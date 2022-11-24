- Home
Ike's Artisan Pizza
2020 Cumberland Avenue
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Soda
Coke
Sprite
Mello Yello
Diet Coke
Hi-C
Fanta Orange
Dr. Pepper
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet tea
Barqs Root Beer
Red Bull
Coffee
S. Pellegrino
Full Throttle
White Gummy Bear Reign
Orange Dreamsicle Reign
Blue Raz Reign
Red Dragon Reign
Watermelon Reign
Melon Mania Reign
Apps
Mamma Made Meatballs
Momma's famous BBQ sauce
Arancini
Risotto Balls stuffed with mozzarella & bacon. Served with 4oz of Marinara.
Brussels Sprouts
crispy fried sprouts, balsamic glaze, lemon zest, parmesan
Fried Green Tomatoes
crunchy green tomatoes served with buttermilk Ranch dressing
Pretzels and Beer Cheese
house made pretzel and local-beer cheese
Cheese Bread
mozzarella, provolone, & parmesan, served with marinara
Fried Mozzarella
fresh mozzarella breaded and fried, served with tomato sauce
Calamari
lightly breaded and served with spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
spread heavily with garlic butter, served with marinara
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Any topping listed with Red, White, Olive Oil, Buffalo, or BBQ base options
The Queensbury
red sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices
The Dorchester
red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, meatballs, country ham, fresh mozzarella
The Beltline
red sauce, sausage, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella & parmesan
The Edgewood
red sauce, spinach, artichoke, ham, mozzarella, fresh basil
Log Mountain
buffalo sauce base, chicken, red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella with a ranch drizzle
Cudjo's Cave
house made BBQ base, chicken, red onion, olives, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Hawaiian
house made BBQ base, country ham, red onion, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella
White Cheese
white sauce, gorgonzola crumble, mozzarella, goat cheese, parmesan
Veggie
olive oil base, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, bell pepper, spinach, mozzarella & romano
The Rochester
red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onion
Cheese
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
Pepperoni
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Pizza Slice
Sandwiches
Bourbon Trail Burger
house-made bourbon glaze, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, served with fries
Meatball Sub
meatballs, provolone, tomato sauce, served with fries
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved ribeye, provolone, caramelized onion, chipotle sauce, served with fries
Italian Sub
pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, tomatoes, lettuce
Wings
Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
large homemade meatballs topped with our in-house traditional tomato sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
creamy butter and cheese sauce add grilled shrimp or sliced chicken for additional $2
Shrimp Scampi Linguini
lemon garlic butter with a hint of parmesan, pepper and white wine, topped with shrimp
Gorgonzola Walnut Campanelle
dolce gorgonzola & walnut cream sauce
Angel Hair Pesto
fresh basil and pine nuts with heavy olive oil drizzle
Vodka Rigatoni
crushed tomatoes and heavy cream sauce
Mac & Cheese
classic creamy cheese sauce
Lasanga
Side
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Mac and Cheese
Fries
Beer Cheese Cup 4oz
Extra chicken
Extra Shrimp
Extra Meatballs
Side of Pesto 2oz
Side of Ranch 2oz
Side of Buffalo Sauce 2oz
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Hot Honey 2oz
Side of Blue cheese oz
Side of BBQ 2oz
Side of Greek Dressing 2oz
Side of Ceasar Dressing 2oz
Side of Marinara 2oz
Slice Of Garlic Bread
Side Salad
Salad
Blue Cheese Wedge
iceberg lettuce quarter, tomato, crumbled bacon, chives, homemade blue cheese dressing
Greek Salad
mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato, green bell pepper, red onion, olive, feta cheese, hint of mint, greek dressing
Antipasto Salad
mixed greens, salami, pepperoni, olives, provolone, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini in olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Italian Chicken Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, salami, chicken, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, ranch
House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, lite balsamic glaze, ranch
Caesar Salad
lettuce blend, parmesan,house-made caesar dressing, topped with croutons (add chicken for $1.99)
Dessert
Beer
PINT Michelob Ultra
PINT Bud Light
PINT Blue Moon
PINT Yuengling
PINT Dead Guy Ale
PINT Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
PINT Country Boy Cougar Bait
PINT West 6th IPA
PINT Rhinegeist Truth
Pint Budweiser
Pint Goodwood BB Sout
Pint Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest
Pint Goodwood Louisville Lager
Pint Goodwood Walnut Brown ale
Pint Dogfish Pumpkin
Pint Angry Orachard
PINT Country Boy Orange Cream
PINT Victory Sour Monkey
PINT Rhinegeist Glow
PINT Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
PINT Dogfish 90 Min
PINT Rogue Batsquach
PINT Rogue Colassal
PINT Voodoo New Belgium Imperial Ale
PINT Miller Lite
PINT Coors
PINT Goodwood Dirty Birdie
MUG Michelob Ultra
MUG Bud Light
MUG Blue Moon
MUG Yuengling
MUG Dead Guy Ale
MUG Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
MUG Country Boy Cougar Bait
MUG West 6th IPA
MUG Rhinegeist Truth
Mug Budweiser
Mug Goodwood BB Stout
Mug Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest
Mug GoodWood Louisville Lager
MUG Angry Orachard
MUG Country Boy Orange Cream
MUG Dogfish Pumpkin
MUG Rhinegeist Glow
MUG sierra Nevada
MUG Dogfish 90 Min
MUG Rogue Batsquatch
MUG Rogue Colossal
MUG Voodoo New blegieum Imperial Ale
MUG Miller Lite
MUG Coors
MUG Goodwood Dirty Birdie
Guinness
KY Bourbon Barrel Ale
Dueling Barrel-Ale
Stella Artois
Sierra Nevada-Pale Ale
Goodwood-Bourbon Barrel Stoudt
Goodwood-Walnut Brown Ale
Victory-Golden Monkey Bottle
Heineken
Ginger Beer
Rg Sunspun Shandy
Hipster Repellant
ATG Citra Ass Down 16oz
ATG A Beer 16oz
Avery White Rascal
Apocalypse Apollo IPA
Blake's Hard Cider Strawberry Lemonade
Miller Light
Coors Light
Reineghiest Lemmy Nade
Black Butte Porter
Victory Sour Monkey
Redds Apple Ale
ULTRA BOTTLE
Dogfish 90 Min
BUD LIGHT BOTTLE
RG Octoberfest
Flight
1 Flight
Cocktails
L.I.T.
