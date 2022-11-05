Main picView gallery

Ikkyu Ramen

20642 Florida 7

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Popular Items

Classic tonkotsu
Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Appetizer

Shoestring potato w red shiso salt

Shoestring potato w red shiso salt

$8.00

with salt.

Grilled Edamame

$7.00

Chicken Gyoza

$6.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Ikkyu salad

$13.00

Gomae w brussels sprout

$9.00

Takoyaki

$9.50

Round Shape.

Crispy yuzu shishito pepper

Crispy yuzu shishito pepper

$9.00

Edamame w sea salt

$5.50

Spring roll

$6.00

Chicken kara-age

$8.50

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Pork broth, miso, marinated egg, bamboo shoot, corn, scallion, and bean sprouts.

Miso Udon

$15.00

Pork broth, miso, marinated egg, bamboo shoot, corn, scallion, and bean sprouts.

shoyu Udon

$15.00

Soy sauce flavored chicken broth, marinated egg, fish cake, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, scallion, and nori.

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth spicy sesame flavor, marinated egg, corn, bamboo shoot, fried onions, and scallion.

Vegan Ramen

$14.00

Vegan broth, tofu, corn, kikurage mushroom, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, and scallion.

Vegan Udon

$14.00

Vegan broth, tofu, corn, kikurage mushroom, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, and scallion.

Japanese Curry Ramen

$15.00

Japanese curry spicy, pork broth, corn, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom, marinated egg, and scallion.

Japanese Curry Udon

$15.00

Japanese curry spicy, pork broth, corn, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom, marinated egg, and scallion.

Spicy Tonkontsu Ramen

$15.50

Pork broth, marinated egg, shrimp, fish cake, kani, scallops, bean sprouts, kikurage mushroom, scallion.

Tokyo Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Chicken broth, corn, kikurage mushroom, bean sprouts, marinated egg, and scallion.

Tokyo shoyu Udon

$15.00

Chicken broth , corn, kikurage mushroom, bean sprouts, marinated egg, and scallion.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.50

Classic tonkotsu

$15.00

Beef shoyu

$16.00

Seafood ramen

$16.00

Seafood udon

$16.00

Extra Ramen Toppings

Marinated Egg

$2.00

Chashu Pork Belly

$3.00

Chicken Chashu

$3.00

Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

Corn

$1.50

Kikurage Mushroom

$1.50

Nori

$1.50

Bean Sprouts

$1.50

Steam Tofu

$1.50

Ramen

$3.50

Vegan Ramen

$3.50

Udon

$3.50

Broth

$6.50

Rice

$2.00

Jelly

$0.95

popping bubbles

$0.95

Tapioca

$0.95

Extra shrimp

$3.95

Rice bowl

Chicken teriyaki

$15.00

Salmon teriyaki

$18.00

Beef teriyaki

$16.00

Chashu bowl

$15.00

Tofu teriyaki

$15.00

Shrimp teriyaki

$16.00

Dessert

Sweet taiyaki -1

Sweet taiyaki -1

$5.00

Mochi ice cream

$7.50
Sweet taiyaki -2

Sweet taiyaki -2

$9.00
Sweet taiyaki -3

Sweet taiyaki -3

$13.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

20642 Florida 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498

Main pic

