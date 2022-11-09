Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

9080 76th Street

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Popular Items

STEAK TACO
Chips and 1 Salsa
Chimichanga

Margaritas To Go

Buy 4 margarita get 1 FREE

Iguanarita To Go

$11.95

Makes 2 Margaritas

Strawberry Iguanarita To Go

$11.95

Makes 2 Margaritas

Mango Calentine To Go

$11.95

Makes 2 Margaritas

Tulum Tropical To Go

$11.95

Makes 2 Margaritas

Skinny Girl To Go

$11.95

Makes 2 Margaritas

Special of the Week

Ground Beef Taco Special

$10.95+

2-tacos, soft corn or flour tortilla, or hard corn shell with picadillo (ground beef), covered with cilantro and onions.

Steak Fajitas

$15.95+

Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak grilled with onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Iguana Wana Favorites

Fajita Protein Bowl

$14.95

Your choice of meat, tossed with cilantro rice, green and red peppers, and onions

Loaded Fajita Bowl

$16.95

Your choice of meat, and cilantro rice, black beans, verde sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.

Trio Combo

$16.95

Steak Taco - 1-taco, soft corn or flour tortilla stuffed with grilled ORGANIC skirt steak, with your choice of Mexican or American Style. Chicken & Cheese Enchilada - 1-soft corn tortilla stuffed with ORGANIC shredded chicken and chihuahua cheese with your choice molé, verde, or ranchero sauce. Ground Beef Tostada - Ground Beef garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Beans

Trio Taco

$15.95

1 ORGANIC steak, 1 Shredded Chicken and 1 Ground Beef Taco served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. (American or Mexican Style). Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.95+

Perfectly ripe avocados with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime and jalapeño peppers.

Fiesta Nachos

$9.95+

Crisp corn tortilla chips prepared with homemade refried beans, then smothered with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Spicy chorizo, melted Chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo, blended and served with choice of chips, soft corn or flour tortillas.

Quesadillas

$10.95+

Flour tortillas stuffed with melted Chihuahua cheese served with guacamole and sour cream.

Wana Quesadillas (NO MEAT)

$13.95+

Flour tortilla stuffed with veggies, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.

Wana Quesadillas w/Skirt Steak

$15.95+

Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced ORGANIC skirt steak, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.

Wana Quesadillas w/G. Chicken

$13.95+

Flour tortilla stuffed with sliced ORGANIC grilled chicken, cheese, onions,tomatoes, cilantro and fresh jalapeños.

Camaron Ajillo

$15.95

Shrimp delicately sautéed in olive oil,garlic and Ajillo chiles.

Cocktail de Camaron

$15.95

Succulent Gulf shrimp served with our special Mexican cocktail sauce and avocado slices. Choice of homemade chips or saltines.

Salads

Mexican Chopped Salad

$10.95+

Fresh salad greens, red and green peppers, avocados, onions, black beans, corn topped with Chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla strips with a side of Mexican vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$11.95+

Ground beef over crunchy salad greens, red and green peppers, cucumber with guacamole and sour cream. Served in a large, crisp tortilla shell with rice, refried beans and cheese.

Iguana Garden Salad

$9.95+

A crisp tortilla shell of mixed greens and chilled garden favorites with our amazing jalapeño ranch dressing.

Tacos

$13.95+

Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled ORGANICskirt steak, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans

Tacos

$12.95+

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.95+

A Mexican Favorite! Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with a spicy blend of marinated pork loin, pineapple, onions, cilantro and guacamole.

Tacos Monterrey

$13.95+

Soft corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and topped with our ranchero sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95+

Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas with fresh grilled seasoned shrimp covered with cilantro and onion. (*Prefer American style with shredded lettuce and tomatoes?

Tacos Pescado

$13.95+

Soft corn or flour tortillas with hand battered tilapia deep fried until golden brown. Topped with our creamy chipotle cabbage slaw.

Tacos Chorizo

$12.95+

Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with chorizo, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans

Grilled Chicken Taco

$13.95+

Your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken , cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans

Rice and Black Bean Taco

$13.95+

Soft corn or flour tortilla stuffed with mexican rice, black beans, cilantro and onions (*Prefer American Style with shredded lettuce and tomatoes?)

Carnitas Taco

$12.95+

Fish Fry

White Fish Fry

$15.95Out of stock
COD Fish Fry

COD Fish Fry

$15.95Out of stock

Parilla Mexicana

Steak Relleno

$31.95

You’ve got to try this! Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak stuffed with Gulf shrimp, green and red peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese.

Carne Asada

$18.95+

Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, served with sliced potatoes and avocados.

Steak Ranchero

$19.95+

Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak with our special ranchero sauce and smothered with Chihuahua cheese.

Bistec Oaxaca

$26.95

Ribeye steak, grilled-to-order with our special ranchero sauce and smothered with Chihuahua cheese.

Tampiqueña

$20.95+

Grilled ORGANIC skirt steak with a cheese enchilada topped with molé sauce, served with guacamole and potatoes.