Liquid Mary
Manhattan
Martini
Margarita
Mojito
Sex On The Beach
Lemon Drop Martini
Drunken Reeses
Cupids Martini
Strawberry Daq
Irish Carbomb
Mimosa
Big Blue Martini
Tennessee Sunrise
Lemon Drop Shot
White Chocolate Martini
Red White And Blue Drink
Levitt AMP Special
Vodka Redbull
Gin&Tonic
Tequila Sunrise
Cosmo
Black Russian
Kentucky
Mexican
KY Black Raspberry
Thomas Walker Tini
Coalminer Kahula
Bloody Harlan
Iron Furnace
The Towers
IKE'S Original
1.5 squirrel peanut butter whiskey 3/4 chambord 3/4 sloe gin (grape liqueur)
Pinnacle Lemonade
Smoky Mountain Margarite
Abe's Old Fashion
Tri-State Mule
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whisky/Bourbon
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Fire
Jim Beam Honey
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Seagram's 7
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey 101
Knob Creek 9yr
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Bushmill's Irish Whiskey
Tin Cup Whiskey
Tin Cup Rye
Larceny Small Batch
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
1792 Small Batch
Basil Hayden
Suntory Toki
Stillhouse Black Bourbon
Horse Soldier
Horse Soldier Small Batch
Blade & Bow
Jefferson Ocean Voyage #23
Rabbit Hole Heigold
Rabbit Hole Rye Boxergrail
Angels Envy
Angel's Envy Cask Strength
Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiksey
Cinerator Cinnamon Whiskey
Willet Pot Still
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Fire
Gentlemen Jack
Southern Comfort
Mitchers Straight Bourbon
Jack Daniels Honey
Fireball
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Wheat
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Five-Malt
Buffilo Trace
McKenna Henry 10yr
Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve 9yr
Woodford Rye
Makers Mark 90 Keeneland
Bullleit 95 RYE
Bulleit Barrel proof
Wild Turkey Bourbon 81
Weller Bourbon
Woodford Derby Reserve
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Basil Hayden Toasted
Bardstown Discovery Series #6
Bardstown Fusion series
Basil Hayden Subtile Smoke
Blantons
Bookers
Bulliet 80
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Mitchers American Whiskey
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Elijah Craig 18 Year
Makers 46
Makers 46 CASK STRENGTH
Makers 101
Knob Creek RYE
Yellowstone
WhistlePig Small Batch 10 yr
WhistlePig PIggyBack RYE
Jefferson Very Small Batch
Jefferson Reserve
Eagle Rare
Bakers
Proper Twelve
Four Gate Kelvin Colin IIII Batch 19
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Green River
Heaven Hill
Heaven Hill 17yr
Knob Creek Reserve 9yr
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Willow Jane 10yr
Wilderness Trail Small Batch
Woodford Batch Proof
Rouge Dead Guy Whiskey
Bookers Little Book
Knob Creek 18yr
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wild Turkey Masters Keep
Scotch
Cognac/Brandy
Liqueurs/Cordials
Disaronno Amaretto
Jagermeister
Rivulet
Dukyper 03 Orange
Francesca Hazelnut
Kahlua
Midori Melon
Bailey's Irish Cream
Pama Pomegranate
Rumple Minze
Ouzo
Grande Absente 110
Grande Absente 138
Botanika Elderflower
Botanika Lemon
Godiva Dark Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Rum Chata Cold Brew
Chambord
Cointreau
Galliano
Moonshine
Red
Conundrum Red Blend
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
Decoy Pinot Noir
Sandeman Port
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Prisoner 19 Red Blend
Rodney Strong Zinfandel
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Rodney Strong Cabernet
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
White
Bubbly
Bottles
Bottle of Conundrum Red
Bottle of Prisoner 19
Bottle of Decoy Pinot Noir
Bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir
Bottle of Decoy Cab Sauv
Bottle of 14 Hands
Bottle of Josh Cellars Cab Sauv
Bottle of Caymus
Bottle of 7 Deadly Zins
Bottle of Rodney Strong
Bottle of Sanderman
Bottle of Conundrum White Blend
Bottle of Roscato Moscato
Bottle of Acrobat Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Chateau ste. Michelle Chard
Bottle of Josh Cellars Chard
Bottle of Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling
Bottle of Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Bottle of Meiomi Rose
Bottle of Ruffino Prosecco
Bottle of Cupcake Prosecco
Bottle of Martini & Rossa Champagne
Bottle of Mondvi
Bottle of Rodney Strong Cabernet
Bottle Of Freakshow Cab
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ike's Artisan Pizza is a warm welcoming place where you can experience delicious pizza and pasta and a cold brew with friends and family. Freshly made pasta and scratch pizza dough that is fired in an open Woodstone oven are our specialties.
2020 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965