  iKandyCakes - 1801 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
iKandyCakes 1801 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

No reviews yet

6040 Quiet Cove Court

Charlotte, NC 28215

Pies

Pie Varieties

Coconut Pie

Coconut Pie

$15.00

Baked custard pie full of coconut flavor

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Mashed sweetened sweet potatoes, tossed in ikandyCakes spice blend, baked in an open pie shell.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Dessert pie with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling.

Cookies

Cookies N cream

$4.00

Lemon cookies

$4.00

M&M cookies

$4.00

M&M chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate caramel

$4.00

Chocolate chip

$4.00

Celebration Birthday cookies

$4.00

S’mores

$4.00

Cakes

Layered Cakes

Cinnamon Bun Cake

Cinnamon Bun Cake

$50.00

Cinnamon bun cake layered with vanilla buttercream or cream cheese filling.

Confetti Cake

Confetti Cake

$50.00

Layered vanilla and confetti cake filled with white chocolate buttercream.

Lemon Velvet Cake

Lemon Velvet Cake

$50.00

Lemon velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$50.00

Red velvet caked layered with cream cheese buttercream.

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$65.00

Layered strawberry and vanilla cake filled with strawberry and vanilla buttercream, topped with strawberry crunch topping.

White/Chocolate Fudge Cake

White/Chocolate Fudge Cake

$50.00

Vanilla white cake layered with homemade chocolate fudge icing.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$50.00

Chocolate fudge cake layered with chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream.

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$50.00

Vanilla cake layered with coconut filling, coconut simple syrup and vanilla buttercream.

Krisp

Krisp Varieties

Loaded S'mores Krisp

Loaded S'mores Krisp

$5.00

Rice cereal loaded with milk chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Loaded Frutti Tutti

Loaded Frutti Tutti

$5.00

Rice cereal Loaded with white chocolate, mini marshmallows, fruity pebbles, and fruit extracts.

Loaded Birthday Krisp

Loaded Birthday Krisp

$5.00

Rice cereal loaded with white chocolate, mini marshmallows and confetti sprinkles..

Loaded Cookie Monster Krisp

$5.00

Blue marshmallows krisp, loaded with white chocolate and chocolate chip cookie crumbs.

Cookies n cream

$5.00

Brownie

Brownie Varieties

Mega Caramel Fudge Brownie

Mega Caramel Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate Fudge brownie topped with drizzled caramel chocolate and mini chocolate chips.

Mega Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Mega Chocolate Fudge Brownies

$6.00

Chocolate fudge brownie topped with drizzled chocolate and mini chocolate chips.

Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate fudge brownie and strawberry cheesecake swirl.

Cake Cups

Cake Cup Varieties

Birthday Cake CUp

Birthday Cake CUp

$7.00

16oz container layered with Vanilla cake, white chocolate, buttercream, and confetti sprinkles.

Chocolate Caramel Cake Cup

Chocolate Caramel Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz Container layered in chocolate fudge cake, chocolate buttercream, and sweet butter caramel sauce.

Cookies N Cream Cake Cup

Cookies N Cream Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with chocolate and vanilla fudge cake, vanilla cake crumbs and cookies-N-cream buttercream.

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Cup

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, and strawberry filling.

Vanilla Cream Cake Cup

Vanilla Cream Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container vanilla cake layered with vanilla Butter Cream.

Peach Cobbler Cake Cup

Peach Cobbler Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz Container layered with cinnamon bun cake white chocolate buttercream and peach cobbler.

Orange Sherbet Cake Cup

Orange Sherbet Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla cake, orange zest and vanilla buttercream.

Rainbow Cake Cup

Rainbow Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla colored cake and white chocolate buttercream. (Colors may vary)

Raspberry Shortcake Cake Cup

Raspberry Shortcake Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla cake, white chocolate buttercream and raspberry filling.

Brown Butter Cake Cup

Brown Butter Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz Maple brown butter cake, layered with cookie butter buttercream, caramel and chocolate filling.

Black Forest Cake Cup

Black Forest Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with white chocolate fudge cake, white chocolate ganache, white chocolate, buttercream, and cherry filling.

Double Chocolate Cake Cup

Double Chocolate Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz Chocolate fudge cake, layered with chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache.

Strawberry shortcake Cake Cup

Strawberry shortcake Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla cake, white chocolate buttercream, strawberry and strawberry filling.

Red Velvet Cake Cup

Red Velvet Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with red velvet cake and cream cheese buttercream.

Key Lime Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with green vanilla cake, key lime buttercream and cookie crumbs.

Pineapple Cake Cup

Pineapple Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream and pineapple filling.

Banana Pudding Cake Cup

Banana Pudding Cake Cup

$7.00

16oz container layered with Vanilla cake, bananas, cookie crumbs. and pastry cream.

Red Velvet / Cream Cheese Cake Cup

$7.00

Red Velvet/ Cookie Butter

$7.00

Monster Cookie

$7.00

Featured Items

Pisces Collection

Sweet Amythyst

Sweet Amythyst

$70.00

Assorted geode cookies, purple velvet chocolate covered sandwich cookies, geode themed vanilla cake.

Amethyst geode cake (mini)

Amethyst geode cake (mini)

$35.00

Buttercream layered vanilla cake.

Basketball Collection

Cake Pop Bouquet (basketball themed)

Cake Pop Bouquet (basketball themed)

$45.00

Decoratively arranged themed cake pop

Orange sherbet Candy Apple

Orange sherbet Candy Apple

$6.00

Granny smith apple coated in orange sherbet and chocolate.

B-Ball Sweet Box

B-Ball Sweet Box

$35.00

Assorted themed sugar cookies.

B-Ball Sandwich Cookies

B-Ball Sandwich Cookies

$7.00

Themed sugar cookies stuffed with cream cheese cookies-n-cream buttercream.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

6040 Quiet Cove Court, Charlotte, NC 28215

Directions

