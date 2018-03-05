Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Ike's Cafe and Grill

1,008 Reviews

$$

1250 Tech Dr

Norcross, GA 30093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Jollof Rice
Egusi
Okra Soup

Delicacies

Asun

$21.00

Chofee

$10.00

Isiewu

$45.00

Nkwobi

$20.00

Peppered Snails

$20.00

Peppered Stockfish

$15.00

Kelewele

$11.00

Hunters Platter

$50.00

Appetizers

Beef Suya

$16.00

Chicken Suya

$20.00

Lamb Suya

$20.00

Super Suya

$30.00

Oro Star

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Catfish Pep Soup

$18.00

Fried Wings

$14.00

Goat Pep Soup

$20.00

Meat pie

$4.00

Moi Moi

$6.00

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Tilapia Pep Soup

$15.00

Shrimp Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

Ayamase Bowl

$30.00

Banga/Palm

$19.00

Bitter Leaf

$17.00

Cassava Leaf

$19.00

Edikaikong

$21.00

Efo Riro

$19.00

Egusi

$19.00

Goat Pep Soup

$20.00

Light Soup

$19.00

Ogbono

$19.00

Okra Soup

$20.00

Peanut Soup

$17.00

Potato Leaf

$21.00

Fish Meals

Grilled Tilapia

$20.00

Peppered Tilapia

$19.00

Red Snapper

$27.00

LG Red Snapper

$37.00Out of stock

Small red snapper

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Small)

$55.00Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Med)

$65.00Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Large)

$75.00Out of stock

Combo Meals

Ayamase

$20.00

Jollof Rice

$19.00

Red Red

$20.00

Rice and stew

$17.00

Sharwarma

$12.00Out of stock

Sharwarma with Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Tenders with Fries

$14.00

Waakye

$22.00

Wings with Fries

$17.00

Yam Porridge

$18.00

Weekend Specials

Touzafi

$21.00

Ewedu

$21.00

Emotou

$19.00

Sides

Add beef (2)

$1.99

Add chicken (1)

$1.99

Add cow foot (1)

$1.99

Add Fish (1)

$2.50

Add goat (1)

$2.99

Add tripe (1)

$1.99

Ass. Meat Stew

$14.00

Asst. Meat (No Stew)

$9.00

Attieke

$5.99

Banku pepper

$1.99

Beans

$10.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Boiled Yam

$8.00

Deebe salad

$2.99

Egg Stew

$11.00

Fish Stew

$13.00

Frd Fish (2)

$9.00

Fried Plantains

$4.99

Fried Yam

$8.00

Fries

$3.00

Jollof side

$9.00

Onion Sauce

$1.99

Raw Onions (sliced)

$0.99

Peppered sauce

$3.49

Porridge side

$11.00

Starch

Soup (no meat)

$10.00

Spaghetti side

$1.99

Stew side

$8.00

Side of Beef (No Stew)

$7.00

Stew with meat

$13.00

Stewed Goat

$14.00

Goatmeat

$9.00

Waakye side

$10.00

Aisha pepper

$1.00

Shito

$1.00

Deebe sauce

$1.00

Suya Pepper

$1.00

Desserts

Puff Puff

$2.50

Cake Slice

$4.99

Coconut ice cream

$2.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Fish sticks/fries (Kids)

$6.50Out of stock

Jollof Rice (Kids)

$13.00

Kids Chicken tenders/fries

$9.00

Mac and Cheese (Kids)

$4.95Out of stock

White Rice/Stew (Kids)

