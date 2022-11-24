Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ike's Artisan Pizza

2020 Cumberland Avenue

Middlesboro, KY 40965

Pretzels and Beer Cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
Traditional Wings (12)

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hi-C

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.50

Full Throttle

$2.50

White Gummy Bear Reign

$2.50

Orange Dreamsicle Reign

$2.50

Blue Raz Reign

$2.50

Red Dragon Reign

$2.50

Watermelon Reign

$2.50

Melon Mania Reign

$2.50

Apps

Mamma Made Meatballs

$9.50

Momma's famous BBQ sauce

Arancini

$9.00Out of stock

Risotto Balls stuffed with mozzarella & bacon. Served with 4oz of Marinara.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

crispy fried sprouts, balsamic glaze, lemon zest, parmesan

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50

crunchy green tomatoes served with buttermilk Ranch dressing

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$8.50

house made pretzel and local-beer cheese

Cheese Bread

$6.00

mozzarella, provolone, & parmesan, served with marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

fresh mozzarella breaded and fried, served with tomato sauce

Calamari

$9.00Out of stock

lightly breaded and served with spicy tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

spread heavily with garlic butter, served with marinara

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Any topping listed with Red, White, Olive Oil, Buffalo, or BBQ base options

The Queensbury

$14.00

red sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella slices

The Dorchester

$19.00

red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, meatballs, country ham, fresh mozzarella

The Beltline

$14.00

red sauce, sausage, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella & parmesan

The Edgewood

$15.00

red sauce, spinach, artichoke, ham, mozzarella, fresh basil

Log Mountain

$18.00

buffalo sauce base, chicken, red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella with a ranch drizzle

Cudjo's Cave

$16.00

house made BBQ base, chicken, red onion, olives, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Hawaiian

$16.00

house made BBQ base, country ham, red onion, pineapple, jalapeno, mozzarella

White Cheese

$15.00

white sauce, gorgonzola crumble, mozzarella, goat cheese, parmesan

Veggie

$14.00

olive oil base, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, bell pepper, spinach, mozzarella & romano

The Rochester

$17.00

red base, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onion

Cheese

$10.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni

$14.00

red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

Pizza Slice

$5.00

Sandwiches

Bourbon Trail Burger

$12.00

house-made bourbon glaze, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, served with fries

Meatball Sub

$12.00

meatballs, provolone, tomato sauce, served with fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

shaved ribeye, provolone, caramelized onion, chipotle sauce, served with fries

Italian Sub

$12.00

pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

Wings

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.00

crispy bone-in wings

Boneless (6)

$7.00

crispy boneless wings

Traditional Wings (12)

$15.00

crispy bone-in wings

Boneless (12)

$13.00

crispy boneless wings

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

large homemade meatballs topped with our in-house traditional tomato sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

creamy butter and cheese sauce add grilled shrimp or sliced chicken for additional $2

Shrimp Scampi Linguini

$16.00

lemon garlic butter with a hint of parmesan, pepper and white wine, topped with shrimp

Gorgonzola Walnut Campanelle

$15.00

dolce gorgonzola & walnut cream sauce

Angel Hair Pesto

$15.00

fresh basil and pine nuts with heavy olive oil drizzle

Vodka Rigatoni

$13.00

crushed tomatoes and heavy cream sauce

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

classic creamy cheese sauce

Lasanga

$16.00Out of stock

Side

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Beer Cheese Cup 4oz

$2.99

Extra chicken

$2.99

Extra Shrimp

$4.99

Extra Meatballs

$2.99

Side of Pesto 2oz

$2.99

Side of Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey 2oz

$1.00

Side of Blue cheese oz

$0.50

Side of BBQ 2oz

$0.50

Side of Greek Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side of Ceasar Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side of Marinara 2oz

$0.50

Slice Of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Salad

$2.99

Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge

$8.50

iceberg lettuce quarter, tomato, crumbled bacon, chives, homemade blue cheese dressing

Greek Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato, green bell pepper, red onion, olive, feta cheese, hint of mint, greek dressing

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, salami, pepperoni, olives, provolone, tomato, red onion, and pepperoncini in olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Italian Chicken Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, salami, chicken, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, red onions, ranch

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, lite balsamic glaze, ranch

Caesar Salad

$7.00

lettuce blend, parmesan,house-made caesar dressing, topped with croutons (add chicken for $1.99)

Dessert

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Pizza Dessert Pie

$6.00

nutella, cinnamon, fruit toppings, icing glaze

Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Bread

$5.00

Kids Wings

$6.00

Kids Meatballs

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Beer

PINT Michelob Ultra

$5.00

PINT Bud Light

$5.00

PINT Blue Moon

$5.00

PINT Yuengling

$5.00

PINT Dead Guy Ale

$5.00

PINT Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$5.50

PINT Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.00

PINT West 6th IPA

$5.00

PINT Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Pint Budweiser

$5.00

Pint Goodwood BB Sout

$5.50Out of stock

Pint Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$5.00

Pint Goodwood Louisville Lager

$5.50

Pint Goodwood Walnut Brown ale

$5.50Out of stock

Pint Dogfish Pumpkin

$5.00

Pint Angry Orachard

$5.00

PINT Country Boy Orange Cream

$5.00

PINT Victory Sour Monkey

$5.50Out of stock

PINT Rhinegeist Glow

$5.50

PINT Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00Out of stock

PINT Dogfish 90 Min

$5.00Out of stock

PINT Rogue Batsquach

$5.00

PINT Rogue Colassal

$5.00

PINT Voodoo New Belgium Imperial Ale

$5.00Out of stock

PINT Miller Lite

$5.00

PINT Coors

$5.00

PINT Goodwood Dirty Birdie

$5.50

MUG Michelob Ultra

$6.00

MUG Bud Light

$6.00

MUG Blue Moon

$6.00

MUG Yuengling

$6.00

MUG Dead Guy Ale

$6.50

MUG Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$7.00

MUG Country Boy Cougar Bait

$6.50

MUG West 6th IPA

$6.50

MUG Rhinegeist Truth

$6.50

Mug Budweiser

$6.00

Mug Goodwood BB Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Mug Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$6.50

Mug GoodWood Louisville Lager

$7.00

MUG Angry Orachard

$6.00

MUG Country Boy Orange Cream

$6.50

MUG Dogfish Pumpkin

$6.50

MUG Rhinegeist Glow

$7.00

MUG sierra Nevada

$6.50Out of stock

MUG Dogfish 90 Min

$6.50Out of stock

MUG Rogue Batsquatch

$6.50

MUG Rogue Colossal

$6.50

MUG Voodoo New blegieum Imperial Ale

$6.50Out of stock

MUG Miller Lite

$6.00

MUG Coors

$6.00

MUG Goodwood Dirty Birdie

$7.00

Guinness

$5.00

KY Bourbon Barrel Ale

$5.50

Dueling Barrel-Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$4.00

Sierra Nevada-Pale Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Goodwood-Bourbon Barrel Stoudt

$5.50

Goodwood-Walnut Brown Ale

$4.50

Victory-Golden Monkey Bottle

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Rg Sunspun Shandy

$4.50

Hipster Repellant

$4.00

ATG Citra Ass Down 16oz

$5.00

ATG A Beer 16oz

$5.00

Avery White Rascal

$4.00

Apocalypse Apollo IPA

$4.00

Blake's Hard Cider Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

Reineghiest Lemmy Nade

$4.50

Black Butte Porter

$5.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$5.00

Redds Apple Ale

$4.50

ULTRA BOTTLE

$5.00

Dogfish 90 Min

$6.00

Coozie

$6.00

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$5.00

RG Octoberfest

$4.50

Flight

$6.00

1 Flight

$2.00

Cocktails

L.I.T.

$7.50

Liquid Mary

$8.50

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Margarita

$8.50

Mojito

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Drunken Reeses

$9.50

Cupids Martini

$9.50

Strawberry Daq

$8.00

Irish Carbomb

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Big Blue Martini

$9.00

Tennessee Sunrise

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

White Chocolate Martini

$10.50

Red White And Blue Drink

$8.00

Levitt AMP Special

$10.00

Vodka Redbull

$8.00

Gin&Tonic

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Koozie

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Kentucky

$8.00

Mexican

$8.00

KY Black Raspberry

$9.00

Thomas Walker Tini

$9.50

Coalminer Kahula

$8.50

Bloody Harlan

$8.50

Iron Furnace

$8.00

The Towers

$8.50

IKE'S Original

$8.50

1.5 squirrel peanut butter whiskey 3/4 chambord 3/4 sloe gin (grape liqueur)

Pinnacle Lemonade

$8.00

Smoky Mountain Margarite

$8.00

Abe's Old Fashion

$9.00

Tri-State Mule

$8.00

Vodka

Effen

$7.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Effen Green Apple

$7.00

Effen Raspberry

$7.00

Effen Citrus

$7.00

Suntory Haku

$7.50

Tito's

$7.00

Wheatly

$7.00

Absolut ELYX

$8.00

Chopin Family Reserve

$17.00

Smiroff Red White And Berry Shot

$4.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Suntory Roku

$7.50

Hendrick's

$8.00

Empress

$8.50

Aviation

$7.50

Tanqueray Orange

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Black

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.75

Kraken Black Spiced

$7.00

Banks

$7.00

Blue Chair

$7.00

Cruzan

$6.50

Cruzan Banana

$6.50

Tequila

Two Fingers Blanco

$6.50

Tres Generations Plata

$7.50

Tres Generations Anejo

$8.00

Tres Generations Reposado

$7.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Don Julio Teq Blanco

$5.50

Whisky/Bourbon

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Jim Beam Fire

$6.00

Jim Beam Honey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.50

Bushmill's Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$7.00

Tin Cup Rye

$7.00

Larceny Small Batch

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

1792 Small Batch

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$8.25

Stillhouse Black Bourbon

$6.75

Horse Soldier

$9.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$12.00

Blade & Bow

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean Voyage #23

$13.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Rye Boxergrail

$9.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Angel's Envy Cask Strength

