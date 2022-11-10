Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Igloo Frozen Custard

review star

No reviews yet

1817 Troxel Court

Lafayette, IN 47909

Chicken Wrap
Giant Breaded Tenderloin
Igloo Pasta Salad

Flavored Coca Cola

Please select your coca cola product & your number of pumps of flavorings. In Store our Small is normally 1 pump, Medium 1 pump, Large 2 pumps & Jumbo is 3 pumps.

Small - 12oz

$1.45

They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 1 Pump of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!

Medium - 20oz

$1.80

They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 1 Pump of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!

Large - 32oz

$1.98

They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 2 Pumps of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!

Coca Cola

Small - 12oz

$1.45

Our popular pellet ice & your choice of soda

Medium - 20oz

$1.80

Our popular pellet ice & your choice of soda

Large - 32oz

$1.98

Our popular pellet ice & your choice of soda

Phosphate / Snow Cup

Small Phosphate - 3 Pump

$1.75

Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water

Medium Phosphate - 4 Pump

$2.50

Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water

Large Phosphate - 5 Pump

$3.25

Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water

Large Snow Cup - 6 Pump

$3.25

Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings

Med Snow Cup - 5 Pump

$2.50

Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings

Small Snow Cup - 4 Pump

$1.75

Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings

Old Fashioned Soda

One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard

Small Soda - 1 Pump

$2.50

One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard

Medium Soda - 2 Pump

$3.75

One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard

Large Soda - 3 Pump

$4.99

One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard

Slushie & Smoothie

Small Slushie - 12oz

$2.25

Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day

Medium Slushie - 20oz

$3.49

Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day

Large Slushie - 32oz

$4.75

Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day

Small Smoothie - 16oz

$3.75

1/2 Shake + 1/2 Slushie = A match made in heaven. Add your favorite flavors

Large Smoothie - 24oz

$4.95

1/2 Shake + 1/2 Slushie = A match made in heaven. Add your favorite flavors

Shakes

Small Shake- 16oz

$3.99

Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings

Medium Shake - 24oz

$4.99

Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings

Large Shake - 32oz

$6.29

Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings

Kid Shake - 12oz

$3.25

Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings

Chunky Shake

Small Chunky Shake - 16oz

$5.29

Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!

Medium Chunky Shake - 24oz

$6.49

Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!

Large Chunky Shake - 32oz

$8.49

Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!

Kids Chunky Shake 12oz

$4.49

Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!

Fruit Drink

Small Fruit Drink - 12oz

$2.25

Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice

Medium Fruit Drink - 20oz

$2.99

Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice

Large Fruit Drink - 32oz

$4.25

Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice

Tea & Lemonade

Small Tea - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Tea - 20oz

$0.93

Large Tea - 32oz

$0.93

Small Lemonade - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Lemonade - 20oz

$0.93

Large Lemonade - 32oz

$0.93

Small Arnold Palmer - 12oz

$0.93

Medium Arnold Palmer - 20oz

$0.93

Large Arnold Palmer - 32oz

$0.93

Water & Cup of Ice

Small Water - 12oz

$1.00

Medium Water - 20oz

$1.25

Large Water - 32oz

$1.50

Small Cup of Ice

$1.00

Medium Cup of Ice

$1.25

Large Cup of Ice

$1.50

Malt

Small Malt - 16oz

$4.49

Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk

Medium Malt - 24oz

$5.49

Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk

Large Malt - 32oz

$6.75

Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk

Kid Malt - 12oz

$3.75

Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk

Float

Small Float - 12oz

$2.50

The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard

Medium Float - 20oz

$3.75

The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard

Large Float - 32oz

$4.99

The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Fresh black angus beef patty seared on our flat top served on a toasted bun with American cheese & dressed as you like

Hamburger

$4.50

Fresh black angus beef patty seared on our flat top grill. Served on a toasted bun and dressed as you like

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Two fresh beef burgers cooked to order, two sliced of American cheese between a toasted bun & dressed as you like

Double Hamburger

$6.50

Two fresh beef burgers cooked to order between a toasted bun & dressed as you like

Original Double Decker

$8.00

We brought it back from the good ol' days! Two freshly cooked beef burgers, our Homemade Slaw, American Cheese, Ketchup & Mustard served on a toasted 3 layer bun

Igloo Double Decker

$8.00

Two Beef Burgers + Our Homemade Coney Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, & American Cheese served on a three layer bun

Four Boys Double Decker

$8.00

Two freshly cooked beef burgers, Crisp Lettuce, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo served on a toasted 3 layer bun

Giant Breaded Tenderloin

$7.99

The Indiana Favorite & Our Best Seller! Fried until golden brown, served on a toasted bun & dressed as you like

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$6.99

Locally sourced. Grilled on our flat top, served on a toasted bun & dressed as you like

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$6.50

Freshly cooked Beef Burger + Cheddar Cheese & Applewood Bacon

PepperJack Bacon Burger

$6.50

Freshly cooked beef burger + Pepper Jack Cheese & Applewood Bacon

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Your choice of Chicken + Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Ranch, Onion, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese inside a lightly grilled tortilla

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Your Choice of Chicken, Served on a Toasted Bun & Dressed how you like

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Deli Style Chicken Salad served cold on a fluffy bun

Salads

Igloo Pasta Salad

$8.50

Your Choice of Chicken served atop Tri Color Pasta with Mozzarella Cheese + your choice of dressing

Igloo Lettuce Salad

$8.50

Your Choice of Chicken served atop Fresh Romaine Lettuce with Mozzarella Cheese + your choice of dressing

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Lettuce Salad

$5.00

Hot Dogs

Two Coney Special

$5.29

Coney Dog

$2.69

Hot Dog

$1.89

Corn Dog

$3.29

Nacho Coney Dog

$3.29

Nacho Dog

$2.69

Munchies

French Fries

$1.89

Fried until golden brown & crispy. Try with our homemade ranch!

