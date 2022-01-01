Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Iguana Mexican Grill

534 Reviews

$$

9 NW 9th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Order Again

Popular Items

Iguana Queso
Enchilada Plate
Quesadilla

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.00

Churros

$6.00

Bday Churros

Pina Empanadas

$5.00

Family Packs

Taco 6 Pack

$38.00

Taco 10 Pack

$50.00

Enchilada Family 10 Pack - Mix n Match

$45.00

Ground Beef Taco Family 10 Pack

$40.00

Salsa, Guac, and Queso

Extra House Salsa

$3.00

Iguana Queso

$7.00

Handmade Guacamole

$10.00

Coral Snake Salsa

$3.00

Loaded Queso

$12.00

16 oz House Salsa

$6.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Salsa Duo

$5.00

Dip Trio

$11.00

Apps

Classic Nachos

$11.00

Chalupa Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Soup and Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Avocado Chop Salad

$14.00

Tacos and Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

$16.00

Taco Dinner

$16.00

Fish Taco a la carte

$4.50

Cheeseburger Taco a la Carte

$4.50

Roasted Cauliflower Taco a la Carte

$4.50

Shrimp a la Tuma Taco a la Carte

$5.50

Carne Asada Taco a la Carte

$5.50

Crispy Chicken Taco a la Carte

$4.50

Pork Verde Taco a la Carte

$5.00

Big Plates

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00+

Steak Fajitas

$19.00+

Chicken Chimichurri

$16.00

Burrito

$16.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Steak Chimichurri

$18.00

Sides

Red Rice

$4.00

Green Rice

$4.00

Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Elotes

$4.00

Pineapple with Tajin

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Green Chile Cheddar Cornbread

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Directions

