.50

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.49

Double Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.50

Double Pepperjack Bacon Burger

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Cheddar Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Salads

Igloo Lettuce Salad

$8.50

Igloo Pasta Salad

$8.50

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Lettuce Salad

$5.00

Hot Dogs

Two Coney Special

$5.29

Coney Dog

$2.69

Hot Dog

$1.89

Corn Dog

$3.29

Nacho Coney Dog

$3.29

Nacho Dog

$2.69

Munchies

French Fries

$1.89

Large Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$5.49

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$4.99

Boscoe Breadsticks

$4.99

Nacho Fries

$6.50

Nacho Coney Fries

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Cone

Small Cone - 2 Scoop

$3.00

Medium Cone - 3 Scoop

$4.00

Large Cone - 4 Scoop

$5.00

Kid Cone - 1 Scoop

$2.00

Dish

Small Dish - 2 Scoop

$3.00

Medium Dish - 3 Scoop

$4.00

Large Dish - 4 Scoop

$5.00

Kid Dish - 1 Scoop

$2.00

Sundae

Small Sundae - 2 Scoop

$4.19

Medium Sundae - 3 Scoop

$5.19

Large Sundae - 4 Scoop

$6.29

Kid Sundae - 1 Scoop

$2.99

Aunt Kathy's Dirt Sundae

Small Dirt Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Dirt Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Dirt Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Turtle

Small Turtle Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Turtle Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Turtle Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Peanut Butter Fudge

Small Peanut Butter Fudge - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Peanut Butter Fudge - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Peanut Butter Fudge - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Candy Bar

Small Candy Bar Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Candy Bar Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Candy Bar Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Tin Roof

Small Tin Roof - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Tin Roof - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Tin Roof - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Black & White

Small Black & White - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Black & White - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Black & White - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Rocky Road

Small Rocky Road - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Medium Rocky Road - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Large Rocky Road - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Big Banana Split

Big Banana Split

$8.99

Junior Banana Split

Junior Banana Split

$5.49

Oreo Mountain

Oreo Mountain

$8.50

Apple Dumpling Sundae

Apple Dumpling Sundae

$7.99

A warm apple dumpling with a scoop of frozen custard and cinnamon sauce

Nut Bar

Nut Bar

$4.00

Nut Bar - 6 Pack

$23.50

Nut Bar-12 Pack

$45.00

Custard Cookie

Custard Cookie

$4.00

Custard Cookie - 6 Pack

$23.50

Custard Cookie-12 Pack

$45.00

Big A@# Custard Cookie

Big A@# Custard Cookie

$6.99

Big A@#-6 Pack

$39.99

Big A@#-12 Pack

$79.99

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$0.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.39

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

Iced Sugar Cookies

Iced Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Snickwich

Snickwich

$4.50

Snickwich - 6 Pack

$25.00

Snickwich- 12 pack

$50.00

Bulk

Quart

$10.00

2 Quart

$19.50

4 Quart

$36.00

Bag of Ice

$4.99

Gallon of Fruit Drink

$14.00

Gallon of Tea or Lemonade

$5.00

8oz of Ranch Dressing

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun. Food. Frozen Custard

Location

4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette, IN 47905

Directions

Gallery
Igloo Frozen Custard image
Igloo Frozen Custard image
Igloo Frozen Custard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- ABE/Purdue
orange star4.4 • 558
1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
3520 SR IN 38 E Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Rookies Sports Pub
orange starNo Reviews
3618 IN-38 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
The Cozy Tavern
orange star4.1 • 336
3312 South St Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Legacy Pub
orange star4.4 • 983
3230 Daugherty Drive Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston