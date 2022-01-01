Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Irie Jamaican Kitchen

1,009 Reviews

$

621 E 185th St

Euclid, OH 44119

Order Again

Popular Items

JERK CHICKEN BOWL
JERK CHICKEN BOX
HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

JERK WINGS BOX (6 whole wings)

JERK WINGS BOX (6 whole wings)

$13.99
JERK WINGS BOWL (4 whole wings)

JERK WINGS BOWL (4 whole wings)

$10.99
SIDE OF 4 Whole JERK WINGS

SIDE OF 4 Whole JERK WINGS

$8.99

ISLAND BOWL

JERK CHICKEN BOWL

JERK CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
CURRY CHICKEN BOWL

CURRY CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
STEWED CHICKEN BOWL

STEWED CHICKEN BOWL

$8.99
JERK SHRIMP BOWL

JERK SHRIMP BOWL

$12.99Out of stock
OXTAIL BOWL

OXTAIL BOWL

$17.25
JERK BEEF BOWL

JERK BEEF BOWL

$12.99
VEGAN BOWL

VEGAN BOWL

$9.75
CURRY VEGETABLE BUDDHA BOWL

CURRY VEGETABLE BUDDHA BOWL

$8.99

TRIO BOWL (RICE AND TWO TOPPINGS)

$6.50
CURRY SHIRMP BOWL

CURRY SHIRMP BOWL

$12.99Out of stock

JAMAICAN BOX

JERK CHICKEN BOX

JERK CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
STEWED CHICKEN BOX

STEWED CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
CURRY CHICKEN BOX

CURRY CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

HALF AND HALF CHICKEN BOX

$11.99
JERK SHRIMP BOX

JERK SHRIMP BOX

$15.99Out of stock
CURRY SHRIMP BOX

CURRY SHRIMP BOX

$15.99Out of stock
JERK BEEF BOX

JERK BEEF BOX

$15.99
OXTAIL BOX

OXTAIL BOX

$20.99
CURRY BUDDHA VEGGETABLE BOX

CURRY BUDDHA VEGGETABLE BOX

$11.99

RASTA PASTA AND MAC AND CHEESE

Rasta Pasta - No Meat

Rasta Pasta - No Meat

$6.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Chicken

Rasta Pasta w/ Chicken

$10.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

Rasta Pasta w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

$10.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Shrimp

Rasta Pasta w/ Shrimp

$13.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Oxtail

Rasta Pasta w/ Oxtail

$17.75Out of stock
Rasta Pasta w/ Jerk Beef

Rasta Pasta w/ Jerk Beef

$13.75Out of stock
Mac & Cheese w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

Mac & Cheese w/ Curry Buddha Vegetables

$10.75Out of stock
Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken

Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken

$10.75Out of stock
Mac & Cheese w/ Oxtail

Mac & Cheese w/ Oxtail

$17.75Out of stock
Mac & Cheese w/ Jerk Beef

Mac & Cheese w/ Jerk Beef

$15.75Out of stock
Three Likkle Birds

Three Likkle Birds

$12.75
Loaded Plantains

Loaded Plantains

$9.75

DESSERTS AND SIDES

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE, SINGLE PIECE

$4.00
CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 FOR 7 DEAL

CHEF OMAR'S RUM CAKE 2 FOR 7 DEAL

$7.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.25Out of stock
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.10Out of stock
Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.25Out of stock
Side Jerk Salsa

Side Jerk Salsa

$1.00Out of stock
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.00
Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.00
Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.00
Side Fire Hot Sauce

Side Fire Hot Sauce

$1.00
Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

Side Mango Chili Hot Sauce

$1.00
Chicken

Chicken

$4.99
Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$3.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$3.00
Plantains

Plantains

$3.00
Curry Vegetables

Curry Vegetables

$3.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.75Out of stock
Salad (No Meat)

Salad (No Meat)

$6.00
Bowl of Cabbage

Bowl of Cabbage

$6.00
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.50Out of stock
Jerk Beef

Jerk Beef

$8.50
Oxtail

Oxtail

$15.50
Pineapple Coleslaw

Pineapple Coleslaw

$3.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Black Bean & Corn Salsa

$3.00
Mango Salsa

Mango Salsa

$3.50

DRINKS

Wata

Wata

$1.25
Pineapple Mango IrieAde

Pineapple Mango IrieAde

$4.10
Green Ting (Jamaican Import)

Green Ting (Jamaican Import)

$3.00Out of stock
Passion Fruit IrieAde

Passion Fruit IrieAde

$4.10Out of stock
Strawberry IrieAde

Strawberry IrieAde

$4.10

Fountian Pop

$2.50
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Authentic Jamaican Tastes + Fusion Flava served up in a fast-casual setting. Feel the island vibes and get lunch, in a breeze!

621 E 185th St, Euclid, OH 44119

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID image
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID image

