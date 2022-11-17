Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ike's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

122 W 6th St

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FINS & FEATHERS

1 LB WINGS TRADITIONAL

$12.00

Authentic Buffalo style bone-in wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

2 LB WINGS TRADITIONAL

$20.00

Authentic Buffalo style bone-in wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

5 LB WINGS TRADITIONAL

$45.00

Authentic Buffalo style bone-in wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

1/2 LB BONELESS

$7.00

Authentic Buffalo style boneless wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

1LB BONELESS

$12.00

Authentic Buffalo style boneless wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

2 LB BONELESS

$20.00

Authentic Buffalo style boneless wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

5 LB BONELESS

$45.00

Authentic Buffalo style boneless wing handspun in one of our awesome sauces

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

SHRIMP BASKET

$16.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

1 LB Boneless & Pticher Miller Lite

$15.00

APPETIZER

ADD BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$3.00

ADD BULL FRIES

$4.00

ADD CHEESE CURDS

$3.00

ADD FRIES

$3.00

ADD HOUSE CHIPS

$3.00

ADD ONION RINGS

$3.00

ADD PRETZEL BITES

$3.00

ADD SALAD TO MEAL

$2.00

ADD SOUP

$3.00

ADD SOUP & SALAD TO MEAL

$3.00

BULL FIRES & A BUCKET

$25.00

CASA CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

Homemade flour tortilla chips w/ our house salsa

CHICHARRON

$8.00

CHICHARRONS

$8.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

LB HOUSE CHIPS

$8.00

LB OF CURDS

$12.00

Basket of the Best Curds Around

LB OF FRIES

$6.00

LB OF PICKEL CHIPS

$12.00

Basket of Fried Pickels

LB OF RINGS

$10.00

Basket of Rings

LB PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

Chewy & Soft pretzel bites served w/ a kickin' cheese dip

NACHOS

$10.00

Half of our Massive Load of Tortilla Chips smothered with cheese, tomatos, black olives, jalepenos, and a choice of chicken or beef.

NACHO FRIES

$12.00

BIG PRETZEL

$10.00

SOUTH SIDE

ALL YOU CAN EAT SOUP & SALAD

$12.00

BOWL OF GREEN CHILI

$7.00

DEEP FRIED BURRITO

$12.00

DEEP FRIED TACOS

$12.00

FAJITA'S

$15.00

HOGS & HEFFERS

HAMBURGER

$12.00

BASEBALL CUT 8 OZ FILET

$18.00

PATTY MELT ON RYE

$12.00

JALEPENO PORK CHOP

$16.00

OPEN FACED BURGER

$15.00

PRIME RIB

$20.00

CHICKEN

$15.00

AHI TUNA

$20.00

SANDS

BBLT

$10.00

BIG KID GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

BRISKET SAND

$13.00

CHICKEN SAND

$13.00

FISH SANDWICH

$11.00

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

GREEN CHILI PHILLY

$15.00

HAM & SWISS

$10.00

Ike-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gyro Sand

$10.00

CHIX ON A STICK

$12.00

REUBEN

$12.00

SOUTH STREET PHILLY

$13.00

TURKEY BACON RANCH SAND

$11.00

SLOPPY JOE

$12.00

14" PIZZA

BYO PIZZA

$15.00

DO IT YOUR WAY

CARNIVORE PIZZA

$15.00

MEATS TO KILL FOR

CHEESEY PIZZA

$13.00

CHEESE, NEED I SAY MORE?

MARGARITA PIZZA

$15.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

ALL THE PEP'S YOU CAN HANDLE

VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.00

LOT O VEGGIES

PRIMO SURPRIMO PIZZA

$15.00

KID'S MENU

KID'S CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID'S SALAD BAR

$7.00

KID'S DRINK

$1.00

KID'S QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

DESSERT

CHURRO DONUT

$8.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

PASTA

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.00

SAUSAGE PENNE MARINARA

$12.00

N/A BEVERAGES

7UP

$3.00

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

GINGER BEER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

WATER

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$1.00

LIQUID ICE

$3.00

PITCHER OF SODA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated neighborhood Bar & Grill. Visit us for some great food and a cold drink all while watching the game on one of our many TV's or sitting at our beautiful bar chatting with our friendly staff!

Location

122 W 6th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Directions

Gallery
Ike’s Bar & Grill image
Ike’s Bar & Grill image
Ike’s Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
orange star4.7 • 669
113 E 17th St Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
Accomplice Beer Company - Cheyenne
orange star4.1 • 720
115 W 15th St Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne
orange star4.3 • 2,778
400 W Lincolnway Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,412
1701 Carey Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
Central Cafe
orange star4.3 • 305
3920 Central Avenue Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
The Forge Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne, WY 82009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cheyenne

Wing Shack - Cheyenne
orange star4.5 • 6,001
1439 Stillwater Cheyenne, WY 82009
View restaurantnext
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne
orange star4.3 • 2,778
400 W Lincolnway Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,412
1701 Carey Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
Accomplice Beer Company - Cheyenne
orange star4.1 • 720
115 W 15th St Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
Ruby Juice Deli & Juice Bar
orange star4.7 • 669
113 E 17th St Cheyenne, WY 82001
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Cheyenne
orange star4.4 • 440
3110 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne, WY 82009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cheyenne
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston