I Know A Guy - Deli

review star

No reviews yet

280 Spielman Highway

Unit E

Burlington, CT 06013

Order Again

Apps

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Hot Dog

$4.00

Mozz Stick

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pretzels

$4.00

Wings

$7.00+

Your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.50

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.50

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.50

Dole Apple Juice

$2.50

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Dole Orange Juice

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$2.50

Schweppes Black Cheery

$2.50

Shweppes Lemon Lime

$2.50

Life Water

$2.50

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, peppers, mix of cheese, salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Two Eggs, white cheddar cheese, on a toasted hard roll

Brooklyn Bakery Donuts

$2.00

Hard Rolled - Buttered

$1.50
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Muffins

$3.99

BYO SAMMY

BLT Grinder

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Geno Salami

$7.00

Genoa Salami Grinder

$10.00

Grill Chicken Grinder

$12.00

Grill Chicken

$8.00

Ham Grinder

$12.00

Ham

$8.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Hamburger Sub

$16.00

Hard Salami Grinder

$10.00

Hard Salami

$7.00

Pastrami Grinder

$12.00

Pastrami

$8.00

Pepperoni Grinder

$10.00

Pepperoni

$7.00

Roast Beef Grinder

$13.00

Roast Beef

$8.50

Tuna Salad Grinder

$13.00

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Turkey Grinder

$12.00

Turkey

$8.00

Chips

Deep River Mesquite 2oz

$2.00

Deep River Original 2oz

$2.00

Deep River Original 5oz

$3.00

Deep River Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch 2.5oz

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese 1oz

$1.00

Fritos 1oz

$1.00

Goldfish 1oz

$0.75

Lay's Baked 7/8oz

$2.00

Lay's Barbecue 1.5oz

$2.00

Lay's Classic 1.5 Oz

$2.00Out of stock

Lay's Classic 2.25oz

$2.50

Lay's Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

$2.00

Planters Trail Mix 2oz

$2.00

Rold Gold Pretzels 1oz

$1.00

Cheetos

$2.00

Classic GRINDERS

Bomber Grinder

$14.00

Italian Grinder

$14.00

MB Parm Grinder

$14.00

Chicken Parm Grinder

$14.00

Coffee Self Serve

Hot Coffee variety of teas hot chocolate

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Home made brewed iced tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Coffee or Tea self-serve

$2.00+

Fresh Hot Coffee and an assortment of Teas

Iced Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

Fruits and Veggies

Apples

$1.00

Avacados

$2.00

Lemons

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

Grab and Go

Broccoli, Sausage Cavatelli

$12.00

Chicken Marsella Meal

$12.00

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, and honey dew melon

Lemon Chicken Meal

$12.00

Linguini and Meatballs Family Size

$15.99

Linguini tossed in marinara with 4 large meatballs

Meat Laganza Meal

$12.00

Veggie Laganza Meal

$12.00

Breakfast Ham Egg Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Bacon Egg Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Sausage Egg cheese

$6.00

Kids Meals

Hamburger with ketchup and fries

Grilled Cheese and fries

$6.95

grilled bread with American cheese

Hamburger and Fries

$12.95

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.95

Grilled Hot on a toasted Bun, served with fries

Tenders and fries

$8.95

3 boneless chicken tenders served with fries

PANINI

Grilled Chick Panini

$10.00

BBQ Chick Panini

$11.00

Buff Chicken Panini

$11.00

Caprese Panini

$11.00

BLT Panini

$11.00

Chick Pesto Panini

$12.00

Prepackaged Foods

Coffee Cakes

$2.50

Dentyne ICE Gum

$1.00

Devil Dogs

$2.50

Little Debbie Chocolate Donuts

$2.50

Little Debbie Glazed Donuts

$2.50

Powdered Donuts

$2.50

Trident Orginal

$1.00

Slim Jim Mini

$0.50

Nutella&Go

$3.00

Pirouline

$2.00

Hard Rolls - 6 Pack

$5.99

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Donettes - Hostess

$2.50

Grinder Rolls - 6 Pack

$6.99

Retail

Bench

$400.00

Cutting Board

$20.00

IKAGF Mug

$17.00

SALADS

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, served on lettuce, tomato, cucumber, topped with blue cheese crumbles and tortilla strips
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00
Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

ham, turkey, tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions

Green salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, green peppers

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken, dried cranberries, apple slides, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

SAMMYS

Roast Beef Sammy

$9.00

Cran-Turkey Sammy

$11.00

Chick Salad Sammy

$10.00

Chick Bac Ranch Sammy

$14.00

Soups/Chili/Chowders

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup of the Day - on rotation

Chili

$7.00

Chowder

$7.00

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Corn Chowder

$6.00

Gzapacho

$6.00

Black Bean

$6.00

Split Pea

$6.00

Beef Stew

$7.00

Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Creamy macaroni and cheese

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Full service deli, serving breakfast and lunch; grab and go meals, catering and more. Come in and enjoy!