Fajitas

Blackened Salmon Fajitas

$27.95

Pan-seared Alaskan salmon, green and red peppers, onions, squash and zucchini topped with mango-jalapeño sauce. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with coconut rice and black beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95+

Marinated strips of ORGANIC chicken grilled with green and red bell peppers, onions and guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95+

Seasoned shrimp grilled with a fresh blend of bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican rice and refried beans. Pequeno = 5 shrimps and Grande = 7 shrimps

Steak Fajitas

$15.95+

Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak grilled with onions, green and red bell peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas Combo

$26.95

Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak, Gulf shrimp, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Trio Fajitas

$27.95

Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak, ORGANIC chicken, Gulf shrimp with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$22.95

Marinated strips of ORGANIC skirt steak and Chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas Combo

$24.95

Marinated strips of ORGANIC chicken and Gulf shrimp with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Pollo

$16.95+

Grilled ORGANIC chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, cheese, topped with our creamy poblano sauce. Served with Mexican red potatoes or Mexican rice and refried beans.

Pollo Iguana Wana

$15.95+

Tender breast of ORGANIC chicken smothered with our spicy chipotle chile sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.

Pollo En Rajas

$14.95+

Tender strips of ORGANIC chicken breast sautéed with jalapeños and Spanish onions, served in a creamy chipotle sauce with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.

Pollo Mole

$15.95+

Chicken breast prepared in our authentic mole sauce.

Mexican Favorites

Chile Relleno

$13.95+

Large Poblano peppers stuffed with delicious Chihuahua cheese, smothered in our ranchero sauce or chipotle cream sauce and then, even more melted cheese! Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chimichanga

$14.95+

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded ORGANIC chicken or pork and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.

Flautas

$12.95+

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of picadillo (ground beef) or ORGANIC chicken,deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.

Tostada Carne

$10.95+

Your choice of picadillo (ground beef) or organic chicken garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Alambres Con Queso

$16.95+

ORGANIC chicken mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.

Tamales

$12.95+

Pork tamales steamed in corn husks and served with sour cream or topped with ranchero sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese.

Carnitas

$16.95

A Mexican tradition — specially-seasoned pork served with verde sauce (spicy green chile) on the side and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas.

Beanless Burritos

$13.95+

Burrito on soft flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken, Mexican rice, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle mayo sauce.

Chicken Alambres Burrito

$15.95+

Medium burritos on soft flour tortillas stuffed with ORGANIC grilled chicken, mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice and Chihuahua cheese.

Shredded Chicken chipotle Mayo burrito

$13.95+

Ground Beef chipotle Mayo burrito

$13.95+

Enchiladas and Burrito

Iguana Wana Enchilada

$10.95+

Soft corn tortillas stuffed with Chihuahua cheese with your choice molé, verde, or ranchero sauce.

Trio Enchiladas

$16.95

Three enchiladas — one ORGANIC chicken/verde sauce, one cheese/molé sauce and one ground beef/ranchero sauce, served with Chihuahua cheese.

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.95+

ORGANIC chicken enchiladas — Chihuahua cheese, sour cream and guacamole with ranchero sauce.

Burrito Rojos

$13.95+

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ORGANIC chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, refried beans, red chile sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and sour cream.

Trio Burritos

$15.95

Three burritos — one ORGANIC chicken/molé sauce, one pork/verde sauce and one ground beef/ranchero.

Burrito Dinner

$12.95+

1-10” Flour stuffed tortilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, pork or shredded beef, cheese, beans, Mexican rice, and sour cream.

Mariscos

Camarones Acapulco

$26.95+

Butterflied Gulf shrimp sautéed in a spicy olive oil with a rosemary / garlic wine dipping sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.

Camarones Iguana Wana

$22.95+

Gulf shrimp sautéed in a spicy Serrano chile / garlic / wine / butter sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95+

Seasoned shrimp grilled with a fresh blend of bell peppers and onions. Served with your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican rice and refried beans. Pequeno = 5 shrimps and Grande = 7 shrimps

Tequila Shrimp

$22.95+

Tender Gulf shrimp sautéed in tequila sauce, diced onion, garlic and butter. Served with Mexican rice and salad greens.

Salmon En Lima

$26.95

Alaskan salmon fillet marinated in lime-garlic butter, grilled and served with coconut rice and black beans

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Nachos

$9.95+

Crisp Corn tortilla chips prepared with homemade black beans, then smothered with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.

Veggie Chimichanga

$13.95+

Medium flour tortilla filled with seasonal veggies and cheese then deep fried and served with sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Tacos

$13.95+

Soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with seasonal veggies, black beans, cilantro and onions.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.95+

Made with our freshest seasonal vegetables and served with black beans and coconut rice.

Veggie Burrito

$13.95+

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasonal veggies, mixed with a medley of grilled bell peppers, onions, black beans and chihuahua cheese.

Veggie Enchilada

$11.95+

Soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasonal veggies and Chihuahua cheese and verde sauce.

