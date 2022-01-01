Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

303 Mallery St

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Dinner
Combo Platter
Fish Dinner

Appetizers

1/2 lb. Shrimp by Weight

$15.99

1 lb. Shrimp by Weight

$28.99

1/2 Pound Peel and Eat Shrimp

$15.99

1 Pound Peel and Eat Shrimp

$28.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Appetizer

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp Appetizer

$11.99

Calamari

$12.99

Cheese Bread

$10.99

Cheesesticks

$7.99

Clam Strips Appetizer

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$11.99

Crabcake Appetizer

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Onion Rings Appetizer

$8.99

Oyster App

Parmesean Grilled Oysters

$12.99

Scallop Appetizer

$13.99

Shrimp Appetizer

$10.99

Shrimp Appetizer Platter

$17.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Wings

$9.99

Gator Tail

$17.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Turkey Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Soups

Crab Bisque

$1.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Dinners

Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

Fish Dinner

$19.99

Fried Oyster Dinner

$22.99

Scallop Dinner

$25.99

Crabcake Dinner

$25.99

Surf N' Turf

$33.99

Rib-Eye Steak

$26.99

Top Sirloin

$18.99

Steak and Crab Legs

$54.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.95

Clam Strip Dinner

$18.99

Snow Crab Legs

$49.99

Combo Platter

$25.99

Trio Platter

$29.99

Kids

Kid Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Spaghetti

$7.99

Kid Fish Bites

$8.99

Kid Clam Strips

$8.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Lunch Specials

7 Oysters Special

$12.99

7 Shrimp Special

$12.99

Lunch Clam Strips

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$12.99

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$12.99

Fire Cracker

$17.99

Low Country Boil

$17.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Seafood Quiche

$12.99

Sandwiches and Burgers

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

The BLT

$8.99

Hamburger Deluxe

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.25

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Po Boy

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cowboy Chicken

$12.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Shroomazella Burger

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Specialties

Blackened Alfredo

$9.99

Caribbean Glazed Chicken

$15.99

Caribbean Glazed Mahi Mahi

$23.99

Primavera

$9.99

Scampi

$9.99

Shrimp N Grits

$19.99

The Barnie-B

$19.99

Crab leg Bowl

$21.99Out of stock

Fire Cracker

$17.99

Salmon Special in a Creamy Lemon Sauce

$23.99

Seafood Pesto

$20.99

Dinner Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Dinner Fish Tacos

$17.99

Gumbo

$17.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Green Beans

$2.99

Grit Cakes

$4.00

Grits

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

No Side

Onion Ring Side

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Side of Crab legs

$21.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Asparagus

$2.99

Soda

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Half/Half Tea

$2.75

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Redbull

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

Add Puree

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Pier Villiage on Historic St. Simons Island Georgia, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant offers a wide variety of food for any taste. We are known for our famous fried Wild Georgia Shrimp but also have Steaks, Pasta dishes, Chicken Sandwiches, and probably the best hamburgers you will ever eat. We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Give us a try and let our friendly staff make your next meal a memorable experience you will tell your friends about.

Website

Location

303 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant image
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant image
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia Sea Grill - REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
407 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Gnat's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
310 Redfern Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Chubs Diner
orange starNo Reviews
203 Edwards Plaza SSI, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Wrap Happy
orange starNo Reviews
5441 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Simons Island

Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Barrier Island Brewing
orange star4.8 • 471
1226 Ocean Blvd St Simons, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Cafe Frederica
orange star4.6 • 327
110 Sylvan BLVD Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Simons Island
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston