Welcome to Ikhlas Seafood and Pastries in EastPoint, GA. Over 30 Years in Business. We specialize in Fresh, Cooked to Order Fish, Butterfly Shrimp, Wings, Sandwiches, and more! You can't go wrong with any item on our menu! Great Food, Great Prices. We aim to Please. Located on Cleveland Ave Sw near Sylvan Rd. We're not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport! Order online for carryout! Come in and enjoy!