Veggie Tostada

$10.95+

Hard tortilla stuffed with seasonal veggies, black beans, cilantro and onions.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.95

Chicken and rice in a homemade broth served with a side of avocados slices, diced onions, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and a wedge of lime.

Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Tomato-based Mexican soup with chicken stock, garnished with sour cream, sliced avocado, tortillas strips and chihuahua cheese.

Tortas

Chipotle Chicken Rajas Tortas

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast with spicy chipotle rajas sauce, black beans, Chihuahua cheese, avocado and lettuce

Carne Asada Tortas

$18.95

Mexican-style skirt steak served with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes.

Pastor Tortas

$18.95

Desserts

Pastel Tres Leche

$6.95

Traditional Mexican three milk cake topped with a vanilla whipped cream frosting.

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Creamy cheesecake in a pastry tortilla, deep fried until flaky and golden brown drizzled with chocolate sauce

Flan

$5.95

Oven-baked Mexican custard finished with an incredibly delicious caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Churros

$6.25

Baked pastry filled with vanilla custard, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Birthday Surprise

$3.25

Soft serve vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and a !!!SOMBRERO!!!

Full Sheet Cake

$80.00

Sides & Extras

Chips and 1 Salsa

$7.95

Flour Chips

$2.95

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.95

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.95

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.95

Pico De Gallo 4oz.

$2.95

Pico De Gallo 8oz.

$5.95

Side Black Beans

$3.25

Side Chihuahua Cheese

$0.95

Side Coconut Rice

$3.25

Side of Guacamole

$2.95

Side of Habanero Sauce

$1.95

Side Mexican Rice

$3.25

Side Mexican Roasted Corn

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$1.25

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Coconut Rice and Black Beans

$6.95

Side of Dressing

$0.95

Side of Fries

$3.25

Side of grilled green peppers

$0.95

Side of Lettuce

$0.95

Side of Lime

$0.50

Side of Onion

$0.95

Side of Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Refried Beans

$3.25

Side of Rice and Beans

$6.95

Side of Salad

$5.95

SIDE OF SAUCE 4oz

$2.95

SIDE OF SAUCE 8oz

$4.95

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Tomatoes

$0.95

Side of Tortillas

$0.95

Side of Veggies

$5.95

Side Of Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.95

Side of red potatoes

$2.95

Side of celery and carrots

$4.95

Side of Shrimp

$14.95

Side of Steak 6oz.

$12.95

Side of Salmon

$16.95

Side of Blackened Salmon

$16.95

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.95

Side of Tilapia

$10.95

Side of ground beef

$4.95

Side of Cilantro rice

$3.25

Side of grilled onion

$0.95

Side of grilled red pepper

$0.95

Side of Wine Butter Sauce

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of cucumber

$2.95

Side of Melted Cheese

$1.95

Side of tortilla strips

$0.95

Special

COD Fish Fry

$15.95Out of stock

White Fish Fry

$15.95Out of stock

Kids Basket

Kids Tacos

$7.95

Kids Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Mexican Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Mac n Cheese Bites

$7.95

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.95

Kids Burrito

$7.95

Kids Grilled Skirt Steak

$9.95

Kids Steak burrito

$9.95

Kids scrambled eggs

$6.95

Kids scrambled eggs with cheese

$6.95

Kids over easy eggs

$6.95

Tacos A La Carte

Taco Chorizo A la Carte

$6.19

Taco Grilled Chicken A la Carte

$7.95

Taco Ground Beef A la Carte

$6.95

Taco Monterrey A la Carte

$8.69

Taco Pastor A la Carte

$6.19

Taco Shredded Chicken A la Carte

$6.95

Taco Shrimp A la Carte

$9.95

Taco Steak A la Carte

$6.95

Taco Tilapia A la Carte

$8.69

Veggie Taco A la Carte

$8.69

Taco Carnitas A la Carte

$6.19

Taco shredded beef

$7.95

Chicken Flautas Ala Carte

$4.95

Mexican Favorites

Tamales A la Carte

$7.81

Tostada Carne A la Carte

$8.69

Wana Enchiladas A la Carte

$8.69

Chile rellono a la carte

$6.95

Breakfast Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Breakfast Chilaquiles

$12.95

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Retail

SOMBRERO

$10.95
Iguana Wana Tote Bag

$5.95
White Trucker Cap

$15.95
Black & Blue Trucker Cap

$15.95
White Brushed Cotton Twill Cap

$16.95

Heavy margarita glass

$10.00

Refreshments

Milk

$2.25

Soft Drink

$2.95

Apple Jucie

$3.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Glass Bottle

$7.95

Bottled Water

$1.25

Horchata

$3.50

Bottled Sprecher Root Beer

$3.25

Smoothies

$7.95

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Jarritos Traditional Mexican Soda

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Tonic

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Jucie

$3.25

Canada Dry

$3.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food. Good Times. Handcrafted Cocktails.

Website

Location

9080 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Directions

