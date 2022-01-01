Ignazio's The Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Ignazio's The Pizza

408 Reviews

$$

833 Post Rd E

Unit A

Westport, CT 06880

Order Again

Appetizers

Buff Wings

$15.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00Out of stock

Estelle’s Meatballs

$14.00

Estelle’s Meatballs w/Mozzarella

$15.00

Stuffed Artichokes

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Blue Chhese

$1.00Out of stock

Xtra Blue Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Xtra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Italian

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Xtra Ceaser

$1.00Out of stock

Xtra Caesar

$1.00Out of stock

Xtra Caesar

$1.00

Xtra Italian

$1.00

Xtra Ranch

$1.00

Red Flakes

$1.00Out of stock

Red Flakes

$1.00

Xtra Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Cup Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Cup Sauce

$3.00

Large Sauce

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Ignazio Salad

$12.00

Ignazio Salad w/Chic

$14.00

Chicory Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Three Apple Salad

$13.00

Extra dressing

$1.00

Ignazio's Wraps

Smoked Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

B.L.T. Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

Ceaser Wrap

$12.00

PIZZA

Med The Pizza

$17.00

Lg The Pizza

$22.00

Med White Pizza

$17.00

Lg White Pizza

$22.00

Fila Rex Siciliana

$22.00

Opus Rex Siciliana

$28.00Out of stock

Lg Lots of Topping

$32.00

Med Lots of Topping

$26.00

Gluten free

$15.00

Lite cook

Well done

No cut

Specialty Pizza

Med BacAvTom

$26.00Out of stock

Lg BacAvTom

$34.00Out of stock

Med Shrimp Pizza

$28.00Out of stock

Lg Shrimp Pizza

$36.00Out of stock

Med White Clam Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Lg White Clam

$30.00Out of stock

Med Hawaiin

$23.00Out of stock

Lg Hawaiian

$30.00Out of stock

Med Tex-Mex Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

Lg Tex-Mex Pizza

$34.00Out of stock

Med Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Lg Veggie Pizza

$34.00

Med Half & Half

Lg Half & Half

Well done

Lite bake

No cut

Slices

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$4.50

Slice Specialty

$4.95

Dough

Large

$5.00

Med

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Saratoga Spring Water SM

$3.50

Saratoga Spring Water LRG

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water SM

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water LRG

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Poland spring

$2.00

Hanks

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.50

White Wine by the Glass

Aia Dei Colombi Falanghina - Campania, Italy GL

$13.00Out of stock

La Mesma Gavi D’ Gavi - Piedmont, Italy GL

$14.00

Ramato-Orange Corte Giocobbe Pinot Grigio Romato - Delle Venezie, Italy GL

$12.00Out of stock

White Wine by the Bottle

Aia Dei Colombi Falanghina - Campania, Italy BTL

$41.00

La Mesma Gavi D’ Gavi - Piedmont, Italy BTL

$47.00

Ramato-Orange Corte Giocobbe Pinot Grigio Romato - Delle Venezie, Italy BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Red Wine by the Glass

Liotra Nero O’ Avola - Sicily, Italy GL

$13.00Out of stock

Amonte Barbara Piemonte (organic)- Piedmont, Italy GL

$13.00

Visconti Della Rocca Montepulciano D, Abruzzo - Abruzzo, Italy GL

$11.00Out of stock

Red Wine by the Bottle

Liotra Nero O’ Avola - Sicily, Italy BTL

$41.00Out of stock

Amonte Barbara Piemonte (organic)- Piedmont, Italy BTL

$30.00

Visconti Della Rocca Montepulciano D, Abruzzo - Abruzzo, Italy BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Recanati Wild Carignan Judean Hills, Israel

$95.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wine by the Glass

St Hilaire Brut - Limoux, France GL

$13.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

St Hilaire Brut - Limoux, France BTL

$40.00

Sangria

Eppa Red Sangria Suprafruta

$13.00

Eppa White Sangria

$13.00

Draught Beer

Down East Original Cider 5.1%

$9.00

Juice bomb ipa

$9.00

Brooklyn Seasonal

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Duvel

$10.00

Spencer Rotating

$9.00

Spencer IPA

$10.00

Peroni

$8.00

White claw

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

833 Post Rd E, Unit A, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