$10.25

Delicacies

Asun

$24.70

Chofee

$10.40

Isiewu

$52.00

Nkwobi

$22.10

Peppered Snails

$19.50

Peppered Stockfish

$15.60

Hunters Platter

$65.00

Kelewele

$13.00

Appetizers

Beef Suya

$18.20

Chicken Suya

$22.10

Lamb Suya

$22.10

Super Suya

$32.50

Oro Star

$23.40

Coconut Shrimp

$16.90

Catfish Pep Soup

$20.80

Fried Wings

$15.60

Goat Pep Soup

$23.00

Meat pie

$4.55

Moi Moi

$5.20

Spring Rolls

$11.05

Tilapia Pep Soup

$19.50

Shrimp Plate

$15.60Out of stock

Soups

Ayamase Bowl

$33.80

Banga/Palm

$22.10

Bitter Leaf

$22.10

Cassava Leaf

$22.10

Edikaikong

$26.00

Efo Riro

$22.10

Egusi

$22.10

Goat Pep Soup

$19.50

Light Soup

$22.10

Ogbono

$22.10

Okra Soup

$23.40

Peanut Soup

$22.10

Potato Leaf

$24.70

Fish Meals

Grilled Tilapia

$23.40

Peppered Tilapia

$22.10

Red Snapper

$32.50

LG Red Snapper

$48.10Out of stock

Small red snapper

$27.30Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Small)

$71.50Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Med)

$84.50Out of stock

Grilled Catfish (Large)

$97.50Out of stock

Combo Meals

Ayamase

$23.40

Jollof Rice

$22.10

Red Red

$22.10

Rice and stew

$20.80

Sharwarma

$14.30Out of stock

Sharwarma with Fries

$18.20Out of stock

Tenders with Fries

$15.60

Waakye

$24.70

Wings with Fries

$19.50

Yam Porridge

$22.10

Weekend Specials

Touzafi

$23.40

Ewedu

$23.40

Emotou

$22.10

Sides

Add beef (2)

$2.59

Add chicken (1)

$2.59

Add cow foot (1)

$2.59

Add Fish (1)

$3.25

Add goat (1)

$3.89

Add tripe (1)

$2.59

Ass. Meat Stew

$18.20

Asst. Meat (No Stew)

$11.70

Attieke

$7.79

Banku pepper

$2.59

Beans

$9.10

Boiled Egg

$1.30

Boiled Yam

$10.40

Deebe salad

$3.89

Egg Stew

$14.30

Fish Stew

$15.60

Frd Fish (2)

$11.70

Fried Plantains

$6.49

Fried Yam

$10.40

Fries

$3.90

Jollof side

$11.70

Onion Sauce

$2.59

Raw Onions (sliced)

$1.29

Peppered sauce

$4.54

Porridge side

$14.30

Starch

Soup (no meat)

$13.00

Spaghetti side

$2.59

Stew side

$9.10

Side of Beef (No Stew)

$9.10

Stew with meat

$15.60

Stewed Goat

$18.20

Goatmeat

$11.70

Waakye side

$13.00

Aisha pepper

$1.30

Shito

$1.30

Deebe sauce

$1.30

Suya Pepper

$1.30

Desserts

Puff Puff

$3.25

Cake Slice

$6.49

Coconut ice cream

$3.89Out of stock

Kids Meal

Fish sticks/fries (Kids)

$8.45Out of stock

Jollof Rice (Kids)

$16.90

Kids Chicken tenders/fries

$11.70

Mac and Cheese (Kids)

$6.44Out of stock

White Rice/Stew (Kids)

$13.33
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fine dining West African Cuisine serving restaurant.

Website

Location

1250 Tech Dr, Norcross, GA 30093

Directions

Gallery
Ike's Cafe and Grill image
Ike's Cafe and Grill image
Ike's Cafe and Grill image
Ike's Cafe and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Island Grill Duluth - 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102
orange starNo Reviews
3665 Club Dr Ste. 102 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Grand Lekki Cafe - 4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE 110
orange starNo Reviews
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurantnext
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
35 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Vision Restaurant & Lounge - 2520 piedmont rd
orange star3.5 • 18
1234 Nash Springs Circle Lilburn, GA 30047
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Vista Vibes Restaurant - Vista Vibes Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 291
4073 Lavista Road Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norcross

The Crossing Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,697
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071 Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Sabores Del Plata
orange star4.5 • 185
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norcross
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston