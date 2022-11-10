- Home
Igloo Frozen Custard
No reviews yet
1817 Troxel Court
Lafayette, IN 47909
Flavored Coca Cola
Small - 12oz
They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 1 Pump of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!
Medium - 20oz
They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 1 Pump of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!
Large - 32oz
They're Famous! Choose your soda of choice & Add 2 Pumps of your favorite flavoring for legendary refreshment!
Coca Cola
Phosphate / Snow Cup
Small Phosphate - 3 Pump
Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water
Medium Phosphate - 4 Pump
Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water
Large Phosphate - 5 Pump
Your choice of flavorings mixed with soda water
Large Snow Cup - 6 Pump
Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings
Med Snow Cup - 5 Pump
Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings
Small Snow Cup - 4 Pump
Our pellet ice topped with your favorite flavorings
Old Fashioned Soda
Small Soda - 1 Pump
One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard
Medium Soda - 2 Pump
One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard
Large Soda - 3 Pump
One of our classics. Your choice of flavoring, mixed with soda water & topped with your choice of creamy frozen custard
Slushie & Smoothie
Small Slushie - 12oz
Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day
Medium Slushie - 20oz
Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day
Large Slushie - 32oz
Your favorite flavorings mixed with our homemade slushie base. Perfect for a summers day
Small Smoothie - 16oz
1/2 Shake + 1/2 Slushie = A match made in heaven. Add your favorite flavors
Large Smoothie - 24oz
1/2 Shake + 1/2 Slushie = A match made in heaven. Add your favorite flavors
Shakes
Small Shake- 16oz
Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings
Medium Shake - 24oz
Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings
Large Shake - 32oz
Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings
Kid Shake - 12oz
Our families frozen custard shake + your choice of flavorings
Chunky Shake
Small Chunky Shake - 16oz
Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!
Medium Chunky Shake - 24oz
Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!
Large Chunky Shake - 32oz
Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!
Kids Chunky Shake 12oz
Family recipe frozen custard shake + your choice of mix-ins & toppings. Make it yours, endless possibilities!
Fruit Drink
Small Fruit Drink - 12oz
Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice
Medium Fruit Drink - 20oz
Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice
Large Fruit Drink - 32oz
Its Famous! Our families blend of tropical juices served over pellet ice
Tea & Lemonade
Water & Cup of Ice
Malt
Small Malt - 16oz
Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk
Medium Malt - 24oz
Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk
Large Malt - 32oz
Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk
Kid Malt - 12oz
Our families Frozen Custard shake + your choice of flavor mixed with real malted milk
Float
Small Float - 12oz
The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard
Medium Float - 20oz
The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard
Large Float - 32oz
The American Classic - Igloo Style! Your choice of soda topped with creamy frozen custard
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cheeseburger
Fresh black angus beef patty seared on our flat top served on a toasted bun with American cheese & dressed as you like
Hamburger
Fresh black angus beef patty seared on our flat top grill. Served on a toasted bun and dressed as you like
Double Cheeseburger
Two fresh beef burgers cooked to order, two sliced of American cheese between a toasted bun & dressed as you like
Double Hamburger
Two fresh beef burgers cooked to order between a toasted bun & dressed as you like
Original Double Decker
We brought it back from the good ol' days! Two freshly cooked beef burgers, our Homemade Slaw, American Cheese, Ketchup & Mustard served on a toasted 3 layer bun
Igloo Double Decker
Two Beef Burgers + Our Homemade Coney Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, & American Cheese served on a three layer bun
Four Boys Double Decker
Two freshly cooked beef burgers, Crisp Lettuce, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo served on a toasted 3 layer bun
Giant Breaded Tenderloin
The Indiana Favorite & Our Best Seller! Fried until golden brown, served on a toasted bun & dressed as you like
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Locally sourced. Grilled on our flat top, served on a toasted bun & dressed as you like
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Freshly cooked Beef Burger + Cheddar Cheese & Applewood Bacon
PepperJack Bacon Burger
Freshly cooked beef burger + Pepper Jack Cheese & Applewood Bacon
Chicken Wrap
Your choice of Chicken + Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Ranch, Onion, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese inside a lightly grilled tortilla
Chicken Sandwich
Your Choice of Chicken, Served on a Toasted Bun & Dressed how you like
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Deli Style Chicken Salad served cold on a fluffy bun
Salads
Hot Dogs
Munchies
Chicken Tenders
Cone
Dish
Sundae
Aunt Kathy's Dirt Sundae
Small Dirt Sundae - 2 Scoop
Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms
Medium Dirt Sundae - 3 Scoop
Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms
Large Dirt Sundae - 4 Scoop
Eat the Worm! Oreo Frozen Custard, Oreo Crumbles & Rainbow Gummy Worms
Turtle
Peanut Butter Fudge
Candy Bar
Tin Roof
Black & White
Rocky Road
Big Banana Split
Junior Banana Split
Oreo Mountain
Apple Dumpling Sundae
Nut Bar
Custard Cookie
Big A@# Custard Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Iced Sugar Cookies
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fun. Food. Frozen Custard
1817 Troxel Court, Lafayette, IN 47909