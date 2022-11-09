- Home
Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
No reviews yet
9080 76th Street
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
Popular Items
Special of the Week
Iguana Wana Favorites
Fajita Protein Bowl
Your choice of meat, tossed with cilantro rice, green and red peppers, and onions
Loaded Fajita Bowl
Your choice of meat, and cilantro rice, black beans, verde sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.
Trio Combo
Steak Taco - 1-taco, soft corn or flour tortilla stuffed with grilled ORGANIC skirt steak, with your choice of Mexican or American Style. Chicken & Cheese Enchilada - 1-soft corn tortilla stuffed with ORGANIC shredded chicken and chihuahua cheese with your choice molé, verde, or ranchero sauce. Ground Beef Tostada - Ground Beef garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Beans
Trio Taco
1 ORGANIC steak, 1 Shredded Chicken and 1 Ground Beef Taco served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (American or Mexican Style). Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Appetizers
Guacamole
Perfectly ripe avocados with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and jalapeño peppers.
Fiesta Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla chips prepared with homemade refried beans, then smothered with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Spicy chorizo, melted Chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo, blended and served with choice of chips, soft corn or flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Flour tortillas stuffed with melted Chihuahua cheese served with guacamole and sour cream.
Wana Quesadillas (NO MEAT)
Flour tortilla stuffed with veggies, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.
Wana Quesadillas w/Skirt Steak
Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced ORGANIC skirt steak, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.
Wana Quesadillas w/G. Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced ORGANIC grilled chicken, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.
Camaron Ajillo
Shrimp delicately sautéed in olive oil,garlic and Ajillo chiles.
Cocktail de Camaron
Succulent Gulf shrimp served with our special Mexican cocktail sauce and avocado slices. Choice of homemade chips or saltines.
Salads
Mexican Chopped Salad
Fresh salad greens, red and green peppers, avocados, onions, black beans, corn topped with Chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla strips with a side of Mexican vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Ground beef over crunchy salad greens, red and green peppers, cucumber with guacamole and sour cream. Served in a large, crisp tortilla shell with rice, refried beans and cheese.
Iguana Garden Salad
A crisp tortilla shell of mixed greens and chilled garden favorites with our amazing jalapeño ranch dressing.
Tacos
STEAK TACO
Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled ORGANICskirt steak, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
Tacos
Your choice of soft corn or flour tortilla, or hard corn shell with picadillo (ground beef) or ORGANIC shredded chicken, covered with cilantro and onions.
Tacos Al Pastor
A Mexican Favorite! Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with a spicy blend of marinated pork loin, pineapple, onions, cilantro and guacamole.
Tacos Monterrey
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and topped with our ranchero sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.
Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with fresh grilled seasoned shrimp covered with cilantro and onion. (*Prefer American style with shredded lettuce and tomatoes?
Tacos Pescado
Soft corn or flour tortillas with hand battered tilapia deep fried until golden brown. Topped with our creamy chipotle cabbage slaw.
Tacos Chorizo
Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with chorizo, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
Grilled Chicken Taco
Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken , cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
Rice and Black Bean Taco
Soft corn or flour tortilla stuffed with mexican rice, black beans, cilantro and onions (*Prefer American Style with shredded lettuce and tomatoes?)
Carnitas Taco
Parilla Mexicana
Steak Relleno
You’ve got to try this! Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak stuffed with Gulf shrimp, green and red peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese.
Carne Asada
Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, served with sliced potatoes and avocados.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak with our special ranchero sauce and smothered with Chihuahua cheese.
Bistec Oaxaca
Ribeye steak, grilled-to-order with our special ranchero sauce and smothered with Chihuahua cheese.
Tampiqueña
Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak with a cheese enchilada topped with molé sauce, served with guacamole and potatoes.
Fajitas
Blackened Salmon Fajitas
Pan-seared Alaskan salmon, green and red peppers, onions, squash and zucchini topped with mango-jalapeño sauce. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with coconut rice and black beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated strips of ORGANIC chicken grilled with green and red bell peppers, onions and guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Fajitas
Seasoned shrimp grilled with a fresh blend of bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican rice and refried beans. Pequeno = 5 shrimps and Grande = 7 shrimps
Steak Fajitas
Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak grilled with onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas Combo
Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak, Gulf shrimp, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Trio Fajitas
Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak, ORGANIC chicken, Gulf shrimp with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak and Chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas Combo
Marinated strips of ORGANIC chicken and Gulf shrimp with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Pollo
Pollo Relleno
Grilled ORGANIC chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, cheese, topped with our creamy poblano sauce. Served with Mexican red potatoes or Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pollo Iguana Wana
Tender breast of ORGANIC chicken smothered with our spicy chipotle chile sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.
Pollo En Rajas
Tender strips of ORGANIC chicken breast sautéed with jalapeños and Spanish onions, served in a creamy chipotle sauce with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Mole
Chicken breast prepared in our authentic mole sauce.
Mexican Favorites
Chile Relleno
Large Poblano peppers stuffed with delicious Chihuahua cheese, smothered in our ranchero sauce or chipotle cream sauce and then, even more melted cheese! Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded ORGANIC chicken or pork and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Flautas
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of picadillo (ground beef) or ORGANIC chicken,deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Tostada Carne
Your choice of picadillo (ground beef) or organic chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Alambres Con Queso
ORGANIC chicken mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.
