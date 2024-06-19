Ikal Cocina Mexicana 5913 GEORGIA AVE NW WASHINGTON DC 20011
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a unique food truck bringing you most authentic Mexican cuisine. Our dishes are crafted with traditional recipes passed down generations, using fresh ingredients sourced locally.