Large Fries

$4.49

A larger portion of our crispy fries

Onion Rings

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$5.49

Deep Fried Pickles

$4.99

Boscoe Breadsticks

$4.99

Nacho Fries

$6.50

Nacho Coney Fries

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Cone

Small Cone - 2 Scoop

$3.00

Medium Cone - 3 Scoop

$4.00

Large Cone - 4 Scoop

$5.00

Kid Cone - 1 Scoop

$2.00

Dish

Small Dish - 2 Scoop

$3.00

Medium Dish - 3 Scoop

$4.00

Large Dish - 4 Scoop

$5.00

Kid Dish - 1 Scoop

$2.00

Sundae

Small Sundae - 2 Scoop

$4.19

Medium Sundae - 3 Scoop

$5.19

Large Sundae - 4 Scoop

$6.29

Kid Sundae - 1 Scoop

$2.99

Aunt Kathy's Dirt Sundae

Small Dirt Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms

Medium Dirt Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms

Large Dirt Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms

Turtle

Vanilla Frozen Custard with Hot Fudge, Caramel & Pecans

Small Turtle Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Vanilla Frozen Custard with Hot Fudge, Caramel & Pecans

Medium Turtle Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Vanilla Frozen Custard with Hot Fudge, Caramel & Pecans

Large Turtle Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Vanilla Frozen Custard with Hot Fudge, Caramel & Pecans

Peanut Butter Fudge

Small Peanut Butter Fudge - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Peanut Butter, Hot Fudge & Peanuts

Medium Peanut Butter Fudge - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Peanut Butter, Hot Fudge & Peanuts

Large Peanut Butter Fudge - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Peanut Butter, Hot Fudge & Peanuts

Candy Bar

Small Candy Bar Sundae - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Your Choice of Candy & Hot Fudge

Medium Candy Bar Sundae - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Your Choice of Candy & Hot Fudge

Large Candy Bar Sundae - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Your Choice of Candy & Hot Fudge

Tin Roof

Small Tin Roof - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Homemade Chocolate Syrup & Peanuts

Medium Tin Roof - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Homemade Chocolate Syrup & Peanuts

Large Tin Roof - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Homemade Chocolate Syrup & Peanuts

Black & White

Small Black & White - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow & Peanuts

Medium Black & White - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow & Peanuts

Large Black & White - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Vanilla Frozen Custard + Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow & Peanuts

Rocky Road

Small Rocky Road - 2 Scoop

$5.99

Chocolate Frozen Custard + Marshmallow & Peanuts

Medium Rocky Road - 3 Scoop

$7.25

Chocolate Frozen Custard + Marshmallow & Peanuts

Large Rocky Road - 4 Scoop

$8.49

Chocolate Frozen Custard + Marshmallow & Peanuts

Big Banana Split

Three Scoops of Vanilla Frozen Custard + Sliced Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Chocolate Syrup & Pecans

Big Banana Split

$8.99

Three Scoops of Vanilla Frozen Custard + Sliced Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Chocolate Syrup & Pecans

Junior Banana Split

Two Scoops of Vanilla Frozen Custard + Sliced Banana, Strawberry Topping, & Chocolate Syrup

Junior Banana Split

$5.49

Two Scoops of Vanilla Frozen Custard + Sliced Banana, Strawberry Topping, & Chocolate Syrup

Oreo Mountain

Climb it! Two Scoops of Oreo Custard on top of an Oreo Brownie + Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream & Oreo Crumbles

Oreo Mountain

$8.50

Climb it! Two Scoops of Oreo Custard on top of an Oreo Brownie + Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream & Oreo Crumbles

Apple Dumpling Sundae

A warm apple dumpling with vanilla frozen custard and cinnamon sauce

Apple Dumpling Sundae

$7.99

Nut Bar

Nut Bar

$4.00

Always made by hand. Vanilla Frozen Custard on a Stick, Dipped in Chocolate & Rolled in Freshly Ground Peanuts

Nut Bar - 6 Pack

$23.50

Nut Bar-12 Pack

$45.00

Custard Cookie

Vanilla Frozen Custard stuffed between two house baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Custard Cookie

$4.00

Vanilla Frozen Custard stuffed between two house baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Custard Cookie - 6 Pack

$23.50

Custard Cookie-12pack

$45.00

Big A@# Custard Cookie

Big A@# Custard Cookie

$6.99

The Big Brother of our Custard Cookie. We Dare You To Eat it All By Yourself

Big A@#-6 Pack

$39.99

Big A@#-12 Pack

$79.99

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$0.99

Buddy Biscuit + Vanilla Frozen Custard. Perfect for Man's Best Friend

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.39

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99

Iced Sugar Cookies

Iced Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Snickwich

Snickwich

$4.50

Snickwich - 6 Pack

$25.00

Snickwich- 12 pack

$50.00

Bulk

Quart

$10.00

2 Quart

$19.50

4 Quart

$36.00

Pint

$6.00Out of stock

Bag of Ice

$4.99

Gallon of Fruit Drink

$14.00

Gallon of Tea or Lemonade

$5.00