Tamales
Pork tamales steamed in corn husks and served with sour cream or topped with ranchero sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.
Carnitas
A Mexican tradition — specially-seasoned pork served with verde sauce (spicy green chile) on the side and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.
Beanless Burritos
Chicken Chipotle Mayo Burrito
Burrito on soft flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken, Mexican rice, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle mayo sauce.
Chicken Alambres Burrito
Medium burritos on soft flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken, mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice and Chihuahua cheese.
Shredded Chicken chipotle Mayo burrito
Ground Beef chipotle Mayo burrito
Enchiladas and Burrito
Iguana Wana Enchilada
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese with your choice molé, verde, or ranchero sauce.
Trio Enchiladas
Three enchiladas — one ORGANIC chicken/verde sauce, one cheese/molé sauce and one ground beef/ranchero sauce, served with Chihuahua cheese.
Enchiladas Suizas
ORGANIC chicken enchiladas — Chihuahua cheese, sour cream and guacamole with ranchero sauce.
Burrito Rojos
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ORGANIC chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, refried beans, red chile sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.
Trio Burritos
Three burritos — one ORGANIC chicken/molé sauce, one pork/verde sauce and one ground beef/ranchero.
Burrito Dinner
1-10” Flour stuffed tortilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, pork or shredded beef, cheese, beans, Mexican rice, and sour cream.
Mariscos
Camarones Acapulco
Butterflied Gulf shrimp sautéed in a spicy olive oil with a rosemary / garlic wine dipping sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.
Camarones Iguana Wana
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a spicy Serrano chile / garlic / wine / butter sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.
Shrimp Fajitas
Seasoned shrimp grilled with a fresh blend of bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican rice and refried beans. Pequeno = 5 shrimps and Grande = 7 shrimps
Tequila Shrimp
Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in tequila sauce, diced onion, garlic and butter. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.
Salmon En Lima
Alaskan salmon fillet marinated in lime-garlic butter, grilled and served with coconut rice and black beans
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Nachos
Crisp Corn tortilla chips prepared with homemade black beans, then smothered with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
Veggie Chimichanga
Medium flour tortilla filled with seasonal veggies and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Tacos
Soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with seasonal veggies, black beans, cilantro and onions.
Veggie Fajitas
Made with our freshest seasonal vegetables and served with black beans and coconut rice.
Veggie Burrito
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasonal veggies, mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers, onions, black beans and chihuahua cheese.
Veggie Enchilada
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasonal veggies and Chihuahua cheese and verde sauce.
Veggie Tostada
Hard tortilla stuffed with seasonal veggies, black beans, cilantro and onions.
Soups
Tortas
Desserts
Pastel Tres Leche
Traditional Mexican three milk cake topped with a vanilla whipped cream frosting.
Fried Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake in a pastry tortilla, deep fried until flaky and golden brown drizzled with chocolate sauce
Flan
Oven-baked Mexican custard finished with an incredibly delicious caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Churros
Baked pastry filled with vanilla custard, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Birthday Surprise
Soft serve vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and a !!!SOMBRERO!!!
Full Sheet Cake
Sides & Extras
Chips and 1 Salsa
Flour Chips
Fresh Jalapenos
Grilled Jalapenos
Jalapenos Toreados
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico De Gallo 4oz.
Pico De Gallo 8oz.
Side Black Beans
Side Chihuahua Cheese
Side Coconut Rice
Side of Guacamole
Side of Habanero Sauce
Side Mexican Rice
Side Mexican Roasted Corn
Side of Avocado
Side of Cilantro
Side of Coconut Rice and Black Beans
Side of Dressing
Side of Fries
Side of grilled green peppers
Side of Lettuce
Side of Lime
Side of Onion
Side of Potatoes
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Salad
SIDE OF SAUCE 4oz
SIDE OF SAUCE 8oz
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Tortillas
Side of Veggies
Side Of Mango Habanero Sauce
Side of red potatoes
Side of celery and carrots
Side of Shrimp
Side of Steak 6oz.
Side of Salmon
Side of Blackened Salmon
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Tilapia
Side of ground beef
Side of Cilantro rice
Side of grilled onion
Side of grilled red pepper
Side of Wine Butter Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side of cucumber
Side of Melted Cheese
Side of tortilla strips
Kids Basket
Kids Tacos
Kids Enchilada
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Mexican Cheese Pizza
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Mac n Cheese Bites
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Burrito
Kids Grilled Skirt Steak
Kids Steak burrito
Kids scrambled eggs
Kids scrambled eggs with cheese
Kids over easy eggs
Tacos A La Carte
Taco Chorizo A la Carte
Taco Grilled Chicken A la Carte
Taco Ground Beef A la Carte
Taco Monterrey A la Carte
Taco Pastor A la Carte
Taco Shredded Chicken A la Carte
Taco Shrimp A la Carte
Taco Steak A la Carte
Taco Tilapia A la Carte
Veggie Taco A la Carte
Taco Carnitas A la Carte
Taco shredded beef
Chicken Flautas Ala Carte
Mexican Favorites
Refreshments
Milk
Soft Drink
Apple Jucie
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Glass Bottle
Bottled Water
Horchata
Bottled Sprecher Root Beer
Smoothies
Coffee
Tea
Iced Tea
Jarritos Traditional Mexican Soda
Mexican Coke
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Pineapple Jucie
Canada Dry