$60.00

Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiksey

$6.50

Cinerator Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.50

Willet Pot Still

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Gentlemen Jack

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Mitchers Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Wheat

$7.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Woodford Five-Malt

$24.00

Buffilo Trace

$11.00

McKenna Henry 10yr

$8.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve 9yr

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark 90 Keeneland

$7.00

Bullleit 95 RYE

$8.00

Bulleit Barrel proof

$13.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon 81

$7.00

Weller Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Derby Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$8.00

Basil Hayden Toasted

$12.00

Bardstown Discovery Series #6

$16.00

Bardstown Fusion series

$14.00

Basil Hayden Subtile Smoke

$11.00

Blantons

$17.00

Bookers

$16.00

Bulliet 80

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$15.00

Mitchers American Whiskey

$10.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year

$35.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers 46 CASK STRENGTH

$10.00

Makers 101

$9.00

Knob Creek RYE

$8.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

WhistlePig Small Batch 10 yr

$15.00

WhistlePig PIggyBack RYE

$10.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$7.00

Jefferson Reserve

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$8.50

Bakers

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$8.50

Four Gate Kelvin Colin IIII Batch 19

$22.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$11.00

Green River

$6.00

Heaven Hill

$8.00

Heaven Hill 17yr

$150.00

Knob Creek Reserve 9yr

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$10.00

Willow Jane 10yr

$8.00

Wilderness Trail Small Batch

$7.50

Woodford Batch Proof

$30.00

Rouge Dead Guy Whiskey

$8.00

Bookers Little Book

$62.00

Knob Creek 18yr

$30.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Wild Turkey Masters Keep

$55.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.75

Dewars

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

Aberfeldy 12yr

$10.50

Glenlivet 18yr

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$49.00

Balvenie 12Yr Doublewood

$9.00

Macallan Double Cask Highland

$8.50

Suntory Toki

$8.50

Cognac/Brandy

Copper&Kings Brandy

$7.00

Xante

$9.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rivulet

$7.50

Dukyper 03 Orange

$6.00

Francesca Hazelnut

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori Melon

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Pama Pomegranate

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Ouzo

$6.00

Grande Absente 110

$9.00

Grande Absente 138

$14.00

Botanika Elderflower

$6.00

Botanika Lemon

$6.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$6.50

Godiva White Chocolate

$6.50

Rum Chata Cold Brew

$6.00

Chambord

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Moonshine

Ole Smokey White Lightnin'

$6.50

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero Whiskey

$6.50

Ole Smokey Pecan Whiskey

$6.50

Ole Smokey Apple Pie

$6.50

Ole Smokey Banana Pudding

$6.50

Red

Conundrum Red Blend

$7.50

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Decoy Pinot Noir

$6.00

Sandeman Port

$8.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Prisoner 19 Red Blend

$35.00

Rodney Strong Zinfandel

$8.00

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$6.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.00

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$11.00

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

White

Roscato Moscato

$6.50

Acrobat Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Cht. Ste. Mich. Chardonnay

$6.00

Cht. Ste. Mich. Riesling

$6.00

Conundrum White Blend

$7.50

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$7.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Freakshow Chardonnay

$7.50

Bubbly

Cupcake Prosecco Bottle

$16.00

Martini & Rossi Asti

$6.50

Ruffino Prosecco Bottle

$18.00

Meiomi Rose Bottle

$35.00

Bottles

Bottle of Conundrum Red

$30.00

Bottle of Prisoner 19

$42.00

Bottle of Decoy Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle of Decoy Cab Sauv

$36.00

Bottle of 14 Hands

$35.00

Bottle of Josh Cellars Cab Sauv

$35.00

Bottle of Caymus

$220.00

Bottle of 7 Deadly Zins

$25.00

Bottle of Rodney Strong

$40.00

Bottle of Sanderman

$33.00

Bottle of Conundrum White Blend

$35.00

Bottle of Roscato Moscato

$27.00

Bottle of Acrobat Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle of Chateau ste. Michelle Chard

$35.00

Bottle of Josh Cellars Chard

$25.00

Bottle of Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$35.00

Bottle of Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Bottle of Meiomi Rose

$35.00

Bottle of Ruffino Prosecco

$35.00

Bottle of Cupcake Prosecco

$28.00

Bottle of Martini & Rossa Champagne

$6.50

Bottle of Mondvi

$30.00

Bottle of Rodney Strong Cabernet

$55.00

Bottle Of Freakshow Cab

$40.00Out of stock

Apparel

Shirt

$16.00+

Hat

$20.00

Whole Patio Rental

$300.00

Half Patio Rental

$200.00
Ike's Artisan Pizza is a warm welcoming place where you can experience delicious pizza and pasta and a cold brew with friends and family. Freshly made pasta and scratch pizza dough that is fired in an open Woodstone oven are our specialties.

2020 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965

Directions

